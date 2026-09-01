These 11 LaCroix Flavors Make The Perfect Crowd-Pleasing Summer Spritzes
Some people joke that LaCroix's flavors are so subtle, it tastes like someone whispering the flavor from the other room. But that subtlety is also what earns the sparkling water points at the bar, especially in a refreshing spritz. Each LaCroix flavor is made with natural fruit rather than artificial syrups, so you're free to sprinkle in other sweetened ingredients like Luxardo or Chambord without fear of sipping a sugar bomb.
We may technically be nearing the end of summer, but that doesn't mean the warm weather is going anywhere. Spritzes are the iconic daytime drink for any sunshine-filled day; refreshing, bubbly, and just about as simple as cocktails can get. The core of the celebratory drink, loosely established sometime in the 19th century, starts with a liqueur of sorts, traditionally an Italian aperitif, sparkling wine, and soda water to top it off. Variations have evolved over the last century or so, with new flavor combinations, different spirits, fresh fruit, and creative garnishes adorning the glass. One of the many welcomed variations incorporates flavored sparkling water to add both flavor and bubbles in one pour, and what better option than LaCroix?
After over a decade of bartending, I have a sixth sense for flavor combinations, but LaCroix's fun varieties always make it easy to get creative, particularly in light spritzes that highlight fruity flavors and iconic carbonation. I stick with a standard 3-2-1 ratio when making spritzes, and I always reach for cava as opposed to prosecco for its slightly drier body that mixes perfectly. Here are 11 LaCroix flavors that make the perfect refreshing summer (or any time of year, really) spritzes.
Blackberry cucumber
LaCroix's blackberry cucumber sparkling water is one of the brand's more elegant flavors that transports you right to a relaxing spa day. Cucumber adds an almost cooling effect, and sweet blackberries have just the right amount of tartness to balance the earthiness of the cucumber. This blend makes it the perfect partner for St. Germain, an elderflower liqueur that's become a spritz staple. The Hugo Spritz has made a comeback as of late, and its popularity has reminded drinkers just how delicate and smooth it is. It's floral without being overpowering, and it strikes the perfect equilibrium of sweet and fruity.
Start by muddling a few blackberries in the bottom of a large wine glass, drop in some ice cubes, cava, about ¼ ounce of St. Germain, and then top the glass with LaCroix's blackberry cucumber sparkling water. For both aesthetics and a little crunch at the end, finish the spritz with a thin cucumber ribbon. With how hydrating cucumber is, it works like a charm in cocktails when you're looking to quench your thirst, and when paired with the taste of deep blackberries and elderflower, it's a contrast that just works.
Pineapple coconut
For a spritz inspired by the classic piña colada, pineapple coconut LaCroix is the obvious choice, but the specs are important here. These two flavors are inherently tropical, and they're only missing two things: lime and rum, with an emphasis on the lime. The creamy essence of coconut is cut with fresh lime juice, while the rum's warming spices add depth. Coconut rum, especially a spiced one like Blue Chair Bay, adds deeper coconut flavors than LaCroix, leaning even further into the piña colada of it all.
Build the spritz with three parts cava, two parts coconut rum, a generous squeeze of fresh lime juice (about half a lime or more if you're like me and want ultimate tartness), and top it with a good splash of pineapple coconut LaCroix. The lime pulls everything together and keeps each sip light and refreshing, despite the boozy rum and slightly creamy essence. Garnish with a juicy pineapple wedge and a toasted coconut rim if you want to lean into the tropical theme. If you want the essence of a piña colada without the thick consistency, this spritz is the perfect alternative.
Cherry lime
People either love or hate that classic artificial cherry flavor you pick up in this LaCroix, but I personally love it. Cherry lime will always feel a little nostalgic to me, almost like a Shirley temple. With a little Luxardo, this spritz is like an adult version of the classic soda, finished with real maraschino cherries, of course.
A little goes a long way with anything maraschino-cherry-flavored, so start with ¼ ounce of Luxardo and see if that tickles your fancy. A generous squeeze of fresh lime juice, cava, a few cherries, and a can of cherry lime LaCroix are the only other ingredients you need to put this spritz together, and while reminiscent of a freeze pop, it's not exclusive to summer. The playful spritz can easily transition into cozier evenings, especially with more tart, fresh cherries right off the tree. Serve this spritz in a coupe with a few Luxardo cherries and toast to your inner child.
Mojito
This minty LaCroix flavor speaks for itself, and given that it's named after a rum-based cocktail, it's a great can to have behind the bar. Cocktail-flavored or simply cocktail-inspired soft drinks aren't always a win, as they can often taste artificial or lack the complexity that spirits or wine deliver. This mojito-flavored LaCroix does neither, and surprisingly doesn't try too hard to mimic the sugary rum cocktail. It provides just the right amount of mint and lime to mix up a refreshing spritz.
Freshly muddled mint is the base of any good mojito, and the same goes for this spritz. In the bottom of a large glass, squeeze in some fresh lime and muddle as much mint as desired, but five leaves or so usually does it. Drop in some ice, three parts cava, an ounce or two of white rum depending on your plans for the afternoon, and fill the top with the sparkling LaCroix. With a few generous stirs, you'll have a lighter take on a mojito that will keep you cool. It's the perfect spritz for a party, as it's easy to whip up in a pitcher and guests can top their glasses with bubbles to their liking.
