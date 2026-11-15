5-Ingredient Fall Salad Recipe
Not all salads need to have a long list of ingredients to be delicious. This 5-ingredient salad is proof that if you choose the separate elements wisely, you'll hit all the points of a good salad — tangy, salty, sweet, and crunchy. I'm using lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale) as the base of this salad because it won't get soggy once the dressing is on, and I love the dark green hue as a base for colorful apples and cranberries that make this salad so vibrant. Slicing it into slivers makes this more of a chopped salad and ensures you don't get a bite that needs cutting. The feta adds the tang, and blending it into the dressing upgrades a store-bought bottled dressing into a creamy dressing that tastes homemade. I love using fruit in salads and have chosen a green apple here, which is sweet, tart, and full of crunch. The premade salad topper is a simple way to bring in extra texture and a mix of all of the fruity, nutty, and crunchy elements.
When I'm entertaining, there's often so much to prepare that I always pick one dish that is low maintenance and won't take much time or need babysitting. Since this salad keeps well, you can throw it together early, and it will retain its full crunch and flavor and won't need last-minute attention.
Gather the ingredients for 5-ingredient fall salad
To make this recipe, start by picking up a bunch of lacinato kale. I like using this type of kale over the curly type because it's more delicate and slices into neat slivers. One bunch may seem like a lot but once you strip it from the stems and massage it, the volume goes down quite a bit. I never buy bagged chopped kale because it's usually chopped with the stems, and removing the stems from each piece is time-consuming. While in the produce aisle, you'll also need a Granny Smith apple. We're going for crisp and tart here to balance out the other flavors. If you want to substitute, use a ripe Honeycrisp apple. Salad toppers have been popping up in stores to easily add variety to salads. Some versions of premade trail mix will work instead, or you can make your own with dried fruit and toasted nuts. For the dressing, look for a champagne vinaigrette that is oil-based. We are making it creamy by adding feta to it so avoid one that is already includes cheese.
Step 1: Strip the kale
Strip the kale from the stems.
Step 2: Cut the kale
Cut the kale into thin slivers and place it into a bowl.
Step 3: Add feta to the dressing
Add the dressing and ½ cup of the feta to a small blender or cup for using an immersion blender.
Step 4: Blend until smooth
Blend the feta and the dressing until smooth.
Step 5: Massage the kale
Add 2 tablespoons of the feta dressing to the kale and massage it with your hands for 2 to 3 minutes, until the leaves turn darker, glossy, and shrink by about a third.
Step 6: Cut the apple
Cut the apple into matchsticks.
Step 7: Toss the apple with the dressing
In a small bowl, toss the apple matchsticks with 2 tablespoons of the feta dressing to keep them from turning brown.
Step 8: Add more ingredients to the kale
Add the apples, remaining feta, and salad topper to the kale.
Step 9: Add the dressing and serve
Toss with the dressing and serve.
What can I serve with a kale salad?
5-Ingredient Fall Salad Recipe
Massaged lacinto kale combines with tart apples, crumbled feta, and a cranberry and nut salad topper for a vibrant, well-balanced 5-ingredient salad.
Ingredients
- 1 large bunch lacinato kale
- ¾ cup bottled champagne vinaigrette, divided
- 1 cup crumbled feta, divided
- 1 Granny Smith apple
- ¾ cup cranberry & nut salad topper
Directions
- Strip the kale from the stems.
- Cut the kale into thin slivers and place it into a bowl.
- Add the dressing and ½ cup of the feta to a small blender or cup for using an immersion blender.
- Blend the feta and the dressing until smooth.
- Add 2 tablespoons of the feta dressing to the kale and massage it with your hands for 2 to 3 minutes, until the leaves turn darker, glossy, and shrink by about a third.
- Cut the apple into matchsticks.
- In a small bowl, toss the apple matchsticks with 2 tablespoons of the feta dressing to keep them from turning brown.
- Add the apples, remaining feta, and salad topper to the kale.
- Toss with the dressing and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|505
|Total Fat
|45.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|33.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|7.0 g
|Sodium
|462.7 mg
|Protein
|12.1 g
What else can I add to the Fall salad
This fall salad is easy to customize based on what you have on hand or prefer. Starting with produce items, sliced pear is a juicy addition that goes well with the tart apple. Pomegranate seeds add some colorful acidity and sweetness to the salad. If you want a warm element, roasted butternut squash or sweet potato would both add color, a little earthy sweetness, and heartiness. Just season them with olive oil and maple syrup to give them caramelized edges. Shaved Brussels sprouts work well, or you can use roasted halves that have been seasoned the same way. Thinly sliced red onion is a natural fit here, and the sharpness stands out through the creamy dressing.
Turn the salad into a full meal by adding grains or protein. One of my favorite grains to use is farro. When cooked, it has a similar chewy taste to barley and adds great texture. You can also add quinoa or couscous. Wild rice also fits in nicely and would add another Fall element. Roasted chickpeas that have been doused in maple syrup before cooking would add a sweet crunch, or you could simply add a can of drained creamy white beans. If you're not interested in keeping the salad vegetarian, cubed chicken or grilled shrimp can also be added.
Why are we massaging the kale and what are other ways to use it?
Raw kale is one of the toughest greens, which is a huge benefit when making salads because it holds up to dressing and doesn't wilt if made ahead. However, if kale is going into a salad and eaten raw, that toughness can become unappetizing: A quick massage is the trick to making it taste delicious. I either massage it with the dressing like we are doing in this recipe, or I massage it with lemon juice and salt. Both methods break down the cell walls and tenderize the kale while also allowing it to soak up more of the dressing. I always use a glove when massaging kale to add a cleaner barrier when I'm making the salad for guests, plus it keeps your hands clean and ready to move on to the next step.
Massaged kale works for any type of salad, whether it's a quick salad to pair with dinner or another salad for entertaining, like this kale and cranberry salad. I also massage kale for grain bowls that I pair with roasted veggies, cooked grains, and seared tofu or chickpeas. You can also tuck it into a sandwich or taco in place of lettuce.