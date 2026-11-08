Where To Find The Best Chicken Wings In Every US State
Chicken wings are a universally beloved comfort food and a top choice for family cookouts and sports games. Each country has its own standout specialty. Indonesia's ayam goreng kuning is soaked in coconut water and then fried. South Korea's dakgangjeong is double fried, extra crispy, and combines spicy, sweet, and salty flavors. North African harissa wings blend notes of cumin, chili, garlic, and coriander. As for the U.S., it invented Buffalo wings, which are fried and then coated in melted butter and a vinegar-cayenne pepper sauce. With so many traditional and bold options offered across the country, choosing the best restaurant for exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful wings can be challenging. So, we curated this list of top spots based on criteria like high-quality chicken, a welcoming vibe, irresistible deals, and accolades. You can read about our methodology at the end of this article.
Aside from the Buffalo sauce, the most popular wing flavors in the U.S. include barbecue, which comes in variations like honey and bourbon. Garlic Parmesan, Cajun-style, and lemon pepper wings also hit the spot. And let's not forget the dipping sauces, from ranch to blue cheese and honey mustard, which taste much better made from scratch. Ready to embark on our state-by-state quest for restaurants serving up the tastiest, juiciest chicken wings?
Alabama: Baumhower's Victory Grille
Founded by former NFL defensive tackle Bob Baumhower in 1981, this bar is renowned for its scratch-made sauces and hormone-free bone-in wings (plus hand-breaded boneless ones). Start with the wing sampler, served with three signature sauces, or go for the fire-roasted Buffalo wings with sauteed onions and fresh Parmesan. This chain nabbed top honors from the 2024 Best of Pike County Awards and Best of Baldwin Awards in 2025, and it was crowned Alabama's best wings for 2026 by Only in Your State.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Winky's Wings in Anchorage
Anchorage boasts scenic picnic spots and fresh seafood. It's also home to Winky's, named the best wings around by Stacker and Only in Your State. This family-run spot offers Cajun cuisine and a delectable range of wings. The Anchorage Daily News is partial to the kicky, crunchy, and buttery Inferno heat level. Others swear by the garlic Parm or the Cajun dry rub. Most agree the experience is worth every penny.
(907) 279-4647
9191 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: The Dirty Drummer in Phoenix
Established in 1975, this beloved neighborhood joint has earned Best of Phoenix honors for its bar food and wings and was named one of the best bars around by AZ Central. It features live music, 20 beers on tap, and wing flavors like teriyaki, honey hot, and the sweet and spicy Red Gold. The service is friendly, the brews are frosty, and the grilled wings are a popular choice.
(602) 840-2726
2303 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arkansas: Chick'n Headz in Bentonville
Founded in 2020, this family-owned spot specializes in homestyle wings and catfish. Not only is it endorsed by Visit Bentonville for football season bites, but it was also named a top destination for chicken dishes and crispy wings by the Northwest Arkansas Travel Guide and This is NW Arkansas, respectively. Regulars especially recommend the ranch, hot honey mustard, and lemon pepper sauces as well as the waffle fries.
(479) 435-9511
201 SW 14th St, Ste 107, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Shlap Muan Chicken Wings
Named after the Khmer term for chicken wings, this family-owned Cambodian joint offers crunchy, juicy, and meaty chicken enhanced by bold seasonings and sauces, as highlighted by Eater LA, the Long Beach Post, and the SF Chronicle. Yelp named it one of the top restaurants in the county (and country), while reviewers note the unique flavors and fair prices. Try crowd favorites like the Cambodian Dirt and Dirty Elvis wings.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Jim's Wings in Fort Collins
Established in 1991, this restaurant offers scratch-made wings, monthly sauces, and lunch specials. Described as both satisfying and light, these exceptional wings have earned top honors from Best of Colorado State University, NOCO Style, K99 New Country, the Fort Collins Coloradoan, and North Forty News. They're worth the drive from out of town, especially if you pair them with classic onion rings.
(970) 493-1103
1205 W Elizabeth St, Unit C, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Connecticut: J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville
Housed in a 1789 building, J. Timothy's was inducted into the Connecticut Hospitality Hall of Fame in 2011. It serves over 400 tons of wings yearly — the best in Connecticut, per patrons. Praised by Taste Connecticut, the double-fried, double-sauced Dirt Wings are incredibly crispy and caramelized and were featured by Food Network and the Travel Channel. This place also won top wing honors from local publications.
