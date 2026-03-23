This Chicken Cut Is Better Than Breasts 'In Every Conceivable Way,' According To Alton Brown

Alton Brown has never been shy about declaring favorites, and when it comes to chicken, he makes his position very clear: "I cannot tell a lie, all I need is thigh. If I had but one critter to cook, it would be a chicken. And the reason I would cook that chicken is to get me a thigh." Maybe a little hyperbolic, but he has a point. Chicken breast became the darling of low-fat diet culture of the late 20th century, but a well-cooked thigh delivers rich, nuanced flavor, and only gets better with low-and-slow cooking.

As Brown puts it in a YouTube video, "unlike those bland lobes, thighs work for the money," and he means it literally; the distinction between the way the parts cook and taste, and the nutritional difference between white meat and dark, is explained anatomically. "Their musculature is aerobic in nature," he says, "so it's darker in color, and those muscles are sturdily connected to bone and joint. Much of that tissue can break down in cooking, becoming lip smacking juiciness that the breast can't even dream about."

That darker color comes from myoglobin, a protein that helps muscles store oxygen. Muscles that work harder and are built for endurance, like a chicken's legs, contain more of it. That means darker meat with more flavor, and a higher concentration of connective tissue that melts into silky, tasty gelatin during cooking. Breasts, meanwhile, are built for short bursts of motion, and industrial selective breeding for larger, faster growing parts has led to problems like woody breast, which is exactly what it sounds like. Overall, breast is lean, pale and doesn't contribute a lot flavor-wise, which is great if your culinary goal is counting calories, but for most other purposes, thighs win. As Brown argues, "chicken thighs taste like chicken, real chicken."