What Dietitians Consider As A Complete Meal (Many Home Cooks Miss One Key Part)

Even with all the information at our fingertips, something as essential as eating healthy can seem like a complex formula to master — but it really doesn't have to be. That's why Tasting Table spoke to Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD at Live It Up superfoods, to find out how to easily craft a complete meal. "I always tell my clients that you want every meal to have a protein, a healthy carb, and some sort of fruit or veggie," she said. But according to the nutrition expert, people often leave out the two or three servings of vegetables that make up a complete meal.

Not knowing how to incorporate or add more flavors to veggies sometimes deters people from including them in the first place — missing out on a lot of nutrition benefits, taste, and textural advantages in the process. "The big problem is most people think 2 or 3 servings of veggies are larger than they can manage. Two cups of arugula in your salad, 1 cup of black beans in your burrito bowl, or 12 baby carrots with some hummus for dipping all meet the requirements for a meal," Moody explained, debunking the idea that healthy meals need to be cookie-cutter or one-size fits all.

According to Moody, a healthy, complete meal doesn't always have to look like rotating the same two or three baked salmon recipes week after week. You can spruce up your favorite meals with healthy carbs like sweet potato or add one medium pear to your salad to include more servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet.