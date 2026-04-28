How Long Fresh Bread From A Local Bakery Actually Lasts

Picking up bread from your local baker is pricier than going the store-bought route, but the quality taste makes the cost worth it. In an effort to savor your freshly-baked loaf, you may hold off on eating it all at once, just to find that the bread spoils before you know it.

It's not uncommon for bread to have a shelf life of less than a week. While that may seem short, loaves from the bakery made without preservatives don't have the lengthy shelf life of store-bought bread. These extra ingredients help to stave off the natural staling and molding process of bread, but without them, your bakery-bought loaf will last around five days — if stored properly. Refrigerators are heralded as a food life prolonger, but in this case, the best way to keep bread fresh is at room temperature.

The appliance's cold, dry air speeds up bread's starch retrogradation cycle, in which the starch molecules recrystallize, forming a hard texture in the loaf. Refrigerating does keep it mold-free for about three days longer, but it'll go stale faster. To keep it moist, place the loaf in a bread box, or store it in loose, breathable material, such as a paper or linen bag, or wrapped in a cotton cloth. These methods maintain the bread's natural moisture, while blocking out any extra humidity that will cause it to mold quickly.