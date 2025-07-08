9 Classic Italian Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

Throughout my career as an international bartender, I've found that cocktail culture is often viewed through a U.S.-centric lens. It's true that modern cocktails can be traced back to U.S. prohibition, when bartenders needed a way of making bootleg booze more palatable, but the roots go back much further. It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Italy — a nation famed for its food and drink – also had a meaningful role to play in cocktail history.

Italian cocktail culture stems from the concept of aperitivo, a pre-dinner social gathering for enjoying a light drink – called an aperitif – before the main meal. The idea dates all the way back to ancient Roman times, and even the name is derived from the Latin word "aperire," which means "to open." Not only is aperitivo the opening to a meal, but it's believed to open the stomach in preparation for food. Italian aperitivo cocktails transformed in the 18th century with the nation's invention of modern commercial vermouth, and again in the early 20th century with the repopularization of bitter herbal liqueurs. This is why most renowned Italian cocktails feature at least one of these as a base ingredient. Although many of these drinks follow a similar template, they're each uniquely delicious in their own way. Like the best Italian dishes, they're often simple in nature yet marvelously complex in taste. Over the years, I've made, tasted, and tweaked a huge number of Italian cocktails, so below, I'm going to rank my favorites.