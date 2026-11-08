Where To Find The Best Chicken Wings In Every US State

Chicken wings are a universally beloved comfort food and a top choice for family cookouts and sports games. Each country has its own standout specialty. Indonesia's ayam goreng kuning is soaked in coconut water and then fried. South Korea's dakgangjeong is double fried, extra crispy, and combines spicy, sweet, and salty flavors. North African harissa wings blend notes of cumin, chili, garlic, and coriander. As for the U.S., it invented Buffalo wings, which are fried and then coated in melted butter and a vinegar-cayenne pepper sauce. With so many traditional and bold options offered across the country, choosing the best restaurant for exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful wings can be challenging. So, we curated this list of top spots based on criteria like high-quality chicken, a welcoming vibe, irresistible deals, and accolades. You can read about our methodology at the end of this article.

Aside from the Buffalo sauce, the most popular wing flavors in the U.S. include barbecue, which comes in variations like honey and bourbon. Garlic Parmesan, Cajun-style, and lemon pepper wings also hit the spot. And let's not forget the dipping sauces, from ranch to blue cheese and honey mustard, which taste much better made from scratch. Ready to embark on our state-by-state quest for restaurants serving up the tastiest, juiciest chicken wings?