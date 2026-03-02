The Best Small-Town Restaurant In Every State
The U.S. offers an incredibly diverse dining landscape, from unassuming joints and iconic old-school diners to international franchises and upscale, celebrity-studded venues. You can always count on vibrant metropolises like New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans to provide you with a wide array of cuisines and concepts for all budgets, preferences, and dietary needs. Beyond nationally acclaimed spots and rapidly growing chains, though, the country is brimming with hidden gems nestled in tiny cities, towns, and unincorporated areas.
For those who have wondered about the top restaurants in these much smaller communities, we've selected the "best" in each state. In other words, we've compiled a curated range of exceptional, charming, locally run businesses. Not only have these spots garnered praise from loyal customers, regional and state media coverage, and industry accolades, but they've also been lauded for their specialty dishes, impeccable and personalized service, and wonderful atmosphere. Which one will you visit first?
Alabama: Bama Bucks
Nestled in DeKalb County's Sardis City, Bama Bucks is a cozy, family-owned space with a gourmet restaurant, store, and game animals. This hospitable and award-winning restaurant is certainly worth the detour. Featured by Small Town USA and Only In Alabama, it offers juicy, affordably priced beef and New Zealand red deer tenderloin, exceptional bison ribeye and bison lasagna, and daily cobbler.
(256) 281-9234
292 Bryant Rd, Sardis City, AL 35956
Alaska: Dirty Skillet
Established at the Bear Creek Lodge in scenic Hope, family-owned Dirty Skillet is conveniently located near rentable cabins. Showcased by travel guides, this seasonal destination is renowned for its fresh ingredients and al fresco dining by a crackling fire. Besides live music and trivia nights, this convivial, homey spot offers wine, beer on tap, and standout items like the crispy chicken and bacon sandwich and elevated salmon burger.
(907) 349-7777
19702 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK 99605
Arizona: Mariposa
Located in Sedona, Mariposa is frequently acclaimed for its patio views, romantic vibe, and impeccable service. It offers award-winning burgers, handmade empanadas, and an acclaimed wine list.
Its dedicated owner, chef Lisa Dahl, has been featured in Forbes and on Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" and Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." Plus, she's won awards from the Arizona Restaurant Association. Mariposa is worth the splurge, and reservations are recommended.
(928) 862-4444
700 Hwy 89a, Sedona, AZ 86336
Arkansas: Taylor's Steakhouse
A top steak destination in the Arkansas Delta and in the state, Taylor's in Dumas boasts dry-aged, bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon so delectable that they earned it a spot in the Steak House and Arkansas Food Halls of Fame.
Only in Arkansas praised the house's aging and grilling process, while Arkansas Money and Politics highlighted its timeless family recipes. Guests, especially families and couples, visit from distant states and countries, drawn to the generous portions and melt-in-your-mouth cuts served by a knowledgeable and attentive staff.
(870) 382-5349
14201 AR-54, Dumas, AR 71639
California: Auro
Located in Calistoga's Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, Auro marries American, Japanese, and Mexican flavors with French techniques. Highlighted by Visit Calistoga, Visit Napa Valley, the Press Democrat, and the Calistoga Tribune, this hidden gem earned a Michelin star in 2023 and 2025. Sommelier Derek Stevenson was also named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist.
From the relaxed, modern interior to the scenic views, superior chef's table, artful plating, and award-winning 475‑label wine selection, Auro boasts consistent quality and can accommodate dietary restrictions with advanced notice.
(707) 709-2100
400 Silverado Trl N, Calistoga, CA 94515
Colorado: High Mountain Pies
In the former mining community of Leadville lies High Mountain Pies, a quaint, family-owned joint with a heated patio offering calzones, meaty wings, pork ribs, salads, regional beers and ciders, and, more importantly, exceptional tailor-made pizzas.
Featured by the Herald Democrat, the Colorado Tourism Office, and Visit Leadville Twin Lakes, this cozy spot is even frequented by locals and hikers on weekdays, thanks to the courteous service, unique flavor combos, and generous portions.
