14 Best Restaurants To Visit In Traverse City, Michigan
Would you be tempted and intrigued by a family-owned trattoria housed in a former asylum, a cozy bistro with a fireplace and stunning bay views, and craft beers brewed with special ingredients like coffee, lavender, and Mexican vanilla beans? Then Traverse City, the county seat of Grand Traverse County, Michigan should be high on your bucket list.
Known for its lively downtown area, cherry production, wineries, outdoor adventures, and scenic Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay beaches, Traverse City draws millions of tourists each year. It's also one of the most underrated craft beer cities in the U.S.. So, it's no wonder this lovely vibrant community has turned into a desirable destination for all ages, tastes, and budgets.
Here, you'll find a curated list of highly rated restaurants in the Cherry Capital of the World. We covered various cuisines and concepts offering fresh ingredients, beloved classic dishes, seasonal specials, unique items, fun events and entertainment, craft cocktails, and regionally produced brews and wines. Also, we've made sure the following venues are held in high regard by locals and out-of-towners alike and have been rewarded with excellent ratings across reviewing platforms. More details on the methodology are given at the end of the article.
Modern Bird
Located in a building from the 1890s on W Front Street, a popular area for pedestrians known for its eclectic restaurants, historic storefronts, and summer events, Modern Bird is owned and operated by two chefs with solid experience in Chicago's Michelin-starred restaurants. While peeking through the street-side windows and admiring the charming brick wall, you get to enjoy dishes that change seasonally based on the ingredients provided by local farmers. You can pair the dishes with a house-made soda or a local or international brew or wine.
So many items will peak your interest, from the asparagus with smoked mushroom, genmai (chewy fiber-loaded brown rice), and trout roe to the rabbit tagliatelle with ramps, puffed rye berries, and Parmesan, and the Wagyu Denver steak with caramelized onions, maitake mushrooms, and pickled mustard seeds. Overall, customers are impressed with the unique combination of ingredients, generous portions, spotless and roomy bathrooms, and exceptional bar service. Though it's a little on the pricey side, that's one of the most coveted places in Traverse City for a special birthday celebration or a wedding anniversary.
The Filling Station Microbrewery
There is a lively self-service spot flanking the Traverse Area Recreation Trail system that serves colorful salads and probably the best woodfired flatbread pizza in the city: The Filling Station. Even better, the patio offers scenic views of Boardman Lake, which makes it a popular hangout for all ages.
What's more, the ingredients are freshly sourced, and the pizza crust, dressings, and sauces are all made in-house. You can even customize your toppings to your liking while perusing the rotating menu of premium brews. Fret not if you're a newcomer, there's also a convenient sampler of six different craft brews you can try before committing to a larger glass.
In short, patrons appreciate the friendly accommodating staff, casual vibe, prompt service, and joyful, family-friendly mix of locals and tourists.
Chubby Unicorn
Chubby Unicorn is an adorable tiny eatery whose front sign features an animal that looks suspiciously like a rhinoceros. Still, lack of unicorn aside, this is a local favorite for sandwiches in the downtown area, not to mention that it's pet-friendly.
There, you can enjoy paninis, salads, and wraps served with a house-made dill dip, as well as a soup of the week, weekly specials, and a secret menu. Besides soup, all dishes come with a side of Great Lakes potato chips, a beloved family-owned business in Northern Michigan.
The signature Chubby Unicorn panino, for instance, consists of a grilled tortilla filled with roast beef, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, cheddar, and jalapeños, while children are offered grilled cheese on buttered baguette, peanut butter and jelly on a grilled ciabatta, and cheese quesadillas.
Despite the limited indoor and outdoor seating, the reasons for this place's stellar rating on Google Reviews and Yelp basically boil down to this: filling and flavorful portions, an outstanding dill dip, fast service, and a friendly vibe.
Trattoria Stella
One of the most acclaimed trattorias in Traverse City is Stella, a cozy, vintage, and bare-bricked venue established in 2004 within The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The latter includes several buildings that were used as a state-operated mental-health institution from 1885 till 1989. Various restaurants, shops, scenic trails, and event venues are now housed in this fascinating, well-preserved space, making it one of the city's most coveted hangouts.
Stella, for one, offers daily menus, daily specials, and an extensive beer and cocktail selection. It sources fresh ingredients like hog, English cucumbers, lamb, honey, asparagus, rhubarb, arugula, maple syrup, and heirloom tomatoes directly from local farmers and producers. Therefore, in order to secure a table there, reservation is highly recommended — or you can just opt for takeout. Some notable menu items to try include the juicy and tender rosemary-garlic marinated steak, the bruschetta with pork belly, the beef carpaccio, and the espresso martini.
