15 Of The Most Luxurious Chocolate Cakes In The US
Whether you reserve cake for special occasions, or savor a slice whenever the desire strikes, this iconic dessert category holds infinite possibilities. From classic pound cakes to creamy cheesecakes and everything in between, there's no dearth of options. With its deep color and rich essence, chocolate cake checks multiple boxes when it comes to qualities we want in a cake. White, milk, and dark chocolate offer a range of flavors, with differing levels of sweetness that bring balance to every palate.
While some occasions call for baking a homemade cake, be it death by chocolate or a dreamy decadent chocolate mousse cake, sometimes it's best to leave it to the professionals. We put together a selection of the most luxurious chocolate cakes around the country that are sure to leave you with your mouth watering. Some have the price tag to match, while others are more reasonable but boast such decadence that they can only be described as luxurious. Prices mentioned are accurate as of March 2025. From tiered cakes and multilayered slices to velvety ganache and silky mousse, these chocolate cakes should be on your radar.
Sweet Lady Jane - Heavenly Dark Chocolate Cake
With several locations in the greater Los Angeles area, Sweet Lady Jane knows cake. It's a great spot for a custom birthday design or wedding cakes, offering an assortment to suit any sweet tooth, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. The Heavenly Dark Chocolate Cake doesn't fit into the latter two categories, but it's undoubtedly high on the list of luxurious chocolate cakes you don't want to miss.
From the ethically sourced dark chocolate used to make every part of the cake (courtesy of Divine Chocolate, a premium fair trade chocolate company of Ghanese cocoa farmers, and Cordillera Chocolate, a sustainable Latin American company), this bittersweet cake is off to a good start. Layers of chocolate cake are spread with a rich chocolate buttercream, and the whole cake is coated in a dark chocolate ganache. To finish it off, the surface is garnished with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate curls.
Whether you want to get a slice to sweeten your evening or purchase enough cake to feed up to 180 people, there's a size for you. Prices range from $12.99 to $800, and understandably, the larger cakes are only available by pre-order.
Tartine Bakery - Chocolate Souffle Cake
Tartine Bakery has a solid bread and pastry game, but if you're in the mood for something decidedly decadent, the Chocolate Souffle Cake is a must. Although Tartine seemingly runs on wheat when it comes to so many of its top-sellers, this cake is one of a few exceptions. It consists of a smooth chocolate mousse cake, made with Valrhona chocolate, a premium leader in the cocoa bean industry. The whole cake is topped with a dark chocolate ganache, adding an unctuous layer to the airy mousse.
You can pick up the whole thing for a special occasion (with options feeding up to 16 people), or finish off your meal with a slice. Expect to spend $10.25 for a single portion, $59 for a 6-inch round cake, or $99 for a 10-inch version. Once you have a taste, you'll understand why there are plenty of copycat recipes online.
Dominique Ansel - Chocolate Mini Me Cake
Dominique Ansel is no small name in the pastry business, so it's no surprise his namesake bakery sells a dreamy chocolate cake to satisfy the loyal customers. The French pastry chef is the star behind Cronuts and other novel delicacies, but he gets the classics just right, too. The Chocolate Mini Me Cake is the bakery's signature cake, showcasing chocolate richness in every bite without going over the top. After all, balance and precision are the keys to exquisite pastries.
Although this naturally gluten-free cake is uniformly chocolate, multiple textures create a playful experience as you eat it. Tender chocolate sponge cake, silky mousse, and decadent ganache combine into a multilayered bite. A rich chocolate ganache coats the cake and comes garnished with delicate crispy chocolate meringues, aka Mini Mes, and a generous dusting of cocoa powder.
Purchase the Mini-Me Cake Duo for $26 to savor a slice each with a fellow dessert lover, or for $70 go for the whole cake that serves six to eight people.
