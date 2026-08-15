The Hands-Down Best Picnic Spot In Every US State
Whether you're by yourself, on a date, or in a group, enjoying a picnic in a scenic setting is a welcome escape from life's hustle and bustle. Several factors should be considered when planning this type of outing. Is there somewhere to go if it decides to rain? Is the location in question safe and easily reachable? Does it offer perks like tables, covered shelters, barbecue grills, concession stands, and restrooms? More importantly, is the destination picturesque enough to warrant an outdoor snack or meal? These are some of the essential features we looked into while compiling this list of gorgeous picnic spots across the United States.
As with any open-air activity, be sure to consult the area's weather and terrain conditions. Don't wander off in restricted, potentially dangerous sections. Come prepared with essentials like a blanket, a jacket, bug spray, skin protection, and potable water. Finally, whether you're sitting in an old-growth forest, on a sandy beach, or on a manicured lawn, leave no trace behind. With these notes in mind, let's explore some of the nation's top picnic spots.
Alabama: Oak Mountain State Park
Grab some of Alabama's unique foods and drinks and visit its largest state park. It features several hiking trails and overlooks as well as large pavilions for picnickers. You can head straight to the beach near the Alabama 119 entrance, which offers mountain and water views on top of volleyball courts and opportunities for swimming. The tables on Peavine Falls Road, near the Peavine Gorge Overlook, are also recommended.
alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park
(205) 620-2520
200 Terrace Dr, Pelham, AL 35124
Alaska: The Outdoor Center grounds at Kincaid Park
Alaska doesn't have a Five Guys, but its pristine nature offers numerous breathtaking spots for a casual bite. The area around the Outdoor Center in Kincaid Park, for example, is equipped with an outdoor pavilion and public restrooms. It's popular for picnics and barbecues, especially at sunset. Plus, visitors will be treated to stunning views of Mounts Susitna, Denali, and Foraker.
muni.org/Departments/parks/Pages/Kincaid
(907) 343-6397
9401 W Raspberry Road, Anchorage, AK 99502
Arizona: Crescent Moon Picnic Site at Red Rock Crossing
Located within the Coconino National Forest, this spot boasts direct views of the iconic Cathedral Rock as well as access to shady groves and the refreshing Oak Creek. It's a coveted destination equipped with picnic tables, bookable shelters, and restrooms. Many people flock to it for swimming, tubing, fishing, and photography. Plus, Sedona, a premier dining destination, is barely 7 miles away.
fs.usda.gov/r03/coconino/recreation/crescent-moon-picnic-site
(877) 444-6777
333 Red Rock Crossing Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
Arkansas: Lake Bailey at Petit Jean State Park
The Natural State offers both excellent small-town restaurants and picturesque spots for grabbing a bite, like the shores of Lake Bailey. Located within Arkansas' first state park, this lake attracts all types of outdoor enthusiasts. It's suitable for picnickers, campers, swimmers, anglers, kayakers, pedal boaters, bikers, and hikers alike. Plus, the picnic area, campground, and tennis courts are open year-round.
arkansas.com/state-parks/explore/parks/petit-jean-state-park
(501) 727-5431
1285 Petit Jean Mountain Rd, Morrilton, AR 72110
California: Crissy Field West Bluff Picnic Area at the Presidio
Open 24/7, the Presidio grounds feature a picnic area with a beach that treats visitors to gorgeous views of the Bay, city skyline, and Golden Gate Bridge. It's equipped with barbecue grills as well as wheelchair-accessible tables and restrooms. There's also a store selling beverages and prepackaged picnic snacks for your convenience. Or, you can just grab some elegant toasts from San Francisco's top eateries and enjoy them at this vibrant location.
presidio.gov/explore/attractions/crissy-field-west-bluff-picnic-area
(415) 561-4959
Long Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129
Colorado: Manitou Lake Picnic Area
Located within the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Manitou Lake Picnic Area is a recreation site with a 5-acre reservoir, picnic tables, and distant views of the Pikes Peak range. It's popular among photographers, picnickers, and campers, but also hikers, anglers, birdwatchers, and bikers. Visit this idyllic Centennial State location to savor your snacks while admiring herons, ducks, and seasonal wildflowers.
