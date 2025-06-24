The Best Kool-Aid Drink Mix Is Absolutely Made For Summer

Kool-Aid may have began as an actual drink sold by the bottle, but they're now synonymous with the powdered drink pouches our parents stirred into pitchers. The convenience of powdered Kool-Aid is part of the reason we love it, with the other part being the drink's vibrant flavors and colors. We tasted and ranked 18 Kool-Aid drink mixes based on taste and appearance, with our favorite being strawberry lemonade, a summertime classic.

The cheerful pink hue was a fun and enticing visual that was whimsical without looking radioactive. Since both strawberry and lemonade Kool-Aid flavors ranked in our top five, we knew the duo would be a winning combination. The tart, lemony notes were the perfect complement to the sweet fruitiness of the strawberry. And, while these powders are artificially flavored, Kool-Aid really nailed the taste of strawberries; short of there being seeds floating around, we might've thought there were real strawberries muddled into our glass of lemonade! We also loved that it wasn't overwhelmingly sweet. In fact, Kool-Aid advised us to add sugar to the drink, but it was so perfectly seasoned we thought it didn't need any additional sweeteners. This is one drink that adults will enjoy as much as their kids.