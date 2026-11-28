The 12 Most Iconic American Beverage Brands Of All Time
One could argue that drinks are almost uniquely polarizing. We all have our go-to options, and for many of us? The off-brand of our favorite soda just doesn't hit the same way, our second-favorite energy drink just isn't as refreshing, and the day starts off just a little bit worse when we don't have our top-tier breakfast beverage of choice. While you're not alone if you agree, there's no doubt that some American-made beverage brands are nothing short of iconic regardless, and some have even changed — or made — history.
We wanted to take a look at some of the biggest, and there's a lot going on here. Fridges across the country would look pretty different without these brands on the shelf, and it's possible to argue that, in some cases, our foodie landscape would look pretty different, as well. Who would have thought that sodas and juices could be so important?
While narrowing things down wasn't easy, we did it. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the beverage brands that not only defined the tastes of entire generations, but led the charge in everything from pop culture fads to advances in food preservation and manufacturing sciences. Some have been around for a shockingly long time, some are relative newcomers, but they're all incredibly important in some occasionally surprising ways.
Minute Maid
When we here at Tasting Table took 15 store-bought orange juices and put them head-to-head in a taste test, it was Minute Maid that came out on top. This decades-old favorite of breakfast tables across the country might fuel hectic mornings and dashes to get the day started now, but it was originally created to fuel something else: Allied soldiers in World War II.
We know that took an unexpected turn, but history is weird like that. Minute Maid was one of a number of different types of foods and drinks invented by the U.S. military, and it was a wartime need that accelerated what had already been a long process. For years, citrus producers had been trying to preserve the delicate juices by freezing, but it didn't really work. When necessity reared its thirsty head, things needed to be fast-tracked a bit, but not enough. Researchers trying to develop a way to preserve orange juice for shipping overseas eventually cracked the case; it took so long, though, that the war was pretty much over by that time.
One of the first companies to use frozen orange juice was Minute Maid. Surprisingly, it wasn't an immediate hit, and it almost crashed and burned before it got off the ground. But an advertising campaign featuring singer Bing Crosby eventually had homes across the country turning away from previously popular juices — like tomato — in favor of orange juice. Breakfast was never the same.
Welch's
There's something comforting about a tall glass of grape juice, and it's one of those things that we kind of take for granted today. In fact, the reason we have the iconic Welch's grape juice is a strange one, dating back to the Temperance Movement and the problems presented at church communions. In the mid-19th century, New York grape growers were trying to figure out what to do with this new variety called the Concord. Was it tasty? Sure. But it wasn't so well-suited to transportation.
Fortunately, around this same time, Dr. Thomas B. Welch was helping to shepherd the faithful at the Vineland Methodist Episcopal Church. He was so anti-alcohol that he didn't even want to touch it, which was a problem given wine was an important part of communion. So, he got to work. Taking the research of Louis Pasteur, he applied pasteurization techniques to grape juice. This stopped the juice from turning into wine, though his attempt at marketing his Dr. Welch's Unfermented Wine was not successful (at all).
While the endeavor was so unsuccessful that he gave up on it completely, Welch's son decided to give it another go. Over time, the company only grew, and by 1956, Welch's was so big that it was sold to the National Grape Cooperative for a cool $28.5 million.
Tang
In the 1950s, food scientists at the General Foods Corporation saw a need for a breakfast juice that didn't need to be refrigerated. Remember, this was about the same time that many Americans were just getting fridges, which only became accessible and affordable post-World War II. As a result, Tang was developed in 1957 and hit shelves in 1959, but completely and utterly failed to make any kind of impact whatsoever.
However, in a fortunate coincidence, something else was in full swing at the time: the Space Race. NASA was preparing to send first animals, and then people, into the great beyond, but they needed to figure out the food and drink situation. The vitamin C-filled orange powder that was Tang was a pretty perfect solution to the drink part of the equation, and when John Glenn went into space in 1962, Tang was there.
It became wildly popular, because who doesn't want to be an astronaut? Ad campaigns with the NFL and Florence Henderson certainly didn't hurt, and there's a hilarious footnote to this. Glenn always refused to give his honest opinion on the taste of Tang, but fortunately for us, Buzz Aldrin always served up a heaping helping of honesty. Aldrin even went on record as saying they all thought it was absolutely awful.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi
We're just going to go right ahead and put these two together, because the rivalry between these two cola brands is famously epic. Coca-Cola came on the scene first, created in 1886 as a non-alcoholic alternative to a medicinal tonic sold at the Atlanta pharmacy of one Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton died just two years later, and changes made in the early 20th century — including the removal of cocaine — set Coke on the trajectory toward greatness.
