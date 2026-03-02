The Best Small-Town Restaurant In Every State

The U.S. offers an incredibly diverse dining landscape, from unassuming joints and iconic old-school diners to international franchises and upscale, celebrity-studded venues. You can always count on vibrant metropolises like New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans to provide you with a wide array of cuisines and concepts for all budgets, preferences, and dietary needs. Beyond nationally acclaimed spots and rapidly growing chains, though, the country is brimming with hidden gems nestled in tiny cities, towns, and unincorporated areas.

For those who have wondered about the top restaurants in these much smaller communities, we've selected the "best" in each state. In other words, we've compiled a curated range of exceptional, charming, locally run businesses. Not only have these spots garnered praise from loyal customers, regional and state media coverage, and industry accolades, but they've also been lauded for their specialty dishes, impeccable and personalized service, and wonderful atmosphere. Which one will you visit first?