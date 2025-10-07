Stop Believing This Common Myth About Quinoa
You may think of quinoa as a reliable, hearty grain. But quinoa, in all its hippie, whole food popularity, is misunderstood. Popping up everywhere, quinoa can be found throughout the grocery store mixed into oatmeal packages, prepared and added to salads on grab-and-go deli shelves, and in the pantry goods aisle. One of the most common places you will see it is servings as the base ingredient of what are marketed as "grain bowls," but quinoa is, in fact, not a grain at all.
What is the magical morsel sweeping the health food aisles then? Quinoa is a seed. The seed of a goosefoot plant, to be exact. Before you mess up the final question at trivia night or lose an argument with a friend, we're here to debunk the lore surrounding the trendy treat. The versatile food is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about the superfood that is quinoa.
What is the difference between seeds and grains
It can be confusing, but remember one thing: Some seeds are also grains, but all grains are seeds. A grain is the small, edible, hard-shelled fruit of a grass. Grains grow in clusters at the tops of mature plants, such as barley, rice, and corn. According to For Dietitians "the most commonly consumed grains include wheat, rice, corn, and oats." Depending on the type, grains may have low levels of nutrition and digestibility.
Meanwhile, a seed is a plant embryo, capable of developing into another plant. Merriam Webster defines a seed as "the grains or ripened ovules of plants used for sowing," and "the fertilized ripened ovule of a flowering plant containing an embryo and capable normally of germination to produce a new plant." Whereas grains are defined as "the seeds or fruits of various food plants including the cereal grasses and in commercial and statutory usage other plants (such as the soybean)." Perhaps quinoa has been perceived as a grain because it is a great rice alternative. Packed with fiber, protein, minerals, and antioxidants, it is rich in health benefits.
While the technical differences are nuanced and scientific, there are flavor distinctions too. Quinoa has fluffy, earthy components. Not a fan of the nutty, slightly bitter flavor? These 13 ways to add more flavor to quinoa might make you reconsider your distaste. Avoid common mistakes everyone makes with quinoa and try these five recipes your guests will fall in love with.