(860) 747-6813
143 New Britain Ave, Plainville, CT 06062
Delaware: Kid Shelleen's Charcoal House & Saloon in Wilmington
Founded in 1983, this casual spot offers a pleasant patio for warm days and is famous for its scrumptious jumbo wings, charcoal-grilled burgers, weekly specials, and happy hour. It has nabbed multiple Best of Delaware honors from Delaware Today, including best wings and best American restaurant. Opt for incredibly balanced flavor combinations like honey Old Bay or sweet chili chipotle BBQ.
harryshospitalitygroup.com/kid-shelleens
Multiple locations
Florida: Papa Bees in Longwood
Spotlighted by FOX 35 Orlando and recognized as a premier Longwood restaurant in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando 2025, this family-owned business debuted in the early '80s. It offers award-winning wings with over 30 house-made sauce combinations, including honey garlic and spicy teriyaki. Because of the consistent food quality there, some customers drive for hours to enjoy the wings they consider the best in Florida — alongside freshly made curly fries.
(407) 260-1122
190 S Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste 116, Longwood, FL 32750
Georgia: The Local in Atlanta
The Local is recognized by Eater Atlanta and Atlanta Magazine as a top dive bar and a premier destination for wings. This 21+ karaoke spot offers incredibly tender and juicy house-smoked wings. The lemon pepper is always a hit, not to mention monthly flavors like Jamaican jerk BBQ and ghost pepper Buffalo. Be prepared for a wait at this hotspot.
(404) 873-5002
758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Wing Kings Maui
Founded in 2019, this widely acclaimed food truck serves up ultra-crispy, ultra-flavorful wings smothered in classic and bold sauces. It won best wings at the Best of Maui 2025 awards and was voted one of Hawaii's premier destinations for wings, per a 2026 poll conducted by KHON2. Make sure to pair your chicken with the house's tropical drinks, made with local fruits.
(808) 283-7366
30 Alahele Pl, Kihei, HI 96753
Idaho: Belmont Brew House in Garden City
Belmont Brew House draws regulars to its 43 craft-beer taps, irresistible pizzas, and exceptional wings. It also offers game nights, live music, and friendly service. Featured by Idaho News on Demand, Boise Dev, Idaho Business Review, and Boise Today, this dog-friendly spot nabbed the 2025 gold medal for best chicken wings and the silver medal for best happy hour from Boise Favorites.
(208) 629-4585
3840 W Chinden Blvd, Ste 110, Garden City, ID 83714
Illinois: Gators Wing Shack Grill & Pizzeria in Palatine
Originally founded in Wheeling in 1996, this family-owned grill relocated to Palatine in 2001. Described as golden, well balanced, evenly coated, and delicately crunchy, the house's freshly made wings have earned it multiple honors at Chicago's annual WingFest in addition to a Best of 2026 Award from BusinessRate. Regulars expressly recommend the original Buffalo and jalapeño BBQ flavors.
(847) 705-0555
1719 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
Indiana: Ale Emporium
Ale Emporium was founded in 1982. It offers local beers and wings packed with flavor alongside house-made dips and sauces, including four award-winning, secret Herman sauces. This hotspot was featured by "America's Best Restaurants Roadshow" and Axios Indianapolis, and it won top honors as a sports bar and a premier destination for wings from Current Best of Suburban North Indy, iHeartRadio, LoveFood, and FOX59.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Jethro's BBQ
Celebrated for its slow-smoked wings and pork ribs, Jethro's BBQ is consistently voted best wings by Cityview and was featured by We Are Iowa, the Des Moines Register, and Food Network's "Man v. Food." Plus, it won the Altoona Corporate Star Award and was named a top three finalist for best BBQ in Des Moines Metro, not to mention Iowa's most-beloved BBQ joint, as per FinanceBuzz. Beyond those world-class wings, customers praise the fun vibe and impeccable service.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Woodyard Bar-B-Que in Kansas City
Spotlighted by Visit Kansas City Kansas and Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations," Woodyard is an unmissable destination for ultra-rich, ultra-juicy, and affordable slow-smoked wings. It also offers monthly flavors like garlic Parmesan and daily specials including $1 wings. Food Network recognizes this restaurant as one of the top spots to grab a bite to eat in Kansas and recommends the hot BBQ jumbo wings in its "What to Eat in Kansas" piece.