fs.usda.gov/r02/psicc/recreation/manitou-lake-picnic-area
(719) 636-1602
CO-67, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Connecticut: Heublein Tower grounds at Talcott Mountain State Park
On the summit of Talcott Mountain sits the historic Heublein Tower, which is accessible by a short trek. The grounds around this landmark are equipped with picnic tables, viewing platforms, a pavilion, charcoal grills, restrooms, and potable water. It's an ideal spot for enjoying a sandwich with breathtaking panoramic views, especially in the fall with all those vibrant leaf colors.
portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Parks/Talcott-Mountain-State-Park/Heublein-Tower
(860) 242-1158
Summit Ridge Dr, Simsbury, CT 06070
Delaware: Brandywine Creek State Park
Delaware, currently the only state without a Denny's, is home to the charming Brandywine Creek State Park. With its gorgeous open fields, rolling meadows, and 14 miles of hiking trails, this serene destination features several spots suitable for picnicking, birding-watching, and looking at wildflowers. Plus, there's a designated picnic loop near the Hawk Watch Pavilion.
destateparks.com/park/brandywine-creek
(302) 577-3534
41 Adams Dam Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807
Florida: Rainbow Springs State Park
Celebrated for its waterfalls, vibrant azaleas, and large springs, this lush, 1,472-acre park features a day-use recreation area equipped with tables, covered pavilions, and grills. Suitable for families, it also draws swimmers, kayakers, tubers, and anglers. Weekends typically reach full capacity by 10 a.m., so visiting on weekdays may be better if you're after a tranquil picnic experience.
(352) 465-8555
19158 SW 81st Pl Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432
Georgia: Piedmont Park
With its tree-lined pathways, open meadows, and unbeatable views of the Midtown Atlanta skyline, Piedmont Park is quite a picturesque outdoor destination for snacking on a pimento cheese sandwich, some boiled peanuts, or other unmissable Georgian specialties. Lake Clara Meer is the focal point for casual picnics. You can reserve a shelter or use one of the 22 permanent grills on site.
(404) 875-7275
1320 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Kapiʻolani Regional Park
Honolulu has no shortage of charming, family-friendly spots for picnics and other outdoor activities. For instance, the oceanside stretch sitting between the Honolulu Zoo and the Waikiki Aquarium at Kapiʻolani Regional Park is an idyllic destination for enjoying a meal in a gorgeous setting. It's an equally coveted spot for photographers looking to capture the fascinating Diamond Head crater.
honolulu.gov/dpr/kapiolani-regional-park
(808) 768-4623
3840 Paki Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Kathryn Albertson Park
Located in Boise, nicknamed the City of Trees, Kathryn Albertson Park is a peaceful, 41-acre urban wildlife sanctuary enhanced with paved walkways as well as romantic pond and wetland overlooks. It features decorative fountains, scattered benches, and restrooms. As such, it's considered one of the area's most relaxing destinations for a stroll followed by an open-air snack.
cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/kathryn-albertson-park
(208) 608-7644
1001 S Americana Blvd, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Starved Rock State Park
Situated on the south side of the Illinois River, this free-access park is renowned for its 18 sandstone canyons, seasonal waterfalls, and abundant wildlife. It offers several designated areas for picnicking, mainly along the river and near the boat ramp and parking lot. You'll also find shelters, grills, tables, and restrooms, which strictly operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.starvedrock
(815) 667-4726
Rt 178 and Rt 71, Oglesby, IL 61348
Indiana: Eagle Creek Park
Eagle Creek Park is a municipal unit housing a bird sanctuary, a marina, seasonal water fountains and concessions, and playgrounds. It features several free picnic spots as well as rentable shelters. You can also make use of the public restrooms, explore a well-marked hiking trail, and take a refreshing dip in the designated swimming area.
parks.indy.gov/parks/eagle-creek-park
(317) 327-7110
7840 W 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Iowa: Pikes Peak State Park
Pikes Peak State Park is known for its stunning view of the Mississippi River Valley and prehistoric Native American burial mounds. It offers RV campsites, fire rings, accessible restrooms, and showers.
You can eat your meal in a shaded spot or at one of the scattered tables. Larger groups, however, may want to opt for the main picnic area, which features a historic stone shelter as well as two gazebos.
iowadnr.gov/places-go/state-parks/all-parks/pikes-peak-state-park
(563) 873-2341
32264 Pikes Peak Rd, McGregor, IA 52157
Kansas: The Stous Promenade at Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
This 300-acre space boasts charming themed gardens, modern art installations, and paved walkways. It offers several picnic tables and benches. You can also sit on a blanket or in a lawn chair for outdoor movie nights — though outside food is prohibited at these events. The Stous Promenade, which overlooks Margaret's Pond, is a particularly serene spot for enjoying your favorite treats.
opkansas.org/recreation-fun/arboretum-botanical-gardens
(913) 685-3604
8909 W 179th St, Overland Park, KS 66013
Kentucky: Mill Creek Lake at Natural Bridge State Resort Park
This serene park is equipped with picnic tables, rentable shelters, grills, and restrooms. Its focal point is the Mill Creek Lake, which draws picnickers, anglers, kayakers, and canoers alike.
You'll be mesmerized by its clear water and surrounding lush forests and sandstone cliffs. Plus, it's a popular destination for admiring fall foliage.
parks.ky.gov/parks/find-a-park/natural-bridge-state-resort-park
(606) 663-2214
2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, KY 40376
Louisiana: The Beach at Fontainebleau State Park
The sandy beach stretch along Lake Pontchartrain at Fontainebleau State Park offers shaded spots under moss-covered live oak trees, in addition to outdoor pavilions equipped with grills or fire rings and plenty of scattered picnic tables. It also includes clean showers and restroom facilities. After a day of invigorating activities at this charming location, you can choose to spend the night at the campground or in a lakefront cabin.
lastateparks.com/parks-preserves/fontainebleau-state-park
(985) 624-4443
62883 LA-1089, Mandeville, LA 70448
Maine: Mount Battie Summit at Camden Hills State Park
Perched at 800 feet, this breathtaking spot features a 26-foot historic observation tower, a granite ledge area, and restroom facilities. It also boasts panoramic views of Camden Harbor and Penobscot Bay, and it's especially popular at sunset and during leaf-peeping season. You can reach it by car or by a challenging uphill trek.
(207) 236-3109
280 Belfast Rd, Camden, ME 04843
Maryland: South Beach at Sandy Point State Park
Stretching along the northwestern side of the iconic Chesapeake Bay, this 786-acre waterfront park features beautiful sandy beaches. The South Beach Area is equipped with free picnic tables and grills, restrooms, showers, and seasonal lifeguards and boasts unbeatable views of the Bay and Bridge. For larger groups, the East Beach is better suited because it's the only space that offers rentable pavilions and shelters.
dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/sandypoint
(410) 974-2149
1100 E College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409
Massachusetts: The Charles River Esplanade
Located between the Museum of Science and the Boston University Bridge, this riverside stretch offers plenty of spots for enjoying an alfresco sandwich while watching sailing and rowing enthusiasts. It's a lively area with walking and biking trails, playgrounds, and sports and musical events. Fiedler Field is a prime destination for picnics, reading, sunbathing, and dog walking. As for public restrooms, they're available from late spring to early fall.
(617) 227-0365
Storrow Dr, Boston, MA 02116
Michigan: Silver Beach County Park
Located on Lake Michigan, the soft-sand Silver Beach features fishing and swimming areas with outdoor showers. Other perks include drinking fountains, grills, and volleyball courts, not to mention restrooms from early May through mid-October. You'll find visitors enjoying their snacks on grassy spots, benches, and covered picnic tables.
berriencounty.org/1295/Silver-Beach-County-Park
(269) 982-0533
101 Broad Street St. Joseph, MI 49085
Minnesota: Lyndale Park Rose Garden
Recognized as the second-oldest public rose garden in the U.S., Lyndale Park is an elegant spot overlooking Lake Harriet. Featuring thousands of plants and vibrant flowers, it's suitable for a romantic picnic date with leisurely strolls around sculptures and a Florentine fountain. You can savor your meal on a bench or directly on the grass in the shade of a tree.
minneapolisparks.org/lyndale_park_rose_garden
(612) 230-6400
4124 Roseway Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Mississippi: Old Trace Park
Old Trace Park is a family-friendly recreation site that doubles as a popular sunset spot with beautiful views of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. It features paved trails for walking and biking in addition to shaded picnic tables and grills, not to mention open grassy spots and rentable group pavilions. Fun fact: Pepsi Pops, the annual concert event sponsored by the soda , Pepsi, takes place at this beautiful Ridgeland park.