Lysée - V.I.C. (Very Important Chocolate Cake)
Any dessert with the prefix "very important" is bound to get some attention among anyone with a sweet tooth. At Lysée in NYC's Flatiron District, cake is a serious affair, so it only makes sense to give it the proper title. Founder and pastry chef, Eunji Lee, fuses characteristics from Korea, France, and NYC into her aesthetically striking treats. The V.I.C. (Very Important Chocolate Cake) is a stunning layered cake inspired by renditions of this dessert at classic steakhouses.
Unlike a standard layered cake, the V.I.C. features a delicate look with layers inspired by Korean roof shingles all around the sides that add to the artistic vibe of the location and desserts. Inside, more layers coexist, with a chocolate cremeux and sponge cake, Timut pepper caramel, and dark chocolate mousse. Timut pepper is a type of peppercorn that has a citrusy taste with notes of grapefruit peel that complement the sweet caramel.
A V.I.C. for one costs $17, the medium cake is $80 (for four to six people), and the large will run you $120 and serve eight to 10 of your favorite very important chocolate cake lovers.
Flour Bakery - Midnight Chocolate Cake & Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
With several locations across Boston and Cambridge, Flour Bakery is run and co-founded by Joanne Chang, a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who showcases her talents in a wide selection of cookies, pies, and, of course, cakes. Chocolate cake lovers have three options to choose from (four if you include the Chocolate Cream Pie), but two of them stand out for their luxurious nature.
The Midnight Chocolate Cake is similar to a devil's food cake with dark chocolate for extra depth. It features a milk chocolate buttercream in the center that adds richness to every bite. The cake is coated with a bittersweet chocolate ganache, sealing the deal on this decadent cake.
Meanwhile, the Triple Chocolate Mousse cake is ideal for those looking for a lighter style, which also happens to be gluten free. A trio of milk, dark, and white chocolate mousse sits between flourless chocolate cake layers, all finished with a chocolate ganache topping. Seasonal fruit serves as a garnish, adding some freshness to balance out all the chocolate.
Both options are sold by the slice, or as 6-, 8-, and 10-inch whole cakes, respectively priced at $38, $55, or $72, and serving anywhere from six to 18 people. If you call in advance, you can even order a cake for 35-45 people for $145.
Lady M - Amedei Chocolate Mille Crêpes
When you think of a layered cake, you probably think of a few alternating cross-sections of a sponge cake. At Lady M, a NYC confection brand with international boutiques, the layers in question are crêpes. Home of the famous 20-layer Mille Crêpes cake, this pastry shop takes its winning formula and perfects it in dozens of flavors, including chocolate — but not just any chocolate.
The Amedei Chocolate Mille Crêpes consists of a towering stack of chocolate crêpes, each spread with pastry cream. The cream is made with Toscano Black 65 chocolate from Amedei, a prestigious Italian producer specializing in rare, single origin cocoa bean products. At the top of the carefully layered crêpes is a chocolate ganache topping garnished with chocolate shavings. This showstopper of a cake offers a novel eating experience with its 20 layers of crêpes.
A 9-inch Mille Crêpes cake serves 10 to 14 people and is priced at $125.
The Cake Bake Shop - Gwendolyn's Famous Earl's Court Chocolate Cake & Millionaire Cake
Gwendolyn Rogers always loved baking, turning her passion into a successful business with The Cake Bake Shop. With a couple of locations in Indiana and at Walt Disney Resort in Florida, her bakery has earned praise from the likes of Oprah and partnered with brands like Williams-Sonoma and Tiffany & Co. Although the shop sells an assortment of treats, cakes are the main game.
Chocolate lovers have two choices, starting with Gwendolyn's Famous Earl's Court Chocolate Cake, the top seller across locations. The cake consists of a tri-layered French Valrhona chocolate cake, enhanced with Callebaut Belgian chocolate ganache, and an airy chocolate malted cream mousse. Dark fudge Callebaut frosting tops it off, pleasantly contrasted with a sprinkling of fleur de sel. This decadent chocolate cake has its share of celebrity fans and was even featured on a Food Network show. It's sold as a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-inch cake, ranging in price from $115 to $215.
