How To Freeze, Thaw, And Reheat Bread For Day One Flavor Over And Over Again

If you've got a habit of leaving your bread on the counter, then you'll know that it can turn bad all too quickly in the open air. After that? Into the trash. But that's actually not the right way to do things. Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of Modernist Bread at Home, revealed that by using your freezer, you can maintain bread's day-one flavor and texture for months at a time.

"Bread freezes and thaws better than almost any other food," Myhrvold explains. "That's why we always store bread in the freezer if we aren't going to use it within a couple of days." The reason has to do with the fascinating science behind freezing. As explained by Myhrvold, "Freezing bread means that you're also freezing the water in it, effectively stopping it in its tracks."

But don't just toss the entire loaf in the freezer and call it a day. Instead, divide your bread into daily portions so you only need to thaw what you'll use in one day. Wrap each portion tightly with two layers of plastic wrap to shield against freezer burn, then label the package with the date you froze it for easy tracking. The bread should stay perfectly fresh up until you need it — even if that's several weeks later. When you're ready, just thaw and bake it in the oven until it's nice and crispy again!