The Alarming Prices Of Groceries In Rural Alaska — And Why They're So Expensive

Many households across America have been struggling with their grocery bills due to inflation that hit the global markets after the COVID-19 pandemic, but for families in Alaska, especially in rural communities, the prices of basic goods have reached alarming heights. Alongside inflation, the main issue for the climbing prices is Alaska's distance from the rest of the U.S., which influences the cost of transport that's required to deliver the supplies.

Given that Alaska is a non-contiguous state, any trucks delivering grocery stock have to first cross Canada before reaching Alaska, which requires a very valuable resource: time. According to Alaska Beacon, "It takes around 40 hours of nonstop driving to cover the more than 2,200 highway miles from Seattle to Fairbanks" on the Alaska Highway. That's why a fairly small percentage of the state's food comes in on the road. For the most part, groceries are shipped in on barges and are then flown to more remote areas, since "82% of the state's communities are not reachable by road," per Alaska Beacon. As such, even takeout in Alaska is sometimes delivered by plane.

Planes, trucks, and boats all cost money, but they are also all vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, which are not uncommon in Alaska. Sometimes local stores are unable to restock basic staples like bread and milk for several weeks, so Alaskans struggle with high food insecurity.