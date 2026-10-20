8 Foods And Drinks That Were Invented By The US Military

We might think we're familiar with the things that shape our foodie landscape, but things are much more complicated than you might expect. In today's 21st-century world, we are — for better or worse — used to things like viral videos and influencers creating the next big thing. However, one of the forces that has been hugely influential in shaping our food culture today is one you might not ever think of — and that's the U.S. military.

Wait, what? If you're thinking that took a left turn as Weirdville and then just escalated quickly from there, you'd be correct. It's absolutely true, though, and historians have done deep dives into how the needs of the U.S. military have helped shape advancements in food. It turns out that many things — such as the popularization of canned foods and research into prolonging shelf life — came from the military's need to feed its troops. Huh. Who would have thought, right?

There are a ton of foods that you probably have in your kitchen or pantry right now that owe their existence to the military, but we wanted to take a look at some specifics. We wanted to know exactly what foods and drinks came about thanks to direct investment by the military, so we started digging. There are, in fact, a number of items that are the direct result of military contracts and needs, and it might just put some of these now-common foods in a whole new light.