10 Private-Label Grocery Brands That Have Earned Serious Loyalty

It's no secret that many grocery stores have been expanding and improving their private-label brands for years, but the numbers themselves are pretty shocking. Back in 2021, the market saw about a $2 billion increase in the sales of products unique to particular grocery stores, and that's just scratching the surface. Fast forward to 2025, and the private-label section of the industry was worth a whopping $271 billion, and there's no signs of stopping.

The rising popularity of store brands is a fascinating thing, as it wasn't long ago that buying store-brand products meant you were compromising on quality in a big way, all for getting a cheaper product. Generic products have been huge during times of economic recession, but starting in the 1990s, something interesting happened. Grocery stores started improving products, then marketing private-label goods as exclusive offerings instead of budget ones. Secrecy around sourcing and manufacturers added a layer of mystique, and suddenly, private-label brands were developing massive, devoted followings.

Some of the most popular brands have the kind of fan bases you might expect to see eagerly following pop stars, not grocery stores. Customers stock up on favorite products, trade tips on best buys, and even post limited-edition finds to social media. They try to figure out what big-name companies are behind their favorite products, they're very vocal when recipes change, and they're loyal. Here are some of the private-label grocery brands with the most devoted followings.