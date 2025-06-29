14 Best Restaurants To Visit In Traverse City, Michigan

Would you be tempted and intrigued by a family-owned trattoria housed in a former asylum, a cozy bistro with a fireplace and stunning bay views, and craft beers brewed with special ingredients like coffee, lavender, and Mexican vanilla beans? Then Traverse City, the county seat of Grand Traverse County, Michigan should be high on your bucket list.

Known for its lively downtown area, cherry production, wineries, outdoor adventures, and scenic Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay beaches, Traverse City draws millions of tourists each year. It's also one of the most underrated craft beer cities in the U.S.. So, it's no wonder this lovely vibrant community has turned into a desirable destination for all ages, tastes, and budgets.

Here, you'll find a curated list of highly rated restaurants in the Cherry Capital of the World. We covered various cuisines and concepts offering fresh ingredients, beloved classic dishes, seasonal specials, unique items, fun events and entertainment, craft cocktails, and regionally produced brews and wines. Also, we've made sure the following venues are held in high regard by locals and out-of-towners alike and have been rewarded with excellent ratings across reviewing platforms. More details on the methodology are given at the end of the article.