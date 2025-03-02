You Won't Find A Single Cracker Barrel Restaurant In These 7 States
Wooden rocking chairs, a gift shop filled with vintage candies, and old-school decor plucked from the past are just some of what you'll find at Cracker Barrel. And that doesn't count the comfort foods you can indulge in like pancakes, fried chicken, and meatloaf. For many Americans, there's likely a Cracker Barrel sitting off of a highway or local shopping center to grab some gifts and delicious-yet-affordable grub. But for residents in a whopping seven states, a trip to Cracker Barrel requires crossing state lines.
If you find yourself in the seven states of Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming, don't expect to find a Cracker Barrel during your travels. While not states, you also won't come across the restaurant chain in Washington D.C. or Puerto Rico either. And if you reside in one of those states you might have no idea what Cracker Barrel even is. That's why if you find yourself in Florida, the state currently with the most Cracker Barrel locations, then you might want to stop by to see what you've been missing.
Cracker Barrel options, recipes, and restaurant alternatives if you live in states like Alaska or Vermont
We don't have an exact answer as to why these seven states don't have a Cracker Barrel to satiate your appetite. However, for states like Alaska and Hawaii, the geographical distance and cost of running businesses away from the continental United States might be the answer. Luckily for you, the restaurant does have a blog with recipes for dishes like crunchy hash brown fritters, which might not be on the menu but can give you a taste of the comfort foods it serves in your home kitchen. Another option is to buy a box of Cracker Barrel's buttermilk pancake mix from a retailer like Target.
One of my personal favorite dishes at the restaurants is its hash brown casserole, and we've got the scoop on what's inside Cracker Barrel's version of the dish for those who can't try it there. There are also many copycat Cracker Barrel recipes online for items like its country ham and meatloaf if you want to make a spread inspired by its menu. And while it's not exactly the same, IHOP has similar menu items like pancakes, and has locations in many of the states that lack Cracker Barrel including Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, and Washington.