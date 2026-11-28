One could argue that drinks are almost uniquely polarizing. We all have our go-to options, and for many of us? The off-brand of our favorite soda just doesn't hit the same way, our second-favorite energy drink just isn't as refreshing, and the day starts off just a little bit worse when we don't have our top-tier breakfast beverage of choice. While you're not alone if you agree, there's no doubt that some American-made beverage brands are nothing short of iconic regardless, and some have even changed — or made — history.

We wanted to take a look at some of the biggest, and there's a lot going on here. Fridges across the country would look pretty different without these brands on the shelf, and it's possible to argue that, in some cases, our foodie landscape would look pretty different, as well. Who would have thought that sodas and juices could be so important?

While narrowing things down wasn't easy, we did it. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the beverage brands that not only defined the tastes of entire generations, but led the charge in everything from pop culture fads to advances in food preservation and manufacturing sciences. Some have been around for a shockingly long time, some are relative newcomers, but they're all incredibly important in some occasionally surprising ways.