16 Best Groceries To Buy When You're On A Tight Budget

If you are looking for food to keep you full that doesn't cost a fortune, beans should be near the top of your list. Protein and fiber are both responsible for keeping us satiated and preventing hunger, and beans are rich in both.

All beans contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, with navy beans packing around 19 grams per 1-cup serving. This is more than half of the recommended fiber intake for the day, meaning that one dish containing navy beans is sure to keep you feeling satisfied and prevent you heading to the grocery store later in the day for an impromptu snack.

The affordable price of beans makes them an even more attractive option. If you are willing to cook them from scratch, dried beans are very economical, and their long shelf life means little chance of wastage too. Dried beans cost around 20 cents per serving, making them an incredible, filling option when money is tight. Even canned beans are cheap enough to make them a staple part of your weekly meal plan, and there are so many tasty options to prevent you getting bored. From baked beans in tomato sauce as a side dish to a spicy black bean soup, this ingredient is the key to affordable meals that keep the whole family happy.