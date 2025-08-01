How To Make A Cheap Steak Taste Like $40 With Just Garlic And Rosemary

Few cuts of meat look or sound as impressive as expensive cuts like ribeye or tomahawk steak. These dinner showpieces are delicious entrees, and they have a price point to match. You may want to impress everyone at a dinner party with tenderloin, but you don't want to break the bank. While there are many ways to prepare and season steak, you can elevate those cheaper cuts with skillful use of rosemary and garlic.

There are plenty of affordable cuts of steak, and with just a bit of seasoning, these cuts can taste as delicious as steak that costs two or three times more. Whether you're working with tri-tip, chuck eye, or flatiron, a little rosemary and garlic can go a long way toward turning these cheaper cuts into restaurant-quality dishes if you know how to balance the flavors.

There are many ways to employ these versatile ingredients, like adding them to steak marinades with olive oil, salt, and a splash of vinegar or acidity to brighten it all up and help the flavor penetrate the meat. Alternatively, garlic and rosemary can be used in a dry rub with salt and pepper. Just coat the steak, let it rest at room temperature briefly, then sear or grill as usual.