The Hands-Down Best Picnic Spot In Every US State

Whether you're by yourself, on a date, or in a group, enjoying a picnic in a scenic setting is a welcome escape from life's hustle and bustle. Several factors should be considered when planning this type of outing. Is there somewhere to go if it decides to rain? Is the location in question safe and easily reachable? Does it offer perks like tables, covered shelters, barbecue grills, concession stands, and restrooms? More importantly, is the destination picturesque enough to warrant an outdoor snack or meal? These are some of the essential features we looked into while compiling this list of gorgeous picnic spots across the United States.

As with any open-air activity, be sure to consult the area's weather and terrain conditions. Don't wander off in restricted, potentially dangerous sections. Come prepared with essentials like a blanket, a jacket, bug spray, skin protection, and potable water. Finally, whether you're sitting in an old-growth forest, on a sandy beach, or on a manicured lawn, leave no trace behind. With these notes in mind, let's explore some of the nation's top picnic spots.