(719) 486-5555
115 W 4th St, Leadville, CO 80461
Connecticut: Materia Ristorante
Nestled in Bantam, Connecticut, and led by chef David DiStasi, a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist, Materia offers fresh, seasonal ingredients and an evolving wine program.
It earned the 2022 Reader's Choice Award for Best New Restaurant from Litchfield Magazine, as well as three Connecticut Restaurant Association awards, including Best Restaurant in Litchfield County. This Visit Litchfield staple, which houses a private event space, is hailed for its top-notch service, meticulously crafted cocktails, and chic (but unpretentious) vibe.
(860) 567-3326
637 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750
Delaware: Lewes Oyster House
Lewes Oyster House is located in Lewes' historic center and offers great value, knowledgeable staff, and a tempting happy hour. Be it for the raw bar, rotisserie chicken, or tap rooms, this Best of Delaware winner and Southern Delaware Wine, Food, and Music Festival partner was hailed as one of USA TODAY's 45 Restaurants of 2026. Not only has this regionally lauded tavern won awards for its oysters and craft cocktails, but its owners were also recognized as the 2023 Restaurateurs of the Year by the Delaware Restaurant Association.
(302) 644-7258
108 2nd St, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Backdoor Bistro and Coffeehouse
Winner of a Guide to Florida's 2025 Best of Florida award, this cozy local breakfast and lunch spot is in the heart of Perry. It's listed on Visit Natural North Florida, All About the Sunshine State, and the Taylor County Chamber. From the reasonable prices to the charming outdoor area, fast and friendly service, and gluten-free options, it's no wonder Backdoor is recognized by America's Best Restaurants for its central location and diverse bites.
facebook.com/p/Backdoor-Bistro-Coffeehouse-of-Perry-FL
(850) 584-2224
126 S Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32347
Georgia: Antebellum
In the mood for Georgia's must-try dishes in a historic location? Consider Antebellum, a smart-casual institution in Flowery Branch housed in a 1890s structure.
Featured by the Gainesville Times and noted by Georgia Trend Magazine for its creative flavors and tantalizing desserts, it won a Diners' Choice award from OpenTable and is hailed as a North Georgia gem. Recognized as the 2026 Best Romantic Restaurant Outside Atlanta by GAYOT, Antebellum offers farm-to-table dishes, elevated cocktails, and live music, making it suitable for dates or special occasions.
(770) 965-8100
5510 Church St, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Hawaii: Mama's Fish House
Nestled in Maui County's Pāʻia community, Mama's offers locally sourced ingredients, fresh catch, and an accommodating, detail-oriented staff. This beloved, family-owned spot is worth the splurge and boasts a long-term clientele, often booking out months in advance.
A 2018 James Beard Foundation semifinalist, it was lauded by Hawai'i Aloha Travel for its tranquil oceanfront location, spacious layout, specialty cocktails, and lilikoʻi crème brûlée. Plus, its chef, Zach Sato, earned the 2025 ʻAipono Chef of the Year Award.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Idaho: Forage Bistro and Lounge
Located in Driggs's Teton Aviation Center, next to the Warbird Museum, Forage is a celebrated New American concept. It serves chef-driven dishes prepared from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, elevated cocktails, a daily happy hour, and half-priced wine on Wednesdays.
Featured by the Teton Valley News, it boasts juicy meat cuts, a welcoming atmosphere, and stunning mountain views. Also, the kitchen can accommodate dietary restrictions.
(208) 354-2858
253 Warbird Ln, Driggs, ID 83422
Illinois: Log Cabin Steakhouse
In the historic center of Galena, a charming Midwestern town reflecting 1950s Americana, lies the Log Cabin, a family-owned steakhouse recognized as the town's oldest continuously running restaurant.
Highlighted in Visit Galena, Enjoy Illinois, and Great River Road Illinois, it offers USDA Prime steak, fresh seafood, and house-made appetizers, soups, and dressings prepared with olive oil, cheeses, and herbs from Greece.It's praised for its authentic flavors and romantic vibe and is largely considered to be the Tri-State region's premier steak destination.
(815) 777-0393
201 N Main St, Galena, IL 61036
Indiana: The Log Inn
Known for its classic burgers and fried chicken, the family-owned Log Inn in Haubstadt is considered Indiana's oldest restaurant. Its dining room, once visited by Abraham Lincoln, was an 1825 stagecoach stop between Evansville and Vincennes.
This nostalgic, family-friendly spot, featured by the Southern Indiana Regional Marketing Co-op, 14 News, and Food Network, has garnered rave reviews for its hearty comfort food, ample space, and great value.
(812) 867-3216
12491 County Rd 200 E, Haubstadt, IN 47639
Iowa: La Rana Bistro
Located in Decorah and known for its quirky and romantic vibe, La Rana is a Mediterranean-French concept focused on local ingredients, craft drinks, and house-made desserts.
Travel Iowa hails it as the state's top award-winning, women-owned restaurant, and chef-owner Carina Cavagnaro was included among the 40 Women to Watch in 2023 by the Iowa Restaurant Association. This welcoming spot is featured by Visit Decorah, the Decorah Chamber, Decorah Dining, and the Iowa Art Tour, so reservations are highly recommended.
(563) 382-3067
120 Washington St, Decorah, IA 52101
Kansas: Saltwell Farm Kitchen
Nestled in a walnut grove in Overbrook, near Clinton Lake, this gourmet spot was established in an 1856 farmstead. It offers a six-course tasting menu prepared with fresh ingredients. Customers praise the romantic setting and warm service.
It's hailed by Kansas City Magazine, The Lawrence Times, and The Pitch Kansas City as an immersive farm-to-table experience. Co-owner Chef Rozz Petrozz was a 2024 and 2025 James Beard Best Chef Midwest semifinalist.
(785) 312-2498
214 N 800 Rd, Overbrook, KS 66524
Kentucky: Holly Hill Inn
Housed in a 19th-century mansion in Midway, this family-owned restaurant proposes aesthetic, chef-driven dishes paired with craft cocktails and an award-winning wine selection.
Holly Hill Inn boasts a welcoming and romantic setting, with grounds suitable for an after-meal stroll and sunset vistas. It was even a semifinalist for several James Beard Awards, including for Outstanding Hospitality.
(859) 846-4732
426 N Winter St, Midway, KY 40347
Louisiana: Latil's Landing
Latil's Landing is noted by Texas Lifestyle Magazine, My New Orleans, Inside New Orleans, and Explore Louisiana. Located in tiny Darrow, this Creole establishment is housed in an 18th-century manor with beamed ceilings. Boasting a loyal clientele, excellent wine pairings, and spectacular grounds, it's hailed as an idyllic and friendly date spot.
Acclaimed chef Jeremy Langlois has a long list of accomplishments and has appeared on cooking shows, including "Chopped." His signature bisque of curried pumpkin, crawfish, and corn is a long-honored staple.
(225) 473-9380
40136 Hwy-942, Darrow, LA 70725
Maine: Primo
Located in Rockland, Primo is a sustainable, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant set on several acres of farmland. The welcoming, attentive staff, top-notch sides, and elegantly plated dishes have turned it into one of Maine's top farm-to-table concepts.
Chef-owner Melissa Kelly is a Golden Whisk Award winner and the first two-time winner of the James Beard Foundation's American Express Best Chef: Northeast Award. She's been featured on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" and by The New York Times and The Boston Globe.
(207) 596-0770
2 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841
Maryland: Bas Rouge
Bas Rouge is located in Easton. It was lauded by The Washington Post for its elegant furnishings and artwork, house-baked bread, succulent meats, and curated wines.
This refined, inviting, and romantic European concept offers locally sourced produce and seafood. Chef Harley Peet was crowned Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation in 2024. Thanks to its impeccable service and intriguing dishes, Bas Rouge has cultivated a loyal customer base.