(601) 856-6574
422 Post Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Missouri: Ha Ha Tonka State Park
This picturesque park boasts various geological marvels, from caves to sinkholes, sheer bluffs, a massive natural bridge, and a large spring. Beyond the bookable Post Office and Lake shelters, conveniently equipped with electricity and grills, it offers multiple picnic spots. You'll find 20 scattered spaces, a playground area, benches, and overlooks with panoramic lake views near the ruins of a turn-of-the-century castle.
mostateparks.com/park/ha-ha-tonka-state-park
(573) 346-2986
1491 Missouri D, Camdenton, MO 65020
Montana: Giant Springs State Park
The incredibly scenic Giant Springs State Park is home to one of the largest freshwater springs in the U.S. It offers scenic waterfall and dam overlooks as well as numerous recreational activities for outdoor enthusiasts, from photography to hiking, biking, fishing, boating, and birdwatching. Plus, you'll find multiple picnic areas that include benches, grills, tables, and shelters, not to mention well-maintained restroom facilities.
fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/giant-springs
(406) 727-1212
4803 Giant Springs Rd, Great Falls, MT 59405
Nebraska: Chalco Hills Recreation Area
Situated on the outskirts of Omaha, around the 245-acre Wehrspann Lake, Chalco Hills is the area's go-to destination for nature lovers. The activities you can enjoy there are numerous and include catch-and-release fishing, no-wake boating, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and wildlife watching. As for picnickers, they'll find plenty of sunny and shaded spots equipped with grills, tables, and shelters. Restrooms and potable water are also provided.
papionrd.org/recreation/chalco-hills
(402) 444-6222
8901 S 154th St, Omaha, NE 68138
Nevada: Floyd Lamb Park
Floyd Lamb Park is a lush, 680-acre oasis with clear views of the Sheep and Spring Mountain Ranges. Besides fishing ponds, biking and equestrian trails, and a volleyball court, it provides visitors with shaded spaces, benches, tables, and grills as well as reservable picnic areas. Restrooms facilities are also available.
lasvegasnevada.gov/Floyd-Lamb-Park
(702) 229-8100
9200 Tule Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89131
New Hampshire: Echo Lake State Park
Echo Lake State Park is a family-friendly space, suitable for picnicking, hiking, swimming, fishing, and canoeing. It features scattered tables around the open grounds and sandy beach in addition to a designated picnic area near the entrance equipped with charcoal grills. Note that the parking lot fills up quickly on weekends and holidays; so, reservations are highly advised.
nhstateparks.org/echo-lake-state-park
(603) 356-2672
68 Echo Lake Rd, North Conway, NH 03860
New Jersey: Liberty State Park (Jersey City)
This urban park provides large parties with rentable pavilions as well as seven reservable (but free) open-air picnic spaces enhanced with large charcoal grills. Single visitors and smaller groups, however, are allowed to bring portable grills to the free-access picnic areas. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Ellis Island, the Lower Manhattan skyline, and the Statue of Liberty, the two-mile Liberty Walk promenade remains the park's most coveted section.
(201) 915-3400
1 Audrey Zapp Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07305
New Mexico: Elena Gallegos Open Space
This 640-acre park abounds with junipers, Apache plumes, scrub oaks, cacti, and soapweed yuccas. It provides picnickers with various shaded rest spots, two group reservation sections, and seven covered areas including barbecue grills. Pit toilets are also available. At this location, hikers, equestrians, and bikers can enjoy views of Mount Taylor, the Jemez Mountains, and the Tijeras Arroyo.
cabq.gov/elena-gallegos-open-space
(505) 206-0115
7100 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122
New York: Governors Island
Governors Island is a quiet, car-free destination with cycling and catch-and-release fishing opportunities. Accessible by ferry, it offers 120 acres of dedicated open space and parkland as well as picnic tables, grills, and wheelchair-accessible restrooms. Visitors can admire art installations in addition to vistas of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. Consider Soissons Landing for sunset watching and Picnic Point, the grounds around Castle Williams, and Liggett Terrace as prime picnic spots.
