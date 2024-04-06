Alaska's Cultural Connection To Sourdough Runs Deep

Locked in place inside their homes, an enormous number of Americans took to bread baking to fill the spaces of empty time that the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on their lives — soothing their anxieties by looking over their sourdough starters and letting out their frustrations by kneading the dough by hand. But Alaskans have had a cultural connection to sourdough long before any stay-at-home orders were put in place. In fact, the connection runs so deep that the word has taken on its own meaning among locals.

Local Alaskans use "sourdough" to describe anything and anyone with experience or longevity — even their fellow Alaskans. Referring to themselves and other long-time residents as "sourdoughs," the use is indicative of the sourdough's historic presence in Alaskan society. The tangy, fermented bread fed early 20th-century migrants who came to Alaska with hopes of striking luck in the form of gold or finding work within the state's fruitful fishing and oil industries. But, why sourdough bread and not something else?

Migrants weren't allowed to pass borders without food to sustain them on their journey, and a sack of flour and sourdough starter provided them with more food with less weight by cutting out the extra ingredients other varieties of bread require. In so, identifying as "sourdough" is a mark of pride for locals, suggestive of their survival and resilience. Considering how unimaginably cold winters in Alaska are, however, that wasn't without challenges. Especially if you were surviving on sourdough.