(410) 822-1637
19 Federal St, Easton, MD 21601
Massachusetts: B.T.'s Smokehouse
B.T.'s Smokehouse, in the heart of Sturbridge, is mentioned by the Food Network, the Boston Globe, and Yankee Magazine's New England.com. It offers generously portioned, affordable comfort food in a welcoming setting.
Though it's mostly renowned for its brisket Reuben sandwich, it also serves salads, vegetarian options, and seasonal dishes. Customers agree the juicy, tender, and adequately seasoned and smoked meats are well worth the wait time.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Michigan: Modern Bird
Modern Bird is one of the trendiest dining spots in Traverse City, the Cherry Capital of the World. Housed in an 1890s building, it offers creative and artistic dishes featuring local ingredients and well-balanced textures and flavors.
Mentioned by Traverse City Tourism, Downtown Traverse City, and news channels, it was named one of America's 50 best restaurants in 2025 by The New York Times. Reservations are highly recommended.
(231) 421-5046
541 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Minnesota: Travail Kitchen and Amusements
Travail is an industrial-chic, New American restaurant in Downtown Robbinsdale that offers a 10-course tasting menu prepared from seasonal ingredients. Its three chef-owners were 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.
This top Minnesota establishment is praised for its attentive and approachable staff and rather unconventional flavor and ingredient pairings. As such, it's caught the eye of Minneapolis Northwest, Meet Minneapolis, The New York Times, and the Food Network.
(763) 535-1131
4134 Hubbard Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Mississippi: Abe's Grill
Abe's Grill is a family-owned joint in Corinth billed as the oldest continuously operated diner on U.S. Route 72. Its convivial atmosphere and timeless biscuits, burgers, and sandwiches have been praised by Mississippi Today, the Daily Journal, the Daily Corinthian, and Only in Mississippi. Regulars rave about the vintage treasures and true-to-roots flavors, which have earned this beloved spot a mention by BBC News and Visit Mississippi.
(662) 286-6124
803 US-72 W, Corinth, MS 38834
Missouri: Mimi's Market and Royal Café
Mimi's in Poplar Bluff retains its customers with its spotless interior, friendly service, and fresh, high-quality flavors. Its authenticity and friendliness have earned it a nod from the Poplar Bluff Chamber, the Daily American Republic, and Best Restaurants in America. The Carolina Chicken Sandwich, elevated with sweet pickled jalapeños, sweet onions, and Gouda, was particularly praised on America's Best Restaurants Roadshow in 2024.
facebook.com/people/Mimis-Market-Royal-Cafe
(573) 712-2222
305 S Main St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Montana: One Legged Magpie
Located in Red Lodge, this family-owned restaurant offers inventive farm-to-table fare, exquisite cocktails and mocktails, and live music and theater. Not only was it named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, but chef Chase Cardoza also appeared on "Hell's Kitchen." Customers deem this hotspot suitable for celebrations and a worthy rival to upscale establishments, commending the friendly and outgoing staff.
(406) 445-3322
17-19 Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Nebraska: The Windy Gap Saloon and Grill
The Windy Gap is a convivial and affordable restaurant praised by Visit Keith County and 10-11 Now. It has blossomed into a lively gathering point for cold beer, karaoke, sports games, and town celebrations.
Named after a hill pass north of Paxton, this relaxed, hospitable, and wheelchair-accessible spot is only a few miles off the interstate. Don't sleep on house-made dishes and specials like the chicken fried steak or Sunday buffet staples like the meatloaf.
(308) 239-4482
120 N Oak St, Paxton, NE 69155
Nevada: The Star Hotel Basque Dining
This Elko spot has been serving authentic Basque fare since 1910 and has nabbed several Best of Elko County Readers' Choice Awards. Named Best Traditional Restaurant in Nevada by Reader's Digest, it offers fresh bread and house-made soup with entrees and enough space for events.