(913) 362-8000
3001 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS 66106
Kentucky: Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ in Louisville
Established in 2001, this welcoming institution serves phenomenal Kansas City-style BBQ alongside house-made mustard and pickles. It was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and crowned best BBQ by the Courier-Journal Best of the Best in 2022 and Best of Louisville in 2025. Momma's has earned multiple honors from LEO Weekly and was included in Time Out's "Tastiest Chicken Wings in America" and Southern Living's "Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in the South" in 2026.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Bayou Hot Wings in New Orleans
Founded in 2011 by Allen Nguyen and Kyle Makepeace, who have appeared on various culinary shows, Bayou has been recognized multiple times by Eater New Orleans as one of the top spots around for wings. The latter are seasoned and brined for 24 hours and served alongside house-made sides and dips. Favorites may vary, but customers agree the flavors are well balanced and the prices are fair.
(504) 865-9464
6221 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125
Maine: The Great Lost Bear in Portland
This beloved pub was founded in 1979, and it offers craft beers on tap, scrumptious, substantial wings, and house-made dips, including black pepper Parmesan. Crowned best bar in the 2024 Portland Old Port Best of Awards, it's been featured by the Maine Mag, the Portland Press Herald, and Portland Old Port, among others. Served only on Sundays, the Dirty Wings made Time Out's 2026 list of the "Tastiest Chicken Wings in America" for their freshness, exceptional crust, and generous Cajun seasoning.
(207) 772-0300
540 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Delia Foley's Pub in Baltimore
Listed among ThreeBestRated's top pubs in Baltimore, this Irish bar is celebrated for its smoked wings, craft beers, and signature cocktails. These phenomenal wings have earned it awards from local competitions as well as recognitions from the SouthBMore's Best Awards, Enjoy Travel, CBS News, and 24/7 Wall St. Consistently tasty wings, frosty brews, and a lively atmosphere are exactly why customers keep coming back for more.
(443) 682-9141
1439 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Buff's Pub in Newton
Buff's has been around since 1976. Try potent wing flavors like spicy Thai, intriguing mixes like cherry pepper Parm and peach bourbon BBQ, or the Time Out-recommend honey hot. Featured on "Phantom Gourmet," this spot has received multiple honors as a sports bar and wing destination from Boston Magazine to Boston.com, Eater Boston, and Mantelligence. Longstanding patrons swear Buff's is the best in Greater Boston, Massachusetts, and even the planet.
(617) 332-9134
317 Washington St, Newton, MA 02458
Michigan: Wing Doozy
Founded in 2013, Wing Doozy is a popular Greater Grand Rapids hotspot, especially on weekends. This fast-casual restaurant serves delicious house-made starters, sauces, and dips alongside hand-cut, hand-breaded jumbo wings that are praised by FOX 17. A frequent best wings in West Michigan winner in the Best of the West Revue Readers' Poll, Wing Doozy sets the standard for fresh offerings, juicy and lightly battered chicken, scrumptious fries, and prompt service.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Runyon's in Minneapolis
Renowned for its exceptional Buffalo wings and cold brews, this tavern is wholeheartedly endorsed by WCCO Radio, Eater Twin Cities, City Cast, and Family Destinations Guide. Those legendary wings were voted among the crispiest, juiciest, and meatiest in the North Star State by Best of Minnesota in 2025. They're often praised for their ideal size — neither overwhelmingly large nor too tiny — as well as their perfect balance of crunch and sauce.
(612) 332-7158
107 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Fairley's Wings & More
Named best wings in the Pine Belt by Signature Magazine in 2024, Fairley's operates in two locations: Hattiesburg and Laurel. In 2026, it was recognized by Southern Living as a top wing spot in the South and won another Best of the Pine Belt award. Customers debate over which flavor is tastiest, but the Cajun ranch and garlic Romano have a special place in their hearts. Plus, the service there is both friendly and fast.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Salt + Smoke
Founded in 2014, Salt + Smoke is a member of the Green Dining Alliance and operates five locations in St. Louis, MO, and one in Edwardsville, IL. Its freshly smoked BBQs; juicy, gluten-free wings; and house-made sides have earned it recognition from St. Louis Magazine, FOX 2 News, LoveFood, and the Food Network. Beyond the cherry-smoked wings' explosive flavor, regulars rave about the deviled eggs with bacon and the fries that are cooked in beef fat.
