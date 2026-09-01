These 11 LaCroix Flavors Make The Perfect Crowd-Pleasing Summer Spritzes

Some people joke that LaCroix's flavors are so subtle, it tastes like someone whispering the flavor from the other room. But that subtlety is also what earns the sparkling water points at the bar, especially in a refreshing spritz. Each LaCroix flavor is made with natural fruit rather than artificial syrups, so you're free to sprinkle in other sweetened ingredients like Luxardo or Chambord without fear of sipping a sugar bomb.

We may technically be nearing the end of summer, but that doesn't mean the warm weather is going anywhere. Spritzes are the iconic daytime drink for any sunshine-filled day; refreshing, bubbly, and just about as simple as cocktails can get. The core of the celebratory drink, loosely established sometime in the 19th century, starts with a liqueur of sorts, traditionally an Italian aperitif, sparkling wine, and soda water to top it off. Variations have evolved over the last century or so, with new flavor combinations, different spirits, fresh fruit, and creative garnishes adorning the glass. One of the many welcomed variations incorporates flavored sparkling water to add both flavor and bubbles in one pour, and what better option than LaCroix?

After over a decade of bartending, I have a sixth sense for flavor combinations, but LaCroix's fun varieties always make it easy to get creative, particularly in light spritzes that highlight fruity flavors and iconic carbonation. I stick with a standard 3-2-1 ratio when making spritzes, and I always reach for cava as opposed to prosecco for its slightly drier body that mixes perfectly. Here are 11 LaCroix flavors that make the perfect refreshing summer (or any time of year, really) spritzes.