This top regional institution is celebrated for its family-style experience and generous portions. It has also earned attention from Travel Nevada, PBS, Only in Nevada, and the Food Network.
(775) 738-9925
246 Silver St, Elko, NV 89801
New Hampshire: Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery
Tuckaway is a family-friendly spot in Raymond with quality ingredients and local beers. Named Best Burger in New England by Yankee Magazine and a top destination for burgers, steaks, and lobster rolls by New Hampshire Magazine, it's hailed for its massive portions and daily deals.
Partner-chef Bobby Marcotte is a two-time "Guy's Grocery Games" champion and has appeared on "Beat Bobby Flay." "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" has featured his chili cheese corn holes.
(603) 244-2431
58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: Andre's Lakeside Dining
This family-owned event venue was established in 1998 on Seneca Lake, in Sparta. Deemed worth the splurge and drive, it boasts creative dishes, a refined by friendly vibe, impeccable service, and an accommodating kitchen.
Andre's is praised by NewJersey.com and NorthJersey.com for its scenic location. As for USA Today, it named it one of the Best Romantic Restaurants in America in 2026.
(973) 726-6000
112 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta, NJ 07871
New Mexico: La Cueva Café
La Cueva is a pueblo-style, family-owned joint in Taos lauded by Taos News for its consistent quality and wonderful blend of Mexican and New Mexican flavors. Visit Taos New Mexico has praised its fresh ingredients and expansive menu — which includes gluten-free and dairy-free options. This establishment is located near Taos Plaza and boasts a pleasant patio, a welcoming vibe, and prompt, friendly service.
(575) 758-7001
135 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571
New York: Café Mutton
Named one of the 2022 best restaurants in America by The New York Times and praised for its twist on familiar dishes, Café Mutton is a popular Hudson brunch spot. The crepes, house soda, and onion and raclette omelet are particularly recommended.
This cozy café is featured by Visit Hudson NY and praised by Chronogram for its regionally sourced ingredients. Plus, chef-owner Shaina Loew-Banayan was a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Awards' Best Chef: New York.
(518) 671-6230
757 Columbia St, Hudson, NY 12534
North Carolina: Ristorante Paoletti
Praised by Only in North Carolina and Western North Carolina Magazine for its timeless elegance, romantic atmosphere, and authentic flavors, Paoletti was established in Highlands in 1953. This family business serves artisan Italian dishes, fresh seafood, and an award-winning wine selection from various Italian regions.
Thanks to its attentive staff, consistent quality, and thoughtful wine pairings, it's been featured by Highlands Chamber and named a TripAdvisor Best of the Best Fine Dining Restaurant.
(828) 526-4906
440 Main St, Highlands, NC 28741
North Dakota: Theodore's Dining Room
Theo's is a gourmet restaurant with a brick fireplace housed in Downtown Medora's historic Rough Riders Hotel. It offers bourbon steak tips and bison ossobuco, and customers rave about the quality meats, wine selection, and personalized, accommodating service. Featured by Visit Medora, America's Best Restaurants Roadshow, and the Food Network, this establishment is celebrated for its sophisticated vibe and delightful libations.
(701) 623-4444
301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND 58645
Ohio: Six Hundred Downtown
This Bellefontaine staple is led by Brittany Saxton, six-time World Pizza Champion at the World Pizza Games and winner of the Industry Award from the Ohio Restaurant and Hospitality Alliance. All pizzas are prepared from scratch using quality local ingredients, with cauliflower crust available upon request. Featured by Downtown Bellefontaine, Ohio Tourism, and Peak of Ohio, 600 Downtown is worth the detour and offers diverse libations and a knowledgeable staff.
(937) 599-6600
108 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Oklahoma: Eischen's Bar
Dubbed one of Oklahoma's most beloved small businesses by the Journal Record and "a living legend" by Oklahoma Magazine, Eischen's boasts incredibly light fried chicken. This Okarche institution was established in 1896 and offers a lively atmosphere, friendly service, and comfort food.
