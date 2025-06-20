The Cheesy Addition Your Fried Chicken Needs To Get To The Next Level

Fried chicken has nearly endless techniques and ingredients to upgrade it, from the way the dish is done down south in states like Virginia to how it's cooked over in Korea. Chances are, your closest foodie friend or local chicken joint even has a special frying technique or secret ingredient to elevate the crunchy dish. But to take inspiration from a variation of Korean fried chicken, there's an ingredient that will give it a cheesy, flavorful twist: cheese powder.

Cheese powder is that ingredient that you likely reserve for popcorn on movie night or dishes like instant macaroni and cheese, but it can add the same flavor to a batch of fried chicken. The powdered ingredient is made from dehydrated cheese and tastes similar to the block or bag in your fridge, but there are flavor variations. Cheddar cheese powder is a common option, but you can find other types infused with flavors like truffle or made with other varieties like parmesan. You can elevate the fried chicken with any of these flavors in either the breading that you dredge it in before frying, or as a seasoning after it comes out of the piping-hot oil.