How Much Americans Are Spending On Groceries Per Month In 2026, According To Instacart

We're all feeling it every time we get in the checkout line: Grocery prices are on the rise. In fact, the Economic Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that at-home food prices (e.g. groceries) have increased by 2.7% in 2026. It also predicts that the prices will further rise by 2.9% in 2027. So what does that mean for Americans' grocery bills? According to Instacart, the average monthly grocery cost for a single adult with a moderate budget is $390 for an adult male and $329 for an adult female. For a family of three (one adult male, one adult female, and one child) on a moderate budget, the average monthly grocery cost is $1,061.

Instacart used the USDA's Monthly Cost of Food reports to calculate the average amount spent on food by Americans in a variety of age brackets. It also looked at differences in budget, dietary restrictions, and location (yes, groceries do cost more in certain locations). These factors have a major impact on how much a consumer spends on groceries every month.

According to USDA data, adults are more expensive to feed than children (with males being more expensive than females), and older adults have decreased food costs compared to younger adults. The USDA used data on age, sex, and activity levels to determine caloric needs, which then were used to create and price appropriate meal plans.