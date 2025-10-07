Stop Believing This Common Myth About Quinoa

You may think of quinoa as a reliable, hearty grain. But quinoa, in all its hippie, whole food popularity, is misunderstood. Popping up everywhere, quinoa can be found throughout the grocery store mixed into oatmeal packages, prepared and added to salads on grab-and-go deli shelves, and in the pantry goods aisle. One of the most common places you will see it is servings as the base ingredient of what are marketed as "grain bowls," but quinoa is, in fact, not a grain at all.

What is the magical morsel sweeping the health food aisles then? Quinoa is a seed. The seed of a goosefoot plant, to be exact. Before you mess up the final question at trivia night or lose an argument with a friend, we're here to debunk the lore surrounding the trendy treat. The versatile food is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about the superfood that is quinoa.