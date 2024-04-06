Keep Party Hors D'oeuvres Chilled With A Genius Ice And Lettuce Trick

From stuffing cherry peppers to making vegan deviled eggs, you've put in some solid effort to create beautiful hors d'oeuvres for tonight's dinner party. The only issue is that you know they would be much better if served chilled. Instead of risking soggy ingredients and bowls of melted ice, a little hostessing strategy can go a long way in keeping presentations pretty and morsels tasting fresh all night long.

Just before serving, fill a shallow dish with ice cubes and lay lettuce leaves on top to build a fresh, cool bed of green for your culinary creations. When assembling your icy platters, opt for sturdier greens that can withstand colder temperatures without wilting: Iceburg lettuce, kale, romaine, and butter lettuce can serve as cool platforms for the shrimp cocktail and sliced cucumbers you have ready to set on the kitchen counter. For helpful cleanup — or should your party run later than expected — you can fill sealable plastic bags with ice before draping lettuce over them. Unless they look, no guest will know what is hidden beneath the fresh layer of produce.