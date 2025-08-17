The Right Way To Make A Classic Bellini — Anything Else Isn't Worth The Sip

Few drinks are as simple and refreshing as a sparkly pink-hued Bellini. However, if the Bellinis you know are made from sparkling wine and a splash of peach juice from concentrate, then we're sorry to say that you've never had a true Bellini at all. But it's never too late.

Bellinis are the mimosa's mature, classier, and much more interesting cousin. And while many people think a simple swap of peach juice instead of orange juice constitutes this popular brunch staple, they're sorely mistaken. Traditionally, a proper Bellini should be made with fresh white peach puree and Prosecco. That's it.

We spoke with John Roel Carpo, General Manager of New York's Musaek and bar manager at sister restaurants Howoo and DubuHaus, to gain some insight on the correct way to make a perfect Bellini. With only two ingredients, using fresh, high-quality peaches and Prosecco makes all the difference, but the ratio of Prosecco to puree matters too. Carpo explained, "The perfect ratio for making a Bellini depends on the glass. For 12-ounce [glasses], I would do 2 ounces peach and 4 ounces Prosecco. For 15-ounce glass, I would do 4 ounces of the peach and 5 ounces of the Prosecco." And a chilled glass doesn't hurt, either.