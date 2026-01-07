The Only State Where You Won't Find A Five Guys
A wild polar bear might look pretty out-of-place standing in a Five Guys parking lot, and foodies probably shouldn't expect to see one any time soon. According to the burger chain's official website, every state in America hosts at least two Five Guys locations — every state, that is, except for Alaska. This isn't to say that epicures in the famously snowy northwestern peninsula don't like burgers. The reason why this state doesn't have a Five Guys has less to do with Alaskans' dietary preferences than with the locale's remoteness. The state's nickname is "The Last Frontier" for a reason.
Despite being the largest U.S. state by area (or, perhaps because of its gargantuan size), daily life in Alaska is colored by resource scarcity. In fact, Alaska is the state that ranks last for food access in America, and the matter extends far beyond the scope of Five Guys alone. Residents lack access to many fast food chains that are popular across the continental U.S. (including Chick-fil-A), and some Alaskans even get their takeout delivered via airplane.
It isn't just ordering out that's tough in Alaska. In some remote rural communities, everyday groceries are commonly delivered by plane, as well. Last year, Fox News reported that in the Northwest Arctic Borough of Kotzebue (over 500 miles away from Anchorage), grocery prices hit $8 for butter and $9 for a loaf of bread. Restricted access to food equates to a high cost of living, and so, alas, no Five Guys.
Alaska still waiting on its visit from Five Guys
According to global database PoiData, as of December 2025, the entire state of Alaska is home to just 948 restaurants total, 29.3% of which are in Anchorage, the largest city. By comparison, the city of Manhattan alone — an area comprising less than 23 square miles — is physically dwarfed by Alaska's 586,412 square miles, and is home to around 6,400 restaurants, per Oysterlink. Still, folks live in and travel to Alaska for its rich cultural history and sweeping landscapes, not its food scene.
Of course, fast food can still be found within the state's parameters for a quick bite. There are currently 249 fast-food restaurants in Alaska, reports PoiData. Some chains like Subway and Starbucks contain around 50 locations, while McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza only have a dozen or two, even boasting multiple statewide locations (via Scrapehero). At least for now, Five Guys has yet to announce any expansion plans to Alaska (and the existing location in Onalaska, Wisconsin, doesn't count).
Alaskans can grab a burger at Red Dog Saloon in Juneau or the Pump House Restaurant in Fairbanks. But as far as a Five Guys hamburger, it looks like folks in The Last Frontier will have to keep waiting for a taste. Diehard fans should stick to the burger chain's impressive 1,508 contiguous U.S. locations, which are dominantly concentrated along the continental east coast. That way, you can hit Five Guys before embarking on a visit northward.