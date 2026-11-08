Spanakopita-Inspired Spinach And Feta Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Mashed potatoes are always a welcome side dish, whether it be on a weeknight dinner table or a holiday spread. This spanakopita-inspired spinach and feta mashed potatoes recipe takes a cue from the beloved savory Greek pie, transforming mashed spuds into something a little more exciting. Fresh spinach, salty feta cheese, and herby dill infuse the potatoes themselves with spanakopita elements, while buttery phyllo dough on top brings that savory crust element. There are also plenty of garlicky notes within the potatoes, and by cooking the spinach down in garlic butter, it has a chance to soak in all of those rich, savory flavors. As a result, the spinach has an almost silky texture within the potatoes, so even the pickiest of eaters just might be going back for seconds.
Even though these spanakopita-inspired mashed potatoes look fancy and impressive, they are incredibly easy to make. The crumpled phyllo on top really takes the presentation of the dish to a whole new level, without adding too much extra work on your end. If you plan to serve these potatoes around the holidays, it may be a good idea to plan ahead and make a double batch.
Gather the ingredients for spanakopita-inspired spinach and feta mashed potatoes
To make this recipe, start by picking up Yukon Gold potatoes. While in the produce aisle, you'll also need garlic, baby spinach, lemon, fresh dill, flat-leaf parsley, and scallions. Then visit the dairy case and grab salted butter, whole milk, sour cream, and crumbled feta cheese. Instead of sour cream, you can swap in Greek yogurt, cream cheese, or even crème fraîche. Head to the freezer section for phyllo dough, then check your spice cabinet for kosher salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Peel and cut the potatoes
Peel the potatoes and cut into 1 ½ inch pieces.
Step 3: Place potatoes in a pot of water
Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with cold water by 1 inch, and add 1 tablespoon of salt.
Step 4: Cook the potatoes
Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook until a knife slides through the potatoes with no resistance, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 5: Drain the potatoes
Drain the potatoes in a colander and let them dry for 2 minutes.
Step 6: Melt butter in pot
Return the empty pot to medium-low heat and melt 4 tablespoons of butter in it.
Step 7: Add garlic and nutmeg
Add the garlic and nutmeg and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Step 8: Wilt the spinach
Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 9: Pour in the milk
Pour in the milk and heat through for 2 minutes.
Step 10: Mash the potatoes
Remove the pot from the heat, add the potatoes, and mash until smooth.
Step 11: Stir in sour cream, lemon zest, and seasonings
Stir in the sour cream, lemon zest, pepper, and the remaining salt.
Step 12: Fold in the herbs and feta cheese
Fold in the dill, parsley, scallions, and ½ cup of the feta.
Step 13: Spread the mashed potatoes out in a baking dish
Spread the potatoes into an 8x8-inch baking dish.
Step 14: Sprinkle remaining feta on top
Sprinkle the remaining feta over the top.
Step 15: Top the potatoes with crumpled phyllo
Loosely crumple each phyllo sheet and arrange the ruffles over the potatoes.
Step 16: Brush butter over the phyllo
Melt the remaining butter and brush or drizzle it over the phyllo.
Step 17: Bake the mashed potatoes
Bake the mashed potatoes for about 12 to 15 minutes, until the phyllo is golden and crisp at the tips.
Step 18: Garnish and serve the spanakopita-inspired mashed potatoes
Sprinkle the mashed potatoes with additional herbs, if desired, before serving.
What to serve with spanakopita-inspired spinach and feta mashed potatoes
Spanakopita-Inspired Spinach and Feta Mashed Potatoes Recipe
These spanakopita-inspired mashed potatoes take a cue from the savory Greek pie, incorporating garlicky spinach, feta, dill, and even phyllo into the mix.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 tablespoon + ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch of ground nutmeg
- 4 cups baby spinach, chopped
- ½ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons sliced scallions
- ¾ cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
- 2 sheets phyllo dough, thawed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Peel the potatoes and cut into 1 ½ inch pieces.
- Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with cold water by 1 inch, and add 1 tablespoon of salt.
- Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook until a knife slides through the potatoes with no resistance, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes in a colander and let them dry for 2 minutes.
- Return the empty pot to medium-low heat and melt 4 tablespoons of butter in it.
- Add the garlic and nutmeg and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Pour in the milk and heat through for 2 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat, add the potatoes, and mash until smooth.
- Stir in the sour cream, lemon zest, pepper, and the remaining salt.
- Fold in the dill, parsley, scallions, and ½ cup of the feta.
- Spread the potatoes into an 8x8-inch baking dish.
- Sprinkle the remaining feta over the top.
- Loosely crumple each phyllo sheet and arrange the ruffles over the potatoes.
- Melt the remaining butter and brush or drizzle it over the phyllo.
- Bake the mashed potatoes for about 12 to 15 minutes, until the phyllo is golden and crisp at the tips.
- Sprinkle the mashed potatoes with additional herbs, if desired, before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|18.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|54.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|539.5 mg
|Protein
|7.6 g
Can you make these mashed potatoes ahead of time for a holiday or dinner party?
When prepping these mashed potatoes, there are a few things you can do ahead to speed things up on serving day. You can mostly prep the mashed potato base in advance, all the way through adding the herbs and the first addition of feta. Spread the potatoes out in the baking dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap followed by a layer of tin foil, then refrigerate for up to two days. When you are ready to finish preparing the potatoes, let the dish sit on the counter for 30 minutes. Then remove the plastic wrap but keep the foil, and bake in a preheated oven at 400 F for about 20 minutes. If the potatoes seem somewhat dry, stir in 2 to 4 tablespoons of warm milk to loosen things up.
When the potatoes are done baking, uncover and add the feta, crumpled phyllo, and butter and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Make sure to remember to thaw the phyllo as well — if you take it out of the freezer and place it in the fridge the day you are completing the potato steps, it will be ready to go in time.
I have leftover phyllo dough, what can I do with it?
To preserve any leftover phyllo dough, roll the remaining sheets in a tight roll and either wrap them in plastic or seal them in a zip-top bag. They will stay fresh in the fridge for about two days. Avoid refreezing them, as they might become too brittle and difficult to work with once re-thawed.
There's certainly no shortage of uses for leftover phyllo. Similar to how we use it in this recipe, leftover phyllo works great crumpled onto casseroles as a topping. Try it over mac and cheese, green bean casserole, butternut squash gratin, shepherd's pie, or moussaka. Just remember to add the crumpled sheets over the casserole for the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Alternatively, you can make mini spanakopita triangles by mixing spinach, feta, and herbs and folding into buttered phyllo squares and folding over. Or try baklava, a layered dessert with butter, nuts, and cinnamon. Wrap a few asparagus spears in buttered phyllo and bake until golden for an easy and beautiful side dish. You can also roll apples or pears in sugar, then roll in the phyllo sheets, and bake for a simple dessert.