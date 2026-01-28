You're Not Imagining It — Groceries Cost Way More In Some Places

If you recently moved from Iowa to Hawaii, the double-take you did when you saw your grocery bill is completely justified. According to data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries cost way more in some places than others. For example, the average weekly grocery bill for a median-income household in Hawaii is $157, while a similar household in Iowa would only spend $108. That's a difference of nearly 40%, which, accumulated over the year, would come to a whopping $2500 — enough to buy a round-the-world air ticket!

Other than Hawaii, where you might as well just eat out all the time (here are 10 iconic Hawaiian foods to try while you're at it), Alaska is the only state where the weekly trip to the grocery store would set a family back by over $150. The comparative number is between $120 and $130 in California, Washington, Florida, and New York — all of which are well above the national average of $111. Meanwhile, Datasembly's Grocery Price Index shows a big difference in the rate of grocery inflation, not just from one state to another but across different ZIP codes. For example, Richmond, Virginia, and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, saw increases of around 8% over the last 12 months, while prices in San Diego, California, dropped by 1.4%.

In terms of affordability, states that spend the highest percentage of their income on groceries — Mississippi and West Virginia top the list. According to GoBankingRates, families spent over 10% of their income on groceries in both of these states. There is a whole range of factors that lead to this variance, from supply chain dynamics to population density.