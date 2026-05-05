Your Grocery Store Preference Could Be Adding An Extra 20% To Your Bill

We all know you pay a premium to shop at certain grocery stores, but you might not realize just how much extra you're paying. Despite being several years out from the worst of the pandemic era price jumps, the high price of groceries continues to be a major sore spot for consumers. Its not hard to see why, as the average cost jumped around 30% from 2020 to 2025, with little sign they are ever coming back down. With that in mind, plenty of shoppers are looking for ways to lower their grocery bills, and one of the only ways to do that these days is through switching up where you're getting your food from. But that one switch can actually make a huge difference, as a new Consumer Reports investigation finds some grocery stores are charging 20% to 30% more than the competition.

Walmart was used as the baseline for prices because it is the largest grocery retailer in the country, accounting for 25% of all sales nationwide. Using this metric, Consumer Reports found that nationally, on average, the most expensive widespread chain was Whole Foods, with a basket of items that cost almost 40% more than similar options at Walmart. But it wasn't just "premium" chains like Whole Foods that saw big jumps. Albertsons stores, and many brands it owns like Jewel-Osco, were 25% to 30% higher than the baseline. Kroger and its brands fared a little better, but were still 15% to 20% higher than Walmart, while Florida-based Publix was 20% more pricey on average. In a bit of a surprise, given its reputation for cheaper store-brand products, Trader Joe's was one of the most expensive stores overall, coming in at almost 25% higher than Walmart.