As the state's oldest bar, it's caught the eye of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Oklahoman, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Only in Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Today.
(405) 263-9939
109 S 2nd St, Okarche, OK 73762
Oregon: Red Hills Market
Named one of the 2025 Best Restaurants in the Willamette Valley by Eater, Red Hills is a family-owned gourmet shop and restaurant in Dundee. It offers charcuterie board essentials, sandwiches, woodfired pizzas, and craft drinks.
Customers appreciate the casual yet refined vibe, consistent quality, and generous portions. Travel Oregon, the Dundee Hills Winegrowers Association, The Columbian, and the Portland Monthly. certainly seem to agree.
(971) 832-8414
155 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Pennsylvania: Talula's Table
Talula's Table, in Kennett Square, serves freshly baked goods, sandwiches, and a unique seasonal menu. Featured by NBC News, County Lines Magazine, NPR, Vista Today, and Inquirer, it boasts consistent quality and a knowledgeable staff.
This 2018 James Beard Award semifinalist is owned by award-winning Philly restaurateur Aimee Olexy. Reservations are required for dinner and can book out a year in advance.
(610) 444-8255
102 W State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Rhode Island: Siena Cucina
This acclaimed North Italian restaurant was established in 2007 in East Greenwich. It serves daily specials, signature tasting boards, and an award-winning wine list.
Featured by the Boston Phoenix, South County Rhode Island, the East Greenwich Chamber, and Visit Rhode Island, it's been praised for its friendly owner and staff, impeccable service, and well-balanced flavors. Diners also deem it particularly suitable for special occasions.
(401) 885-8850
5600 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818
South Carolina: Bobby's BBQ
Named South Carolina's Most Charming Small-Town Restaurant by the Food Network, this family-owned eatery in Fountain Inn serves oak-smoked meats and house-made teas and sides. It's a friendly brisket and pulled pork destination with generous portions, attractive deals, and a spotless interior. Accordingly, it's been featured by SCETV's "Backroad Bites," ABC News, WSPA 7News, Explore Greenville, Visit Greenville, and the Post and Courier Greenville.
(864) 409-2379
1301 N Main St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644
South Dakota: Skogen Kitchen
Led by Joseph Raney, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest in 2023 and 2025, Skogen Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant in Custer. It boasts intriguing and aesthetic dishes bursting with flavor, great attention to detail, and an intimate vibe. Travel South Dakota praises its creative take on fresh, familiar ingredients, and it has earned mentions from Visit Custer, the Custer Chamber, and Forbes.
(605) 673-2241
29 N 5th St, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Bell Buckle Café
Featured by the Bell Buckle Chamber, this Southern-style, family-owned diner is nestled in historic Bell Buckle. It serves burgers, pies, and specials like chicken pot pie and fried catfish.
Customers hail it as a consistent and welcoming barbecue destination that's worth the drive and waitlist. For their part, Tennessee Home and Farm, the Murfreesboro Pulse, and the Walking Horse Report praise its expansive offerings, homestyle cooking, and quirky décor.
facebook.com/TheBellBuckleCafe
(931) 389-9693
16 Railroad Sq TN-269, Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Texas: Perini Ranch Steakhouse
Established in 1983 in Buffalo Gap, this family-owned steakhouse is housed inside a repurposed hay barn. It specializes in mesquite-grilled Angus beef, Southern and Texan staples, and cocktails.
It earned the 2014 America's Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation and the attention of Texas Monthly, Dallas News, and The Daytripper. Customers love the authentic Texan, family-style hospitality and laud the steaks and the impeccable service.
periniranch.com/pages/steakhouse-information
(325) 572-3339
3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508
Utah: Hell's Backbone Grill and Farm
Located in Boulder, this scenic farm-to-table concept is owned by two chefs. Their fresh, seasonal dishes and thoughtful flavor combinations make the trip worthwhile.
Featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, this restaurant has nabbed various accolades. We'll only list the Utah Governor's Mansion Award for Culinary Artistry and several James Beard Award nominations.
hellsbackbonegrill.com/restaurant
(435) 335-7464
20 UT-12, Boulder, UT 84716
Vermont: Oakes and Evelyn
Oakes and Evelyn is an upscale farm-to-table bistro with locations in Montpelier and Woodstock. Suitable for intimate and romantic special occasions, it has earned a stellar reputation for its intriguing and delightful flavors, fresh ingredients, pleasant live music, and attentive service.
It's been featured by Greater Upper Valley, Montpelier Alive, the Town of Woodstock, Eat Vermont, and the Burlington Free Press. This destination is worth the detour — and the splurge.
Multiple locations
Virginia: The Palisades Restaurant
The Palisades is a fine dining concept in Eggleston housed in a store from the 1920s — with original exposed brick walls. It offers fresh ingredients from the New River Valley, live music, and a banquet space.
The attentive and prompt service (even during peak hours), diverse offerings, and well-balanced flavors are worth your dime and time. Named Best Fine Dining by Virginia Living, this spot is also featured by WVVA, Virginia's Mountain Playground, Virginia Is For Lovers, and the Food Network.
(540) 626-2828
168 Village St, Eggleston, VA 24086
Washington: Bar Bacetto
Suitable for couples, this Italian, family-owned spot in Waitsburg is one of the state's most acclaimed dining experiences. Featured by Eater Seattle, The Walla Walla Valley, PBS, The Northwest News, and Seattle Met, it offers an ever-evolving menu of pasta prepared from scratch, desserts, and cocktails.
Customers applaud the welcoming vibe, thoughtful cocktail pairings, and decadent flavors. Plus, co-owner chef Mike Easton, who's behind Il Corvo Pasta in Seattle, is a four-time James Beard Awards semifinalist.
(509) 316-0399
119 Main St, Waitsburg, WA 99361
West Virginia: The Press Room
The Press Room is a trendy New American restaurant in Downtown Shepherdstown. It's been hailed as a romantic date spot with a cozy and relaxing atmosphere, a courteous, attentive, and knowledgeable staff, and comfortable seating.
Featured by West Virginia Tourism and Experience Shepherdstown, it offers daily appetizers, soups, entrees, and a fully stocked bar. Reservations are only accepted by phone or in person.
(304) 876-8777
129 W German St, Ste 300, Shepherdstown, WV 25443
Wisconsin: The Driftless Café
The Driftless Café is an artsy New American and farm-to-table concept in Viroqua offering an evolving menu and burger nights. Co-owner Luke Zahm is the co-host of the PBS series "Wisconsin Foodie" and was a 2017 James Beard Awards semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest.
This spot has been highlighted by The Daily Yonder, the Viroqua Chamber, Driftless Area Magazine, and the Food Network. It's recognized for its thoughtful incorporation of local ingredients, reasonable prices, and generous servings.
(608) 637-7778
118 W Court St, Viroqua, WI 54665
Wyoming: Cowfish
This cozy New American gastropub is housed in a resorted historic brick building nestled in the heart of Lander. It serves flawlessly seasoned, juicy steaks, delicious cocktails, and award-winning craft beers brewed on site.
Featured by the Lander Chamber and Travel Wyoming, Cowfish is commended for its lively vibe, attentive and knowledgeable staff, and long-standing reputation for quality. Moreover, Chris McDonald, the head chef, was a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Mountain.
(307) 332-8227
148 Main St, Lander, WY 82520
Methodology
These notable establishments are located in small towns, cities, and unincorporated communities with fewer than 21,000 residents. They span various concepts, cuisines, and budgets and are renowned for their exceptional service and signature items.
We've also taken into consideration unique highlights, such as a stunning view or a central location, as well as high ratings and rave reviews on Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor, Reddit, and Facebook foodie groups. Finally, these exceptional, regionally beloved dining spots have generated favorable media buzz and garnered industry accolades.