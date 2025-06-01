How To Turn Any Juice Into A Soft Drink With One Addition

We have a love of bubbles here in the U.S. IBIS World reports that the average American is estimated to drink around 42 gallons of soda per year, while the country's sparkling water industry is expected to be worth a whopping $93 billion by 2030, according to a Brainy Insights report. Sometimes, however, fizzy beverage options can feel overwhelming, and if you're trying to be more health-conscious, you might not always want to pick up a can of pop with a confusing ingredients list. If you're craving a tasty soft drink that's still simple and fruity, there is an easy way to make one: Just add sparkling water to your favorite juice.

By making your own fresh fruit juice you will have a more nutritious and natural alternative to soda. And while a sparkling home-made fruit juice soda can also help up your recommended daily fruit intake, glasses of juice can contain a lot of sugar, so adding sparkling water helps dilute it and reduces the overall amount of fruit sugar consumed.

An equal ratio will taste the best, so about one cup of sparkling water for every cup of juice, but you can change this depending on your preferences. Use less juice for a lighter, fizzier drink that's more along the lines of a summer spritz. And add more juice for a stronger flavor. Or simply make special ice cubes out of your juice and drop them directly into a glass of sparkling water for just a hint of flavor and a pretty effect.