You Won't Find A Single Cracker Barrel Restaurant In These 7 States

Wooden rocking chairs, a gift shop filled with vintage candies, and old-school decor plucked from the past are just some of what you'll find at Cracker Barrel. And that doesn't count the comfort foods you can indulge in like pancakes, fried chicken, and meatloaf. For many Americans, there's likely a Cracker Barrel sitting off of a highway or local shopping center to grab some gifts and delicious-yet-affordable grub. But for residents in a whopping seven states, a trip to Cracker Barrel requires crossing state lines.

If you find yourself in the seven states of Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming, don't expect to find a Cracker Barrel during your travels. While not states, you also won't come across the restaurant chain in Washington D.C. or Puerto Rico either. And if you reside in one of those states you might have no idea what Cracker Barrel even is. That's why if you find yourself in Florida, the state currently with the most Cracker Barrel locations, then you might want to stop by to see what you've been missing.