The Millionaire Cake oozes luxury, featuring a similar three layered French Valrhona chocolate cake foundation. The chocolate ganache filling is complemented with a Madagascan vanilla bean buttercream, as well as homemade salted caramel and buttery shortbread cookies. Then, everything is hidden beneath a dark fudge frosting garnished with salted caramel and shortbread. Starting at $105 for a 6-inch cake, and up to $205 for the 12-inch option, this cake highlights the winning combination of chocolate and salted caramel.
Miette - Scharffen Berger Cake
Showcasing local farmers and goods, Miette in San Francisco sells an assortment of cakes, cookies, and macarons. The name of the bakery means "small crumb" in French, but it's highly unlikely you'll leave any of those on your plate if you try one of the tasty treats.
Described as "the ultimate chocolate lover's dream," the Scharffen Berger Cake is a luxurious chocolate cake made with high-quality 70% cacao, giving it a rich and nuanced flavor and decadent consistency. The dome-shaped cake is coated with a thick chocolate ganache made with 62% cacao, infusing the cake with the optimal balance of bittersweet flavors. A delicate flower garnish sits on top, giving this understated cake an elegant finish. Don't be fooled by its apparent simplicity though; every bite of this velvety cake will fill your senses with chocolate goodness. You can purchase the cake in three formats (6-, 8-, 10-inch), ranging from six to 20 servings, with a price tag of $60, $85, and $110, respectively.
Earth and Sugar - Chocolate Daze
Earth & Sugar combines natural ingredients and a sweet tooth for a decadent spread of high-end cakes worthy of your finest celebrations. The Florida-based pastry shop specializes in wedding cakes, but there's no shortage of options to serve for dessert — you can even take a workshop to learn some cake-baking tricks.
The Chocolate Daze is a natural choice for chocolate lovers, and it happens to be quite customizable depending on your preferences. The cake is made with a blend of chocolates paired with a smooth chocolate buttercream coating and an extra drizzling of chocolate over the top. If desired, you can swap in salted caramel, peanut butter, vanilla, or passionfruit buttercream for a more nuanced taste. To finish it off, the surface is garnished with bits of chocolate bars and piped decorations, displaying a stellar presentation that's party-ready.
The cake is sold in a 6-, 8-, or 10-inch format, ranging from $227 to $368. If you have a larger crowd, you can combine a couple of sizes or add matching cupcakes to your order.
Sweet Laurel - Vegan Keto Cake
Whether or not you're in the market for a vegan and keto cake, it's worth giving Sweet Laurel's version a chance. When the founder of the bakery was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, she pivoted instead of ditching her love of baking and baked goods. All the treats at Sweet Laurel are free of grains, gluten, dairy, and refined sugar, and are typically made with five ingredients or less. With expertise, simple, natural ingredients can be entirely transformed into a deliciously decadent dessert, which brings us back to cake.
The Vegan Keto Cake is Sweet Laurel's best seller, and consists of three layers of chocolate cake alternating with a luscious coconut whipped cream dusted with cocoa powder. The cake is made with almond flour and even contains flax and chia seeds for extra wholesomeness. The whipped cream is made with creamed coconut and a bit of sweetener, keeping it naturally rich and indulgent — the perfect match for those chocolate layers. The cake makes eight slices and is priced at $80.
For the Love of Sugar - The Matilda Cake
Located in Downtown Detroit, For the Love of Sugar is a beloved bakery specializing in cakes. The founder took her own love for sugar and transformed it into a business, excelling at preparing custom cakes and classics for customers. This includes The Matilda Cake, a nod to one of the more indulgent food-related scenes in '90s cinema. The triple-layered chocolate cake is filled and covered with a luxurious black buttercream.
Any millennial who grew up with a VHS player should be familiar with Matilda and the iconic cake-eating scene to end all cake-eating scenes. In the movie, a greedy young boy, Bruce, sneaks a slice of the principal's chocolate cake, only to be punished by having to finish the oversized cake in front of the entire school. According to the bakery, this cake is "sure to bring out your inner Bruce" ... but hopefully you've learned a thing or two about moderation in adulthood.