Multiple locations
Montana: Desperado Sports Tavern in Missoula
Affectionately nicknamed Despo's, this cash-only establishment debuted in 1991. It houses 32 HDTVs for game nights, to be enjoyed with frosty brews alongside freshly prepared wings tossed in fan-favorite sauces like the Sissy Teriyaki. It's no wonder, then, that 96.3 The Blaze: Missoula's Rock Station named this venue a top Missoula sports bar, or that its delectable wings have earned accolades from The Missoulian's Readers' Choice Awards, LoveFood, and Only in Montana.
(406) 549-9651
3101 S Russell St, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille in Omaha
Founded in 2004, this acclaimed West Omaha sports bar has been featured by 3 News Now Omaha and Omaha Magazine. Its iconic wings, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, come fried, char-buffed, or double dipped; and they've earned accolades from Best of Omaha and Only in Nebraska. Customers can order them naked or choose from six sauces, including Thai chili bourbon and garlic Parmesan. Visit on Monday for attractive Wing Night deals.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Hammer's Grill & Bar in Henderson
Founded by former hockey enforcer Bob "The Hammer" Fleming, this bar is a multi-time Wing State Champion and a 2025 Las Vegas Wing Wars winner. It also took home gold for best burger and dive bar, plus silver for best wings, in the 2026 FOX5 Las Vegas Viewers' Choice Awards. Crispy, well sauced, and customizable, these wings live up to the hype and offer great value for money.
(702) 564-1866
771 E Horizon Dr, #104, Henderson, NV 89015
New Hampshire: Stark House Tavern in Weare
Stark House won first place in the WMUR9 Viewers' Choice 2025 poll for the best wings in New Hampshire. This chef-owned bar serves comfort food alongside craft cocktails and draft beers. It offers 12 finger-licking wing sauces and rubs, including unique options like maple mustard (with chopped bacon), Triple Play (with chopped garlic), and pineapple habanero. The house-made tater tots and hand-cut fries are also worth the trip.
(603) 529-6002
840 S Stark Hwy, Weare, NH 03281
New Jersey: Blue 42 Restaurant & Bar in Elmwood Park
Recognized as a top sports bar by NJ.com, Blue 42 boasts 196 sauces and dry rubs, including the 2 Thumbs Up (garlic Buffalo and honey), avocado ranch, Bangkok (peach apricot), and Side Chick (garlic Parm and Thai chili). These crunchy, saucy, but never greasy wings were praised by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in 2024. They were also crowned the best by NorthJersey.com in 2026.
(201) 773-0970
158 Market St, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
New Mexico: Jambo Cafe in Santa Fe
This affordable Bib Gourmand restaurant offers African-Caribbean fare and was featured by Edible New Mexico and "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It also won best international cuisine and best chef for 2026 from the Santa Fe Reporter. In fact, chef-owner Ahmed Obo is a cookbook author and a James Beard Award finalist. Don't miss out on his ultra-tender, ultra-juicy, and ultra-flavorful jerk wings, served with a memorable curry pineapple dip.
(505) 473-1269
2010 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: The Nine-Eleven Tavern in Buffalo
Founded in 1981 by Mark Gress, a Buffalo Wing Hall of Flame inductee, this cash-only establishment has nabbed awards from the Buffalo Wing Coalition, Buffalo Spree, and National Buffalo Wing Festival — not to mention Neighborhood Favorite badges from Nextdoor. As one of 14 stops on the Buffalo Wing Trail, it's praised far and wide for its meaty, perfectly sauced wings, thick blue cheese dip, and crunchy hand-cut fries.
(716) 825-9939
11 Bloomfield Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220
North Carolina: Heavenly Buffaloes
Founded in 2014, Heavenly Buffaloes was crowned the best spot for chicken wings in Durham County in INDY Week's 2025 Best of the Triangle awards. It also won The News & Observer's Triangle chicken wing bracket in 2022. The kitchen offers a wide range of sauces and dry rubs, from Carolina honey mustard to sweet Thai coconut chili, vegan Buffalo, and cinnamon sugar. Patrons are constantly impressed by the consistent quality and diverse options catering to different tastes.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill in Grand Forks
Featured by the Grand Forks Herald and AG Week, this Cajun-style grill serves wings that have earned accolades from Only in North Dakota, LoveFood, the Dakota Student, and Visit Greater Grand Forks. A mix of Buffalo and BBQ, the house Shark Sauce won the creative barbecue award at the 2010 National Buffalo Wing Festival. Come for the wings and cheesy bread; stay for the vibrant atmosphere.
