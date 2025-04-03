What To Mix In Limoncello Cocktails, According To A Pro

With the colorful arrival of spring, our mood gets brighter — and so do the cocktails we enjoy. Think fruity, floral, and spritzy drinks that awaken our taste buds and refresh our spirits. And what can be fresher and brighter than a sunny, lemony cocktail to melt away the last of winter? To find some of the best mix-ins to combine with limoncello, Tasting Table chatted with Justin Lavenue, master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, one of the best bars in Austin, Texas.

"The beauty of limoncello is its versatility," Lavenue says. "So many flavors complement its bright, lemony profile!" When it comes to pairing with other cocktail ingredients, Lavenue recommends "taking inspiration from classic cocktails, as well as desserts and savory dishes that highlight lemon." He notes, "I've always felt that basil, stone fruits, and nutmeg make a great pairing with it." You could start with something simple like this fresh peach Bellini cocktail and add limoncello instead of the fresh lemon and honey, or throw a shot or two into a lovely peach sangria. "Stone fruit (like peach or apricot) complements limoncello's brightness with a soft, fruity depth," Lavenue adds.

If you want to experiment with more complex flavors, the mixologist observes that "basil adds fresh and herbaceous notes," so maybe try adding some fresh basil to this limoncello punch recipe. Last but not least, "nutmeg brings a warm, spiced complexity that makes for an unexpected but delightful contrast" to the brightness of limoncello, according to Lavenue, who also suggests turning it into a spritz with some added prosecco.