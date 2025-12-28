Why Orange Juice Tastes The Same Year-Round

If you buy your favorite brand of orange juice at the grocery store, it's always going to taste the same, no matter what. We take this consistency in food for granted, but just a minute of thinking will make you realize how unnatural this is. Any kind of fresh fruit or vegetable is going to be affected by so many variables across time and growing regions, from soil to rainfall to temperature. Even locally grown produce will vary by who grew it. How can orange juice taste the same 3,000 miles away from where it was grown at any time of year?

The first part of the answer isn't too surprising, which is that orange juice isn't as fresh as the companies making it would like you to think. Most orange juice these days is "not from concentrate" juice, which subtly suggests it's fresher than frozen orange juice concentrate. It's true this style of orange juice tastes closer to fresh than concentrate, but it's far from fresh-squeezed. Instead, it is made by pasteurizing orange juice to make sure it's safe to drink, and then its flavor is enhanced with so-called "flavor packets" made from orange oils and essence to ensure it stays tasty as long as it's on the shelf. Because the content of these flavor packs is controlled by manufacturers, each one can customize the taste profile they prefer. That's how popular orange juice brands like Tropicana or Minute Made can each maintain their distinct flavors year-round.