(701) 795-4053
1149 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Fire Wings Market in Toledo
Not to be confused with the chain of a similar name, Fire Wings Market is a back-to-back 2025 and 2026 Toledo favorite on Google Reviews. This casual restaurant and market features a polite and friendly staff and offers fresh salads, juicy burgers, and wings that have achieved the perfect balance of crispy, tender, and saucy. Flavors include honey BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, lemon popper, and garlic Parmesan.
(419) 725-5222
4254 Lewis Ave, Toledo, OH 43612
Oklahoma: Mack's Wings in Tulsa
Established in 2019, Mack's was dubbed a neighborhood staple by The Oklahoma Eagle, so expect a crowd on evenings and weekends. The Black Wall Street Times included it among the ultimate Black-owned restaurants to visit during Juneteenth, while NewsOn6.com recognized it as a Green Country hotspot. The wings there span 15 flavors, including the sweet-and-savory Oklahoma dry rub, which was voted the best in the state by LoveFood in 2025. You can even order your favorite seasoning on the equally popular fries.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Founded in 2005, this small chain was featured on the Food Network show "Outrageous Food" and crowned the state's best wing spot by Only in Oregon. Those delectable wings have also earned accolades from Eater Portland, Central Oregon Daily News, and The Source. There are 11 sauces (plus a monthly option), including the raspberry habanero and the award-winning spicy peanut and lime cilantro. At this welcoming spot, the salads are fresh, the fries are hand-cut, and the onion rings are hand-breaded.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Center Street Grille in Enola
Located minutes from Interstate 81, this establishment has nabbed multiple awards from Harrisburg Magazine and Central PA Wing Madness. A Neighborhood Favorite on Nextdoor since 2017, it won best medium traditional wing sauce at the 2024 National Buffalo Wing Festival. Those meaty, juicy wings feature sauces and dry rubs like dill pickle dust, bacon horseradish ranch, and banana pepper mustard. The dynamic vibe and cold brews are additional selling points.
(717) 732-6900
4 Center St, Enola, PA 17025
Rhode Island: 401 Wingz in Cranston
Hailing from Buffalo, the owners of 401 Wingz are experts on truly flavorful wings (and tenders). Their establishment was named one of "Five Spots to Snack on Wings" by Rhode Island Monthly and voted best wings in Rhode Island by RI Food Fights. Only in Rhode Island and regulars alike expressly recommend the Loganberry BBQ sauce, made from a red raspberry and wild blackberry hybrid fruit.
(401) 679-9464
800 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: Calloway's Sports Bar & Grill in West Columbia
Established in 1998, Calloway's is a casual neighborhood hangout for sports fans and arcade gamers. This pub offers a variety of wing sauces and dry rubs, house-made pizzas, and beers on tap. The ever-popular, double-baked hot wings were crowned the best in the Midlands by the readers of The State in 2026. Even the celery sticks have earned customer praise for their exceptional crispiness.
(803) 926-1199
2410 Augusta Rd, Ste D, West Columbia, SC 29169
South Dakota: T.C.'s Referee Sports Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls
Frequently featured by local media for its eclectic menu and lively vibe, this bar has been serving affordable handcrafted food and drinks since 1991. It was dubbed the local "Cheers" by Experience Sioux Falls and crowned the ChiliFest 2026 Chili Champion. T.C.'s also boasts exceptionally crispy wings, according to both Only in South Dakota and customers. It offers eight flavors, including Thai chili.
