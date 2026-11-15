5-Ingredient Fall Salad Recipe

Not all salads need to have a long list of ingredients to be delicious. This 5-ingredient salad is proof that if you choose the separate elements wisely, you'll hit all the points of a good salad — tangy, salty, sweet, and crunchy. I'm using lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale) as the base of this salad because it won't get soggy once the dressing is on, and I love the dark green hue as a base for colorful apples and cranberries that make this salad so vibrant. Slicing it into slivers makes this more of a chopped salad and ensures you don't get a bite that needs cutting. The feta adds the tang, and blending it into the dressing upgrades a store-bought bottled dressing into a creamy dressing that tastes homemade. I love using fruit in salads and have chosen a green apple here, which is sweet, tart, and full of crunch. The premade salad topper is a simple way to bring in extra texture and a mix of all of the fruity, nutty, and crunchy elements.

When I'm entertaining, there's often so much to prepare that I always pick one dish that is low maintenance and won't take much time or need babysitting. Since this salad keeps well, you can throw it together early, and it will retain its full crunch and flavor and won't need last-minute attention.