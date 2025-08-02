Making Cheese Powder Is Easier Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spices and flavorings are the foundation of a creative cook's wheelhouse, and one such super savory seasoning is cheese powder. Stash it in your pantry and you'll always be able to lend your soups and sauces a cheesy vibe even when you don't have the fresh stuff on hand. While store-bought cheese powder is readily available, making your own batch is easier than you think. All you need is cheese, a dehydrator, and a blender.

Commercial cheese powder is made by mixing fresh cheese into water and additives to create an emulsion, which is then dehydrated to remove all the moisture before it's ground into a fine powder and packaged. As cheese powder is shelf stable and doesn't need to be refrigerated, it's easier to transport and store than fresh cheese but, most importantly of all, it has a concentrated cheesy flavor; even a small quantity is enough to lend dishes a savory punch and aroma without affecting their overall consistency.

To make cheese powder at home, spread a layer of finely grated cheese on a sheet pan and place it in a dehydrator on its lowest temperature (around 100 degrees Fahrenheit) for 10-12 hours. This low and slow process removes the moisture from the cheese without the risk of it burning but you can use a regular oven at its lowest setting if preferred. You don't want to risk melting the cheese though, so no higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also lay a sheet of absorbent kitchen towel onto the sheet pan to absorb the fat from the cheese if you like. If you don't have a dehydrator, they can be bought via Amazon for as little as around $40, like this Elite Gourmet one with five trays.