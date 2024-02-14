The Scientific Reason Store-Bought Sliced Bread Lasts So Long

In an interview with YouTube foodie channel All Hail Kale, Cornell University history professor Steven Kaplan agrees with the interviewer that the Chorleywood method induced "something of a travesty to our taste buds." For as airy, fluffy, and white as industrial baking has made bread, argues Kaplan, it comes without "relationship to any sensorial ambition. Taste never mattered for Chorleywood — what mattered was cost and quantity. It was a productivist vision to make bread available every day, cheaply ... and I think today most supermarket bread remains like that."

The aforementioned dough conditioners responsible for the plush dimensionality of store-bought bread include enzymes, emulsifiers, and oxidizing agents, all of which create consistent yeast-leavened bakery products on a day-to-day basis.

Spore-forming bacteria typically crops up post-baking, so to increase shelf life and strengthen resistance to microbiological contamination, it isn't uncommon for commercial bread to be loaded with synthetic antimicrobials (stabilizers and preservatives) including but not limited to butylated hydroxy anisole, tertiary butyl hydroxy quinone, calcium propionate, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, and sorbic acid (for preserved white color). Industrial bread-making also forces air into the loaves via extremely vigorous mechanical mixing using an enclosed high-speed mixer.

Still, without these questionable food additives, bread has a shelf life of just three to four days. To keep bread the daily food staple that it is, foodies must either relent or roll up their sleeves to bake a fresh loaf multiple times per week.