This Candy Was The First Wrapped Penny Candy In The US

Let me see the Tootsie Roll! Candy has always held a special place in the nation's heart, especially the iconic Tootsie Rolls. The old timey confectionary was in fact the first penny candy sold in the nation back in the 1800s. Penny candies were exactly that: Small single-serving pieces of sweetness that were sold for just one cent each. The popular rolls were beloved by children and parents alike, and even iconic vocalist Frank Sinatra loved the candy for dessert.

In the 19th century, small general stores began selling sweets and bon-bons, which gave rise to the nostalgic penny candy stores we'd recognize today. Five-and-dime retail markets such as Woolworth's would set out large colorful buckets of the sugary treats, and consumers would be able to pluck any amount they wanted to mix and match their assortment. The one cent sweets were often favored for parades and were also frequently sold in bulk by the pound. During eclectic and joyous processions that went up and down streets, onlookers would gleefully throw candy into the air.