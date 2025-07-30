This State Ranks Last For Fast Food Access In America

While states like New York, Hawaii, and Alabama are fertile areas for fast food consumption, there is one state that ranks lowest in terms of having easy access to a local food joint. According to a list compiled by Stacker, based on 2020 statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, Alaska is the most limited place to find fast food per capita. For every 10,000 citizens, there are only 5.6 restaurants for food convenience. The total tally of quick, non-sit-down eateries rounds up to 411, all serving Alaska's population of around 741,000. No wonder it's one of two U.S. states without a Chick-fil-A and one of seven without a Cracker Barrel.

Because the Last Frontier is less urban and more pastoral than other U.S. metropolitan territories, like Washington, D.C., or California, its food prices are more expensive and inflated. The costly meal items also stem from there being high shipping prices to transport produce across state lines between the contiguous U.S. and Canada. According to data from Ideal Tax, Alaskans drop about $300 per person monthly on quick burgers, fries, milkshakes, and chicken tenders (via Mashed).

In fact, both the Alaskan city of Anchorage and Honolulu, Hawaii, both fork over 18% more than the countrywide median for fast food, according to Net Credit. Despite the limited supply of fast food chains, Alaska residents appear to be happily ready to pay big bucks (about $10 to $30 more) for delivery services to bring fast food to their home, as certain regions are more remote than others.