Pepsi has a similar origin story. This one started at a North Carolina pharmacy in 1893, and benefited from an early rebranding that changed the name from Brad's Drink to Pepsi-Cola back in 1898. Its popularity immediately skyrocketed, spreading across half the country in the following 12 years.
The two companies sort of clawed along for decades, until Pepsi decided it was going to come out swinging in a big way. It threw down the gauntlet in 1975 with The Pepsi Challenge, a nationwide, blind taste test that led to the realization that most people did, in fact, like the sweeter Pepsi better than the more commercially successful Coke. That kicked off the Cola Wars in earnest, the decades-long rivalry that led to major shake-ups on both sides, including new products, recipe changes, massive marketing campaigns, and everyone having an opinion on which is better.
Kool-Aid
Some drinks are 100% about being perfect for a time and a place, and the best Kool-Aid flavors are made for sunny summer afternoons. It's been that way for a long time, as packets of powdered drink mix made their debut way back in the late 1920s. It was the brainchild of a Nebraska man named Edwin Perkins, and it's a pretty brilliant story.
Perkins was an entrepreneur who developed and sold all kinds of things, from perfume to medicine (it was a different time). He also sold bottled drinks, and when those proved annoyingly delicate and easily breakable, he set about finding a way to sell the drink without the water. These days, you can pick up packs of Kool-Aid at delightfully affordable prices, which has always been the case.
Those early years saw packs selling for 5 or 10 cents each, and that affordability has helped make Kool-Aid popular as a sweet treat that's there through the toughest of times. This includes the Great Depression, and Kool-Aid was even on the front lines during the Vietnam War. It was so popular that the company sent cases of it to troops after finding out how beloved it was. It was a nostalgic, comforting taste of home, in a time and a place that comfort was sorely needed.
Gatorade
For anyone who's ever felt under-the-weather after an exhausting illness, long workout, or just a long, too-hot day, reaching for Gatorade is a given. It's the kind of thing that seems almost too good to be true, and if you've ever wondered whether or not Gatorade is actually effective at hydrating you, we have good news for you. It absolutely is. In fact, it was formulated by a team of medical researchers at the University of Florida who wanted to solve a massive problem: The loss of fluids, sodium, and other electrolytes during periods of extreme activity.
The consequences of sweating — a lot — were first noticed in the university's football team, and with the help of the 1965 freshmen crew, researchers found the athletes were losing electrolytes during practice, and consequently losing energy. The effects of sweating and the heat were so great that they were actually losing blood volume, as well, and what followed was the realization that the consequences of this extreme exercise were potentially dangerous. Replacing lost fluids was crucial, and Gatorade was designed to do precisely that.
The formula continued to be tweaked over the following year, and changes included the addition of lemon to make it not-so-disgusting. Success was clearly reflected in the team's performance on the field, and it's possible to argue that it's more than just game-changing, it's possibly life-saving. It's gone on to be a staple at football games across the country at every level (and in most other sports, too), and has become a billion-dollar commercial success.
AriZona
It's no secret that Americans are spending an eye-watering amount of money on groceries in 2026, so the idea that we can all count on a giant can of AriZona being 99 cents is a good feeling — one you can thank Don Vultaggio for. The Brooklyn native had been selling malt liquor in the early 1990s, when inspiration struck. His resulting line of affordable, delicious iced teas packaged in large, brightly colored cans (with an appropriately '90s-era logo) was an immediate hit, and it's easy to see why.
For years, economists have been asking Vultaggio if the can's iconic price point is ever going to go up, and he's been wonderfully steadfast in a commitment to keeping the late-20th century prices in our 21st century world. Instead of adjusting the price for inflation — which would raise it to about $2.30 a can in 2026 — the company has done all kinds of maneuvering in the background to lower costs. That includes things like speeding up production and switching deliveries to take advantage of faster, more efficient nighttime travel.
We can totally get on board with that, and others can, too. In 2022, AriZona was selling about a billion 99-cent cans each year, and we would love to just take a moment to appreciate that kind of absolute dedication. Finally, one more fun footnote: When Vultaggio chose the name, he had never been to Arizona, and only chose it for the vibes.
V8
Only a few drinks were designed to be life-saving, but that was precisely the motivation behind V8. Things were incredibly dismal during the Great Depression, and times were so tough that malnutrition was rampant. Families found themselves needing to scavenge for food. Consumption of milk and fresh fruits and vegetables was down, stale bread and weeds were on the menu, and deaths from starvation are a matter of public record. Enter V8, one man's attempt to help provide much-needed nutrients to a country in dire need.
