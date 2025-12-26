Frozen Vs Fresh Spinach: Which Is The Better Pick For Spanakopita?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When preparing traditional spanakopita, picking the convenience of frozen ingredients or going for quality is always going to be a debate. Everybody wishes they could make everything from the freshest ingredients, but spanakopita is a dish that tests those desires. The most obvious is the phyllo dough, where the taxing hassle of making it homemade, and the relatively indistinguishable drop in quality, leads most to use the frozen shortcut. But is the quality difference with frozen spinach small enough to make it worthwhile? To find out, Tasting Table asked Gus Constantellis, comedian and author of "My Greek Mom's Recipes."

"My mom only used fresh spinach in her spanakopita. I don't think I ever saw her use frozen veggies her entire life," said Gus. He admitted that both frozen and fresh spinach have their advantages, but said "the pros of fresh spinach outweigh the cons." The biggest difference between the two as far as prep is moisture. "One of the cons for frozen spinach is that you have to make sure the spinach is not too wet when you start cooking. The spinach should be cleaned and dried," Constantellis explained. A nice and crispy spanakopita is all about the texture of all those phyllo layers, and he said, "Excess moisture will interact poorly with the phyllo sheets." Considering the main advantage of frozen spinach is convenience, the extra work of having to dry it more negates that.