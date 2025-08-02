Keep Your Spanakopita Nice And Crispy By Adding One Of These Grains To The Mix

Spanakopita is beloved for its flaky layers of phyllo pastry and its rich, herb-flecked spinach and feta filling. The light crunch of that first bite can be, well, life-changing. This is the feat of spanakopita because common pitfalls are soggy bottoms and limp layers. There is a secret to avoiding both, and it's a tip every phyllo rolling yiayia (that's "nana" in my parts) knows: Add a cooked grain to the filling. Just a bit will do — a tablespoon of rice, bulgur, semolina, or Greece's creamy, comforting trahana. It absorbs excess moisture released by the spinach during baking, helping the phyllo dough stay crisp and golden from top to bottom.

Recipes vary widely, from those golden party hats that are spanakopita triangles to beautiful, rustic, pan-sized spirals, but most agree on one thing: Spanakopita must have structure. Squeezing the moisture from fresh or frozen spinach also means blanching it, and this helps to prevent the soggy effect, too. Sprinkling semolina over the bottom layer of phyllo is the traditional Greek way of going about it, but adding a spoonful of cooked short-grain rice or parboiled bulgur works well at keeping the mixture drier while binding the greens. Try massaging fresh spinach leaves with salt, then rinsing them off and squeezing. It's another simple trick to keep the freshness in while encouraging the moisture to go out.

Putting moisture in its place also makes spanakopita easier to slice and less likely to fall apart. Oh, and that dry backdrop allows flavorful, herbal notes to shine, which is another spanakopita must.