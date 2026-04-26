I Priced Out A Week's Groceries At Aldi And Walmart — Here's Which Was Cheaper

Nowadays, when the time comes to replenish the house with groceries, many of us can't help but feel a little pang of anxiety. Food prices have skyrocketed in recent years and are expected to climb steadily as the years press on, leaving working families to constantly adjust their budgets and, in some cases, settle for cheaper, less nutritious food. Some blame inflation or conflagration, and others point the finger at greedy corporations. Whatever the cause, many are finding it harder and harder to stock their homes with the foods they've come to rely on as staples of their diets.

At a time when so many are on the hunt for affordable food, large chains that promise a bargain can be a lighthouse in a storm. Aldi and Walmart stand out as two of the country's major stores for affordable, non-bulk food when the grocery budget gets tight — but are they close enough in price to both be considered great deals?

I priced out a week's worth of nearly identical groceries at each store to see how they compare cost-wise. I chose groceries that I actually buy regularly for my two-person household and included sale prices for a real-world comparison of staples from both grocery chains. Both Walmart and Aldi are ubiquitous around the U.S. — but when the grocery budget is stretched to the max, which one will do a better job of helping you fill your pantry with affordable, nourishing foods?