info@govisland.org
10 South Street, Slip 7, New York, NY 10004
North Carolina: Julian Price Memorial Park
Set at the foot of Grandfather Mountain, on the Blue Ridge Parkway, this 4,200-acre park is a coveted getaway for fishing, hiking, canoeing, and camping. It features 100 designated picnic sites, many of which are positioned along the Boone Fork Creek area. You'll also find benches, tables, and grills, in addition to drinking water and public restroom facilities.
blueridgeheritage.com/julian-price-memorial-park
(828) 963-5911
Milepost, 297 Blue Ridge Pkwy, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
North Dakota: Painted Canyon Overlook at Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Theodore Roosevelt National Park features an incredibly diverse terrain, from rugged badlands inhabited by bison and wild horses to striking geologic formations, rolling prairies, and river valleys. The Painted Canyon Overlook is located in the South Unit, which features restrooms, potable water, tables, and covered picnic shelters. In addition to camping and wildlife-watching opportunities, you can also embark on hiking trails and a scenic drive.
(701) 623-4466
Medora, ND 58645
Ohio: Hocking Hills State Park
Featuring waterfalls, gorges, and recess caves, Hocking Hills State Park makes a wonderful spot to savor a grilled cheese sandwich and a luxurious chocolate cake. It offers fun activities like archery, hiking, mountain biking, and fishing amid vibrant wildflowers in spring and golden and crimson leaves in autumn. You can use the trailhead picnic areas or the shelter houses at Ash Cave, Rock House, Old Man's Cave, Cedar Falls, and Cantwell Cliffs.
ohiodnr.gov/hocking-hills-state-park
(740) 385-6842
Logan, OH 43138
Oklahoma: Myriad Botanical Gardens
This 15-acre park provides visitors with free-access grounds and several shaded areas in addition to an ice rink in winter and knolls overlooking charming duck and koi ponds. Devon Lawn is the focal point, as it hosts family-friendly movies as well as musical events. You'll also find a playground and splash pads at the Children's Garden.
(405) 445-7080
301 W Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Ecola State Park
Nestled between Seaside and Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park is praised for its scenic forested viewpoints and secluded swimming and surfing beach. Plus, it features picnic tables and restrooms facilities. Several spots are suitable for an outdoor meal: Ecola Point, for instance, is a popular spot for a scenic drive and beautiful sunsets. As for the tables at Indian Beach, they offer views of the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse.
(503) 812-0650
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
Pennsylvania: Ohiopyle State Park
This is a peaceful setting for cycling, fishing, rock climbing, and whitewater-boating. You'll also find two wheelchair-accessible picnic spots with tables, grills, and restrooms. The Cucumber Run Picnic Area features a creek and two pavilions. As for the Tharp Knob Picnic Area, it offers views of the Youghiogheny River Gorge, a volleyball court, a playground, and two bookable pavilions.
(724) 329-8591
124 Main St, Ohiopyle, PA 15470
Rhode Island: Colt State Park
This 464-acre recreation area has something for every outdoor enthusiast. It boasts panoramic vistas of Narragansett Bay and plenty of open spaces with shaded sections, not to mention paved biking paths, hiking trails, and historic stone walls. It's easy to spend the day at a well-maintained park with restrooms, tables, fire pits, grills, pavilions, and gazebos. You can also observe various bird species and enjoy cross-country skiing in the snowy months.
riparks.ri.gov/parks/colt-state-park
(401) 253-7482
Route 114, Bristol, RI 02809
South Carolina: Falls Park on the Reedy
Located close to restaurants and shops, Falls Park is a 32-acre oasis with waterfalls, public art, and paved walkways. Picnickers will find plenty of benches, grassy spots, and tables for their open-air snacks, in addition to the reservable River Lodge Shelter.
