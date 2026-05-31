The Canned Meat That Helped Families Stretch Meals During The Depression Is Still Around Today

The Great Depression's culinary scene was all about ingenuity. Hoover Stew helped budget-friendly ingredients stretch, and peanut butter-stuffed onions ... also helped, we guess. Utilitarian necessity aside, a lot of the foods that were popular during the Great Depression are still popular today (banana bread, anyone?). Today, we're shining the spotlight on the canned meat that emerged as a staple for 1940s households, and is just as beloved by foodies in the modern age: Spam.

This shelf-stable protein rose to prominence during the Great Depression, and it's managed to stick around nearly a century later. Spam debuted in 1937 during the late years of the Great Depression (1929-1939). Those signature rectangular tins are stuffed with a mixture of ground pork (primarily pork shoulder), water, sugar, the coloring agent sodium nitrate, and a lot of salt. Per the lore, the product's invention was motivated by Minnesota-based parent company Hormel's desire to sell more pork shoulder, a less-popular and ultra-affordable cut. Since Spam comes out of the can pre-cooked, it found a fast fanbase as an affordable, easy-to-prepare foodstuff with versatile applications. Spam could be fried and stuffed into sandwiches at lunchtime, or swapped out for stew meat at dinnertime. In 1940, Hormel even released a 20-page cookbook filled with fan-submitted recipes starring the ingredient. Its rise to prominence finally exploded during World War II (1939-1945), when one period of national economic unease rolled straight into another. U.S. households traded recession-era limitations for war-imposed food rationing, and Spam helped bridge the period of food insecurity.