How Much Americans Are Spending On Groceries Per Month In 2026, According To Instacart
We're all feeling it every time we get in the checkout line: Grocery prices are on the rise. In fact, the Economic Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that at-home food prices (e.g. groceries) have increased by 2.7% in 2026. It also predicts that the prices will further rise by 2.9% in 2027. So what does that mean for Americans' grocery bills? According to Instacart, the average monthly grocery cost for a single adult with a moderate budget is $390 for an adult male and $329 for an adult female. For a family of three (one adult male, one adult female, and one child) on a moderate budget, the average monthly grocery cost is $1,061.
Instacart used the USDA's Monthly Cost of Food reports to calculate the average amount spent on food by Americans in a variety of age brackets. It also looked at differences in budget, dietary restrictions, and location (yes, groceries do cost more in certain locations). These factors have a major impact on how much a consumer spends on groceries every month.
According to USDA data, adults are more expensive to feed than children (with males being more expensive than females), and older adults have decreased food costs compared to younger adults. The USDA used data on age, sex, and activity levels to determine caloric needs, which then were used to create and price appropriate meal plans.
What other factors impact higher grocery costs?
How much a household spends on groceries depends on a number of factors beyond simply the household makeup. First is location, starting with the state you live in. The report states that the average monthly grocery costs for a single adult in 2025 was highest in Hawaii at $562, while it was lowest in Arkansas at $403. Living in rural versus urban areas can impact grocery spending, as well. Those in rural areas live closer to where food is produced, which can often result in lower prices.
Certain diets contribute to more expensive grocery bills if they necessitate specific ingredients or specialty products. Gluten-free alternatives, for example, tend to be pricier; Barilla's gluten free rotini is $2.99 for 12 ounces versus $1.99 for 16 ounces of regular Barilla rotini.
Inflation has also led to increased grocery prices. The USDA reports a 20-year historical average rate of price increase for food-at-home prices at 2.6%, and 3.5% for food-away-from-home prices. Some extenuating circumstances have caused more dramatic changes in food prices, too. The highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in 2022 caused food-at-home prices to increase by a whopping 11.4%.
How can shoppers keep grocery spending down?
How you shop can have an impact on monthly grocery spending, especially as the price for individual items fluctuates. Instacart recommends a few shopping guidelines to help manage your grocery budget. First, make a meal plan and assemble a detailed shopping list, which will help you avoid buying unnecessary items or purchasing things that go uneaten. Second, use coupons and store loyalty accounts to access discounts. Look for specials and grocery store flyers to help you find the best deals. Third, if space allows and you have multiple people in your household, buy items in bulk to reduce the per-item cost.
To keep your total down next time you're at the store, consider the best groceries to buy when you're on a tight budget. Shelf-stable, low-cost food items like canned beans and rice are great to have on-hand for a quick meal. Minimally-processed protein also tends to cost less — for example, a whole Perdue chicken is $1.99 per pound while a package of the brand's bone-in chicken thighs is $2.99 per pound.
Even a shopper's preference in grocery store chain can impact the overall bill. As an example, Consumer Reports compared prices at popular chains and found that similar grocery items can cost 40% more at Whole Foods than at Walmart. Shopping around is the best way to find the products and prices that fit both your budget and your lifestyle.