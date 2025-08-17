The Right Way To Make A Classic Bellini — Anything Else Isn't Worth The Sip
Few drinks are as simple and refreshing as a sparkly pink-hued Bellini. However, if the Bellinis you know are made from sparkling wine and a splash of peach juice from concentrate, then we're sorry to say that you've never had a true Bellini at all. But it's never too late.
Bellinis are the mimosa's mature, classier, and much more interesting cousin. And while many people think a simple swap of peach juice instead of orange juice constitutes this popular brunch staple, they're sorely mistaken. Traditionally, a proper Bellini should be made with fresh white peach puree and Prosecco. That's it.
We spoke with John Roel Carpo, General Manager of New York's Musaek and bar manager at sister restaurants Howoo and DubuHaus, to gain some insight on the correct way to make a perfect Bellini. With only two ingredients, using fresh, high-quality peaches and Prosecco makes all the difference, but the ratio of Prosecco to puree matters too. Carpo explained, "The perfect ratio for making a Bellini depends on the glass. For 12-ounce [glasses], I would do 2 ounces peach and 4 ounces Prosecco. For 15-ounce glass, I would do 4 ounces of the peach and 5 ounces of the Prosecco." And a chilled glass doesn't hurt, either.
The bellini's origin is as swanky and fun as the drink itself
The peach Bellini originated in Venice, Italy at the small but storied Harry's Bar in 1948. Inspired by his love of white peaches, the bar's owner, Gieuseppe Cipriani, created the cocktail and named it after Venetian artist Giovanni Bellini. The drink was a hit right from the start, and Harry's was even eventually granted National Landmark status in 2001 by the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage.
The traditional combination of fresh white peach puree and Prosecco has been lost to interpretation at the majority of bars and brunch spots serving this delicious drink, which is the main reason the Bellini landed itself last on our rankings of classic Italian cocktails. Too often, the fresh puree is replaced with synthetic syrups and juices, and Carpo agrees that this taints what makes the drink special. "Use of fresh ripe peach matters a lot," Carpo shared. He continued, "For a standout flavor ... I would use Korean white and yellow peach. It is sweeter, low acidity, with a more delicate honey-like sweetness."
While there is a difference between yellow and white peaches, and white peaches are called for in a traditional Bellini, what matters most is that the puree is made fresh from real fruit. When it comes to the bubbly element, though, don't go thinking you can use Champagne and Prosecco interchangeably. Prosecco is the technically correct sparkling wine to use in a Bellini thanks to its tendency to have juicy and fruity notes rather than the more savory, floral, and toasted notes of Champagne. Now, go make a traditionally correct Bellini and try to tell us that it isn't worlds apart from every other one you've tried before.