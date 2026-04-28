How Long Fresh Bread From A Local Bakery Actually Lasts
Picking up bread from your local baker is pricier than going the store-bought route, but the quality taste makes the cost worth it. In an effort to savor your freshly-baked loaf, you may hold off on eating it all at once, just to find that the bread spoils before you know it.
It's not uncommon for bread to have a shelf life of less than a week. While that may seem short, loaves from the bakery made without preservatives don't have the lengthy shelf life of store-bought bread. These extra ingredients help to stave off the natural staling and molding process of bread, but without them, your bakery-bought loaf will last around five days — if stored properly. Refrigerators are heralded as a food life prolonger, but in this case, the best way to keep bread fresh is at room temperature.
The appliance's cold, dry air speeds up bread's starch retrogradation cycle, in which the starch molecules recrystallize, forming a hard texture in the loaf. Refrigerating does keep it mold-free for about three days longer, but it'll go stale faster. To keep it moist, place the loaf in a bread box, or store it in loose, breathable material, such as a paper or linen bag, or wrapped in a cotton cloth. These methods maintain the bread's natural moisture, while blocking out any extra humidity that will cause it to mold quickly.
Bread's shelf life also depends on its ingredients
Five days is a good estimation for how long bakery bread will last, but the precise number depends on what type of bread you have. Ingredients like eggs, sugar, and butter help to lock moisture in, so your loaves of brioche, milk bread, and babka won't go stale as fast. Breads with a high amount of acidity, such as sourdough and rye, also last longer since they delay starch retrogradation.
If your bread starts going stale after a few days, it can still be revived. Wet the bread under running water, then heat it in the oven for around 10 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. You can go for a shorter time for a smaller loaf, or keep it in for longer if the bread is still wet. To soften bread in the microwave, dampen a few paper towel sheets and wring out any excess moisture. Wrap your loaf with the sheets and microwave it for 10 to 30 seconds.
If you know you won't be finishing your bread within five days, freezing it will keep it for up to four months. Slice it into portion sizes so you can take exactly what you need; to prevent freezer burn, moisture loss, and help maintain its taste, secure the bread with both plastic wrap and a freezer-safe plastic bag. To thaw and reheat bread for day one flavor, let it sit out at room temperature before baking it at 350 degrees.