(605) 361-2208
5322 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Brother Z's Wang Shack in Nashville
This family-owned joint was established on Dickerson Pike in 2008. It serves made-to-order wings with various sauce flavors and a signature dry rub. Praised by Eater Nashville, Southern Living, and the YouTube show "The Studio Revue" for its flavorful chicken, it won best wings in the Nashville Scene's 2026 Best of Nashville Readers' Poll. Patrons also wholeheartedly recommend the onion rings.
brotherzswangshacknashville.com
(615) 942-5063
3825 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
Texas: Wayne's Wings in San Antonio
Frequently praised by local outlets like MySanAntonio.com and News 4 San Antonio, Wayne's offers 41 wing flavors, including curry and garlic Parmesan. This Best of 2026 Google Reviews winner has also earned top honors from the San Antonio Current's Best of San Antonio Readers' Poll. These scrumptious, filling wings are beloved by first responders, too, and worth every penny. The well-seasoned potato wedges, irresistibly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, are another hit.
Multiple locations
Utah: Scovilles in Salt Lake City
This 21+ restaurant serves slow-smoked wings with customizable dressings and spice levels alongside refreshing draft beers. Not only did these wings take first place from Salt Lake City Weekly in 2025, but they were also named the best in the Beehive State for 2026 by Only in Utah. Hailed for its generous portions and crisp celery sticks, Scovilles is also recognized for its impeccable service.
(256) 801-2121
2121 S McClelland St, Ste # 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Vermont: Black Diamond Barbeque in Morrisville
A Lamoille County staple, Black Diamond serves wood-fired proteins, craft beer, and cocktails. This best barbecue finalist in the 2022 Seven Daysies has also received multiple awards from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group. Its seven wing flavors include gochujang honey, maple habanero, and Dragon Fire, so you're in for an explosion of flavor. The rich blue cheese dip is out of this world, too.
(802) 888-2275
639 Morristown Corners Rd, #8673, Morristown, VT 05661
Virginia: Jimmy's Old Town Tavern in Herndon
Founded in 1997, this dog-friendly establishment features a beer garden and is a multi-time winner of the NoVA Wars: Wings Edition. It was also recognized as a top sports bar by USA Today in 2026 and has been spotlighted by Northern Virginia Magazine, NBC4 Washington, ABC7 News, and the Washingtonian. Regulars love Jimmy's energetic vibe and believe it offers the most authentic homestyle Buffalo wings outside of New York.
(703) 435-5467
697 Spring St, Herndon, VA 20170
Washington: Vindicktive Bar & Wings in Seattle
Established in 2023 in a 19th-century building, Vindicktive was named a top wing spot in 2026 by Eater Seattle for its silky Buffalo sauce and rotating weekly flavors. The house's gluten-free sauces include what this spot calls its "diabolically hot" Reaper sauce. Be warned, though: Instead of ranch, this place only serves a chunky blue cheese dip, which is endorsed by Only in Seattle. Fortunately, for those who prefer ranch, customers agree those ultra-crispy, perfectly coated wings are flavorful enough to enjoy on their own.
2322 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: The Cold Spot
Operating in Charleston, Glen Jean, and Nitro, The Cold Spot has been a local fixture since 1974. Its tender wings are always bursting with flavor and have earned this establishment accolades from West Virginia Tourism, PhillyBite Magazine, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Thanks to its fair prices, stiff drinks, and friendly staff, The Cold Spot is an unmissable destination for wing connoisseurs.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Legend Larry's
Founded in 2001, this family-owned chain boasts 47 accolades, at the time of this writing, including top honors from the National Buffalo Wing Festival and the Scovie Awards. Its massive, lightly breaded wings have also been voted a reader favorite by the Sheboygan Press, the Herald Times Reporter, and the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Made to order, the wings feature 13 signature sauces, including the award-winning bacon-flavored BBQ and Scary Larry. Diners appreciate that the service remains friendly at this hotpot, even during busy hours.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Wyoming Hot Wings in Casper
Wyoming Hot Wings is a family-owned restaurant that has earned accolades for its wings from Oil City's Best: Readers' Choice, My Country 95.5, and K2 Radio. Its sauces are prepared from scratch, and the dry rub options include ranch, Cajun, and Parmesan garlic. Come for the wings, and stay for the great deals, prompt service, and welcoming atmosphere.
(307) 237-5924
1821 E 12th St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
With countless acclaimed chicken wing spots across the U.S., selecting the absolute best was no easy feat. We focused exclusively on single-location businesses or small, regional chains, bypassing massive names. These top picks boast glowing customer reviews on various platforms for their high-quality chicken, scratch-made sauces, and friendly service. They've also earned industry or community accolades and have been featured extensively by media outlets and travel guides.