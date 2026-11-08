12 Food Brands With Fascinating (And Sometimes Dark) World War II-Era Histories

It's easy to get caught up in all the new viral food trends or the latest hacks that promise to give your meals a serious upgrade, but we'd argue that our collective foodie history is just as important. Finding out how food shaped world events can be a humbling experience, and even in our 21st century world, we use ingredients every day that date back to ancient times. We want to take a look at something a little more recent, though, and that's World War II.

Conflict happened on a massive scale, and armies needed to figure out how to feed millions. An estimated 127.2 million people were involved in World War II, and that's hard to put into context. We'll help: at the time of this writing, the population of the entire U.S. is just under 343 million. That's a lot of people that all needed to be supplied over the course of the six-year conflict, and some of the brands you're still familiar with today were front and center... on both sides.

And we're not just talking about supplying foodstuffs, either. Some existing brands transitioned into some pretty surprising wartime roles, while others shifted the focus of manufacturing to specific items pivotal to daily wartime life. Some brands were born out of necessity, intrepid soldiers repurposed some of your favorite foods in strange and sometimes life-saving ways, and for some? Familiar names in ration packs became a touchstone that reminded them of what they were fighting for.