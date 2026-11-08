Mashed potatoes are always a welcome side dish, whether it be on a weeknight dinner table or a holiday spread. This spanakopita-inspired spinach and feta mashed potatoes recipe takes a cue from the beloved savory Greek pie, transforming mashed spuds into something a little more exciting. Fresh spinach, salty feta cheese, and herby dill infuse the potatoes themselves with spanakopita elements, while buttery phyllo dough on top brings that savory crust element. There are also plenty of garlicky notes within the potatoes, and by cooking the spinach down in garlic butter, it has a chance to soak in all of those rich, savory flavors. As a result, the spinach has an almost silky texture within the potatoes, so even the pickiest of eaters just might be going back for seconds.

Even though these spanakopita-inspired mashed potatoes look fancy and impressive, they are incredibly easy to make. The crumpled phyllo on top really takes the presentation of the dish to a whole new level, without adding too much extra work on your end. If you plan to serve these potatoes around the holidays, it may be a good idea to plan ahead and make a double batch.