(864) 467-4350
601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: Sylvan Lake Pullout and Picnic Area at Custer State Park
With its rolling plains and striking granite peaks, Custer State Park is a top destination for scenic driving and countless recreational activities including wildlife watching, rock climbing, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, camping, and snowshoeing. Equipped with tables, toilets, grills, and benches, the 17-acre Sylvan Lake is a popular and scenic spot for a casual picnic.
gfp.sd.gov/parks/custer-state-park
(605) 394-2693
518 SD-87, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Cades Cove Picnic Area at Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cades Cove is a lush valley dotted with historic structures. It also features a visitor center, a campground, and a riding stable. Perched at 1,943 feet, the designated picnic area features 81 sites equipped with tables, benches, charcoal grills, and restrooms.
nps.gov/places/cades-cove-picnic-area
(865) 436-1200
Townsend, TN 37882
Texas: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
This gorgeous, well-maintained, 66-acre park offers plenty of open green spaces suitable for an outdoor meal followed by a leisurely stroll. It makes for a romantic date spot, too. Besides scattered picnic tables, you'll also find a restaurant, a gift shop, and restrooms.
(214) 515-6615
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218
Utah: Storm Mountain Day Use Area
Located along Big Cottonwood Creek, this Storm Mountain recreation space is a prime picnic, fishing, and biking destination. Your snacks will probably taste better under a shady oak tree, surrounded by wildflowers in the summer or crimson and golden leaves in the fall. Or you could pick a designated group site furnished with tables and campfire rings. Flush toilets are available seasonally.
recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds
(385) 273-1100
5685 E Big Cottonwood Cyn Rd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Vermont: Elmore State Park
Elmore State Park is a 940-acre space with a sandy swimming beach, scattered benches and picnic tables, and 44 tent/RV sites. It also includes an accessible picnic pavilion that can accommodate 100 people, complete with charcoal grills, tables, electricity, and nearby restrooms. Other activities in that park include boating, hiking, fishing, and cross-country skiing.
(802) 888-2982
856 VT-12, Elmore, VT 05661
Virginia: Burke Lake Park
This park offers a little something for everyone, from a 218-acre lake to playgrounds, volleyball courts, a miniature golf course, and even an ice-cream parlor. Picnickers are provided with two first-come, first-served areas, a rentable open-air section for 100 people, and several shelters that can seat either 30 or 192 people. Alternatively, they can use the scattered tables or benches.
fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/burke-lake
(703) 323-6600
7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, VA 22039
Washington: Deception Pass State Park
This gorgeous state park is a haven for hikers, equestrians, divers, and campers alike. It also offers many other activities, from birdwatching to fishing, crabbing, and kayaking. As for picnickers, they'll find benches, shelters, and tables, in addition to grills and fire pits. Restrooms and showers are also provided.
parks.wa.gov/state-parks/deception-pass-state-park
(360) 675-3767
41229 State Rte 20, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
West Virginia: Coopers Rock State Forest
This incredibly lush forest features a terrain for cross-country skiing as well as sandstone cliffs for bouldering and climbing and 50 miles of hiking and biking trails. With its stunning canyon overlooks and six-acre pond, it also attracts campers, photographers, and anglers. As for picnickers, they'll find multiple shelters, tables, and grills.
wvstateparks.com/parks/coopers-rock-state-forest
(304) 594-1561
61 County Line Dr, Bruceton Mills, WV 26525
Wisconsin: Picnic Point on Lakeshore Nature Preserve
A prime location for boating, birding, reading, and hiking, Picnic Point is a nearly mile-long peninsula stretching along Lake Mendota. It's located within a 300-acre natural area on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. You can easily reach it by car, bicycle, bus, boat, or walking. A water pump, toilets, benches, and reservable fire circles are also provided.
lakeshorepreserve.wisc.edu/visit/places/picnic-point
(608) 265-9275
2003 University Bay Drive, Madison WI 53706
Wyoming: Hawk Springs State Recreation Area
Though of modest size, Hawk Springs State Recreation Area is one of the Equality State's most coveted picnic, camping, and fishing spots. Equipped with tables, fire rings, RV/tent sites, a boat ramp, and restrooms, it also offers wildlife-viewing opportunities. You can use the seasonal drinking-water hydrants to quench your thirst.
(307) 836-2334
La Grange, WY 82221
Methodology
Here's how we chose the top picnic spots across the U.S. Since safety, comfort, and gorgeous settings are essential, we only picked scenic, hassle-free destinations equipped with amenities like tables, benches, shelters, toilets, and grills. Plus, these places have long operational hours and hold high star ratings as well as encouraging reviews on various platforms. Finally, we made sure to balance tranquil and busy locations for different ages and preferences.