This chocolate treat is sold as a 6-, 8-, or 10-inch cake, ranging from $60 to $105. Just don't forget to share!
Strip House - Signature 24-Layer Chocolate Cake
Strip House has a few locations in New York City and one in Las Vegas, offering a high-end steakhouse experience. You might go there for the steak but you'll definitely come back for the dessert. The classic establishment serves steakhouse favorites like a New York cheesecake and Key West lime pie, but the true star of the show is its Signature 24-Layer Chocolate Cake.
Stacked high on the plate with a dozen layers of chocolate cake combined with layers of creamy chocolate filling, this is the ultimate chocolate lover's treat. The final layer is a coating of French semisweet chocolate ganache, adding a decadent finish to this cake, once proclaimed to be the No.1 chocolate dessert in the country by Food Network.
If you can manage to fit a slice after your steak dinner, then get it for dessert, and at $22 a portion, perhaps to share with the table. Alternatively, you can order a whole 8-inch cake (eight to 12 servings) for $130.
Magnolia Bakery - Chocolate Cake
This New York City staple has been around since the '90s, pioneering the cupcake boom of the early 2000s, after being featured in an episode of "Sex and the City." It quickly exploded in popularity and became intertwined with the show in the cultural zeitgeist, even leading to the creation of a Carrie cupcake on the menu. Since then, it continues to thrive, with numerous locations in the city and several across the country and internationally as well. Cupcakes are fun, sure, but if you really want a dessert worthy of your sweet tooth, then cake is the right call.
Magnolia's Chocolate Cake is a three-layered affair, showcasing a rich chocolate cake at the heart. A creamy, smooth chocolate buttercream is spread between each stacked cake and over the top, ensuring every bite is packed with chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. Confetti sprinkles give it a festive flair, but you'll already be celebrating. A 6-inch cake costs $57 or grab six classic chocolate cupcakes or a dozen mini cupcakes for under $25.
Little Cupcake Bakeshop - Brooklyn Blackout
The name of this successful bakery might have you thinking it only stocks cupcakes, but you'd be missing out on a delectable chocolate (full-sized) cake if you skip over it. The Little Cupcake Bakeshop is no stranger to praise, regularly lauded as one of NYC's best bakeries (there are four locations, with three in Brooklyn). Chocolate cake lovers are in luck, because the establishment makes one of the city's most desirable treats, in homage to the original bakery that shut down.
Opening at the end of the 1800s, Ebinger Baking Company famously served the Brooklyn Blackout cake until closing in the early '70s. Since then, many bakeries have worked to recreate the iconic cake, and Little Cupcake Bakeshop does an admirable job (customers who have had a chance to taste both approve). The cake consists of three layers of milk and dark chocolate brimming with chocolate ganache. The top is covered in a chocolate buttercream frosting and garnished with cake crumbs (chocolate, of course). Given its popularity, you can buy it by the slice, as a layer cake, half-sheet cake, cupcake, or ice cream.
Loaf Lounge - The Bear Chocolate Cake
Sometimes, a show or movie can be far more than simple entertainment. In the case of "The Bear," fans got a front row look at the exacting world of restaurants, and the perfection that chefs so often seek. On the show, Marcus, a young pastry chef, tirelessly works at creating an exquisite layered chocolate cake. So, naturally, there was a pastry chef in the background preparing said cake over and over. Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader was the chef in question, and she had been continuously working on her own chocolate cake recipe over several years in the industry.
Now, fans (of the show or of chocolate cake) can savor the show-stopping cake at Loaf Lounge in Chicago, which Mispagel-Lustbader opened with her husband. A cake inspired by a show is something special, and diners won't be disappointed. Those who didn't salivate over it as they watched "The Bear," expect a rich chocolate layered cake with a smooth, creamy mousse center, and a decadent chocolate frosting. The Bear Chocolate Cake needs to be pre-ordered and costs just under $90, or you can get a slice for $7.50.