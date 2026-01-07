The Only State Where You Won't Find A Five Guys

A wild polar bear might look pretty out-of-place standing in a Five Guys parking lot, and foodies probably shouldn't expect to see one any time soon. According to the burger chain's official website, every state in America hosts at least two Five Guys locations — every state, that is, except for Alaska. This isn't to say that epicures in the famously snowy northwestern peninsula don't like burgers. The reason why this state doesn't have a Five Guys has less to do with Alaskans' dietary preferences than with the locale's remoteness. The state's nickname is "The Last Frontier" for a reason.

Despite being the largest U.S. state by area (or, perhaps because of its gargantuan size), daily life in Alaska is colored by resource scarcity. In fact, Alaska is the state that ranks last for food access in America, and the matter extends far beyond the scope of Five Guys alone. Residents lack access to many fast food chains that are popular across the continental U.S. (including Chick-fil-A), and some Alaskans even get their takeout delivered via airplane.

It isn't just ordering out that's tough in Alaska. In some remote rural communities, everyday groceries are commonly delivered by plane, as well. Last year, Fox News reported that in the Northwest Arctic Borough of Kotzebue (over 500 miles away from Anchorage), grocery prices hit $8 for butter and $9 for a loaf of bread. Restricted access to food equates to a high cost of living, and so, alas, no Five Guys.