Limoncello
This is another alcohol-inspired LaCroix flavor, this time hailing from Italy. Limoncello is traditionally made by steeping lemon peels with alcohol and sugar, resulting in a bright, citrusy flavor that's much stiffer than your average liqueur. LaCroix finds a way to do so without any alcohol at all, but I decided to take that unique flavor and work it into a light spritz. An ounce of actual limoncello, a squeeze of fresh lemon, cava, and LaCroix's sparkling mocktail make my favorite summery spritz.
People seem to either love or hate LaCroix's limoncello flavor, but regardless of your preference, it's the perfect cocktail ingredient. With its powerful lemon notes, some say it tastes like what they imagine lemon-scented cleaning spray tastes like, while others compare it closer to a lemon cream soda. It adds the citrus a spritz so desperately needs, and then a layer of vanilla that you wouldn't typically expect from something carbonated. There are lots of different flavors to mix into a limoncello cocktail, but nothing is quite as refreshing as a spritz.
Peach-pear
Both peach and pear are commonly associated with brandy, so this fruity LaCroix flavor is a complementary choice for a spritz. Adding about ½ ounce of delicate elderflower liqueur introduces some floral notes that turn the orchard fruit flavors into a more complex cocktail, and then adding equal parts peach schnapps takes it from a light-bodied sip to a brunch-ready cocktail.
Cava and the one and only peach-pear LaCroix finish this spritz off, and the result is almost reminiscent of a classic Bellini. Maybe it's the color or an appropriate fruity garnish, but this spritz always feels more celebratory than the average sparkling cocktail. It's soft, but not cloyingly sweet, and it's a great way to use up fresh peaches as a garnish.
Razz-cranberry
While cranberries often have a more wintry feel, they can still taste light and refreshing when paired with a LaCroix, and the razz-cranberry flavor walks a nice line between tart and sweet, quenching the thirst while tickling the tongue. I love this simple flavor for a spritz, especially when paired with a slightly dry cava and Chambord, a sweet black-raspberry liqueur. Combining Spanish sparkling wine and French liqueur makes for a beautiful European affair that tastes exquisite.
The final step in this spritz is a good squeeze of fresh lime juice and a handful of muddled raspberries, mostly for flavor, but also for presentation. The simple mix of cava, Chambord, fresh lime juice, and LaCroix's seltzer makes a deep, almost maroon hue that sips much lighter than it appears.
Pamplemousse
This is a classic citrus choice for a spritz — grapefruit. Pamplemousse sounds fancy, but it's just the French word for the tart citrus, and it's probably LaCroix's most adored flavor. The grapefruit flavor comes through almost immediately, which isn't always the case with LaCroix or sparkling water in general. Given its bold fruity flavor, this spritz leans entirely into the grapefruit realm and is ideal for a classic Italian spritz.
With its slightly bitter-orange flavor profile, Aperol is a great companion to grapefruit's natural tang. This light cocktail is a play on a true Aperol spritz recipe, just with the bonus flavors that come from LaCroix's flavored seltzer water. Mix three parts cava, two parts Aperol, one part grapefruit LaCroix, and a generous splash of grapefruit juice (the fresher the better). Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig, lightly bruised between your fingers before it goes in the glass, or lightly smoked for a more autumnal approach. The herbal, slightly piney aroma cuts through the citrus and takes it up a notch.
Passionfruit
Passionfruit is one of LaCroix's more distinctive flavors, with a slightly tart yet tropical sweetness that's hard to describe, but translates perfectly into mixed drinks. Pairing the flavored sparkling water with a matching passionfruit liqueur helps bring out even more of the distinctive fruity flavors, and a heavy squeeze of lime brings it all together. Passionfruit liqueurs and cordials like Chinola or the slightly more tart Giffard are great options for a passionfruit spritz that won't dilute the signature taste.
Start with cava, about ¼ ounce of passionfruit liqueur, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice, then top the spritz with passionfruit LaCroix, and voila — a refreshing sip that tastes as revitalizing as a fresh smoothie. If you're using Chinola, which leans a little sweeter, you may want a slightly heavier pour of lime juice to keep things balanced. If going for Giffard's tarter version, you can ease back on the lime since the liqueur is already taking care of the acidity.
Key lime
LaCroix's standard lime-flavored sparkling water is a crowd-pleaser, but the key lime flavor is a bit more special. It's a tad sweeter than zesty lime, and when mixed with vanilla vodka, it becomes a key lime pie-inspired spritz that makes dessert drinkable at any time of day.
For a proper spritz, mix three parts cava, two parts vanilla vodka, a good amount of fresh key lime juice, and then top with LaCroix's tasty key lime sparkling water. Just like when making desserts, fresh key limes are well worth tracking down if you can find them. They're much smaller and often rounder, but most importantly, they're more aromatic and tart. That extra bit of acidity keeps the vanilla-forward spritz from sliding too far into a sweet milkshake-style cocktail.
Guava São Paulo
This tropical guava flavor is one of LaCroix's newer creations, debuting sometime in 2021, and it's now one of my favorites, for both mixing and enjoying on its own. It has a distinctive taste that's more complex than just simply guava juice, which happens to pair beautifully with a smooth tequila, ideally a clean blanco like Dos Hombres Blanco or Lalo Blanco — two of the best tequilas of 2026. Guava São Paulo has an almost candy-like quality, and that sweet juiciness always pairs well with a little heat. For this spritz, the finishing touch is a spicy Tajín rim.
First, swipe a fresh lime around the edge of your glass to help as much Tajín as possible cling to the rim. Then mix three parts cava, an ounce of your favorite blanco tequila, and some fresh lime juice for the perfect blend of juicy and tart flavors. Top the spritz with LaCroix's Guava São Paulo and savor each layered sip.