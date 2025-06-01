How To Turn Any Juice Into A Soft Drink With One Addition
We have a love of bubbles here in the U.S. IBIS World reports that the average American is estimated to drink around 42 gallons of soda per year, while the country's sparkling water industry is expected to be worth a whopping $93 billion by 2030, according to a Brainy Insights report. Sometimes, however, fizzy beverage options can feel overwhelming, and if you're trying to be more health-conscious, you might not always want to pick up a can of pop with a confusing ingredients list. If you're craving a tasty soft drink that's still simple and fruity, there is an easy way to make one: Just add sparkling water to your favorite juice.
By making your own fresh fruit juice you will have a more nutritious and natural alternative to soda. And while a sparkling home-made fruit juice soda can also help up your recommended daily fruit intake, glasses of juice can contain a lot of sugar, so adding sparkling water helps dilute it and reduces the overall amount of fruit sugar consumed.
An equal ratio will taste the best, so about one cup of sparkling water for every cup of juice, but you can change this depending on your preferences. Use less juice for a lighter, fizzier drink that's more along the lines of a summer spritz. And add more juice for a stronger flavor. Or simply make special ice cubes out of your juice and drop them directly into a glass of sparkling water for just a hint of flavor and a pretty effect.
The best fruit juices to add to sparkling water
There generally aren't any negative health effects associated with drinking unflavored sparkling water, and the American Dental Association says it's fine for your teeth. However, make sure you're not grabbing one with added sugars if you're trying to watch your intake. There are plenty of sugar-free flavored sparkling waters available. We ranked 23 La Croix flavors from worst to best and tried every Trader Joe's sparkling water if you want some recommendations.
The Pamplemousse La Croix would taste delicious with some grapefruit juice, while the Winter Sangria from Trader Joe's works great with a little orange juice. If you're using plain sparkling water, cranberry is a classic juice flavor to mix, but grape juice, pineapple juice, and apple juice are all great options too. Add a few sprigs of mint if you're feeling fancy, or try dropping in some bitters for a more complex flavor layer.
Crushed up pieces of real fruit are a great alternative to juice, too. Think fresh strawberries, thin slices of orange, or muddled watermelon and raspberries. If you don't want bits floating around in your glass, just blend the fruit into a puree and strain it before adding the water. It might sound like a little more effort than just grabbing a soft drink at the store, but we promise the result will be fabulously fruity, refreshing, and totally unique.