William Gilbert Peacock of Illinois created the eight-vegetable blend in 1933, and it was successful enough that it caught the attention of Campbell's just 15 years later. Interestingly, not much has changed. It's still made in the same Ohio facility, and some of the celery is still being supplied by the same Michigan farm that's been growing it since those early days.
V8 has gotten a bit of an update in recent years, but only really started adding new varieties in 2011. That's given it a strong place in the Campbell's portfolio, an old-school favorite that's remained a unique juice option for decades.
Tropicana
You often hear stories of the American Dream, but is it even real? Absolutely. Take the story of Tropicana, which starts with a Sicilian immigrant who headed to America and worked a random assortment of odd jobs before becoming a fruit seller in New York City. Anthony Talamo Rossi specialized in Florida citrus destined for the city's finest hotspots, and when he found himself with less-than-ideal fruit, took lemons and made lemonade, so-to-speak. By that, we mean he took oranges that weren't pretty enough for his customers and made orange juice.
Two years later, that part of the business was so popular it became his main focus, and he wasn't just resting on laurels. Orange juice goes bad really quickly, after all (it's why Minute Maid's frozen concentrate was so popular). It wasn't until Rossi adapted pasteurization methods to his flagship product in the 1950s that his orange juice could be packaged to be both fresh and delicious.
Figuring out how to preserve orange juice for an extended amount of time was a problem that had stumped scientists and researchers for decades, so saying this discovery was a big one is kind of an understatement. Minute Maid changed the breakfast game with frozen orange juice, then Tropicana did it again with fresh juice.
LaCroix
LaCroix is a bit of an odd one. Anyone who was paying attention to social media back around 2016 would have noticed that it was seemingly everywhere. It was the trendy new drink of the hour ... only it was actually a decades-old brand suddenly skyrocketing to popularity. Midwesterners who had been around a while knew LaCroix as an uber-regional drink that was a light and refreshing sort of thing ideal for summer days. It's a fascinating example of how shifts in consumer attitudes can seize on something that's been around for years and take it into the stratosphere of popularity.
The brand got its start at G. Heileman Brewing Co. back in 1980, and accounts suggest it just sort of ... existed. The brewery and its brands struggled along, split, and LaCroix changed hands a few times before landing with National Beverage Corp in 1996. It got a snazzy, eye-catching redesign in 2002, and it was perfect timing.
Sugar-laden sodas were falling from popularity at that time. Social media discovered LaCroix was a downright delicious alternative, and the rest is history. Today, it's a well-known fact that some flavors make the absolute perfect summer spritzes, and they're pretty perfect for giving your juice a lil' upgrade into a soft drink.
Vernors
Real talk: There are a lot of iconic soda brands out there that we could have included. There's Tennessee's Mountain Dew, Texas's Dr. Pepper, and Missouri's 7Up. However, we're going with Vernors for the simple fact that it paved the way for other sodas, holds the title of the oldest in the country, and pre-dates the other oldie-but-goodie by several years (that's Dr. Pepper, by the way).
Then again, the thing about history is that it gets pretty hazy in parts, and that's the case with Vernors. The oft-told tale is that when James Vernor left his Detroit drugstore for the Civil War, he left behind a barrel of ginger-and-vanilla liquid destined to be administered as a cure for upset stomachs. Time passed, the liquid aged into something magnificent, and there you have it. Other stories say that's not precisely what happened, however, and the whole thing is kind of up in the air.
It's also debated just how close to that first barrel Vernors is in the 21st century. Attempts at finding out just how long the soda is aged these days have been pretty inconclusive. But we won't argue that Vernors helped kick off our love for all things fizzy, and still has a distinct flavor that sets it apart from all the others.
Yoo-Hoo
Yoo-Hoo is officially considered a chocolate drink and not milk, but anyone who had this childhood favorite knows it definitely tastes like milk. In fact, Yoo-Hoo represents a pretty brilliant solution to a big problem, which was keeping bottled drinks fresh in the days before refrigeration was widespread. Now, even the brand's official history seems unsure of precisely when Natale Olivieri came up with the idea to replace the milk in chocolate milk with water, but it was sometime in New Jersey during the 1920s.
Of course, Yoo-Hoo contains a bunch of other ingredients to create an indefinitely shelf-stable beverage. It even still advertises itself as being kind of eternal, and you could — in theory — pick up a sealed bottle from the 1920s and happily drink it (though we do not recommend you do that).
The idea started out pretty regional, but got a major boost when New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra got on board with marketing. While many brands have had ups and downs, Yoo-Hoo has sort of remained steadfastly in its place across the decades. It's a favorite of kids, a nostalgic treat for adults, and it's simply delightful in an all-American kind of way.