Bushell's Kitchen and Cocktails
Featuring a pet-friendly outdoor section, Bushell's is a soul food concept nestled in the heart of S Union Street, home of Union Street Station — a popular hangout for locals and travelers since its establishment in 1891. This relaxed family-owned restaurant sources its ingredients directly from local farmers and producers. It doubles up as a lounge offering various specialty cocktails, such as the Key Lime Pie Martini, Cranberry Mojito, and vodka with Kool Aid, not to mention a selection of craft, domestic, draft, and imported beers.
As for the food menu, it features snacks, small plates, soul plates, sides, desserts, and late-night bites. Look out for the deviled eggs, popcorn chicken with hot honey, cornbread with miso, beet salad with ricotta, pork belly, and buttermilk pie. And here's another perk not to be taken for granted: Bushell's is one of few places downtown Traverse City that remains open till 9 p.m. on a Sunday night.
The Cook's House
Owned and operated by two chefs who honed their experience in Las Vegas' Michelin-starred restaurants, The Cook's House is situated on Wellington — a residential street dominated by the elegant, neoclassical-style Wellington Inn bed and breakfast that dates to 1905.
This chic casual New American venue, which showcases paintings from local artists and offers a la carte and multi-course menus, is rather small, as it can only seat 26 guests. Still, it makes up for its modest size with a relaxed vibe, well-lit space, elegant crystal service, and high staff-to-customer ratio. Plus, it offers unique farm-to-fork fare prepared from ingredients grown in Northern Michigan.
Here is a sample of the exquisite dishes and desserts you can enjoy at the Cook's House: asparagus soup with mixed nuts and fermented turnips, whitefish with tom yum vinaigrette and milkweed shoots, seared foie gras with mission figs in Port wine sauce, and cardamom-vanilla bean crème brûlée.
PepeNero
PepeNero is not your typical Italian joint. Not only is it housed in the old chapel of the former state-run asylum, but the kitchen also prepares its pastas and sauces entirely from scratch. This is the place to be in the city to sample dishes inspired by Sicily and Michigan that have been concocted with great attention to detail and mainly feature fresh seasonal ingredients and premium imported Italian products.
What's more, there's a weekly lasagna night which allows you to pick up a pre-ordered artisanal lasagna for six. That would be convenient for an intimate potluck or dinner party. Plus, you could always make use of the 20% discount on the wine list — a tempting offer that's only available for takeout.
Overall, customers are generally impressed with the wine pairing suggestions, fresh shellfish, fluffy focaccia, attractive plating, impeccable service, and intimate ambiance. For a special date night, PepeNero certainly seems to tick all the boxes.
The Burrow
Located in Greilickville, a suburb on the western side of the Grand Traverse Bay, The Burrow is a spacious open-kitchen concept with a full bar and a seasonal patio serving California-style fare. Walk-ins are welcome, but there's a first-come, first-served waitlist. As for reservations, they're rather limited.
Once you're seated, you're presented with various menus that are frequently updated: dine-in, dessert, happy hour, kids, weekend brunch, and kids' brunch. The options may be few, but they're quite eclectic, including tacos made with ahi tuna, house version of cacio e pepe that you can upgrade with a protein of choice, fish and chips, chicken and waffles, and chocolate-based pie.
Satisfied customers especially recommend getting a high-top window seat for spectacular bay views, trying the lobster roll and signature Squirtsky cocktail (made from fresh grapefruit juice), and enjoying the weekend brunch on the patio.
Oakwood Proper Burgers
Out of all the laid-back, cozy, family-friendly joints in Traverse City, Oakwood Proper Burgers should definitely be signaled out with its Tetris-like brick exterior and vintage decor. Established in a former mid-century modern-style barber shop, it offers lounge and patio seating, happy hour specials, carry-out, beer to-go, and catering services.
As for the menu, it doesn't beat around the bush: The focus is on gourmet burgers, both beloved classics and house specialties — with a side of Great Lakes potato chips, naturally. The Oakwood burger, includes a patty sourced from Michigan Craft Beef farm, smoked bacon, and house-made ranch, while the Ben Franklin option features a ground turkey patty, grilled onion, and the signature proper sauce (the kitchen's spin on the thousand island dressing. This is where to go for a comforting burger-fries-shake meal.
Farm Club: Restaurant, Farm Market, and Brewery
Seven miles from the downtown area lies a nine-acre hospitable space that's easily reachable by the Traverse Area Recreation Trail: the Farm Club. It's a first-come, first-served restaurant with a bakery, brewery, market, and picnic space all rolled into one.
Open year-round, this versatile venue can be booked for private parties and events. It may be coveted for its charming garden seating in warm weather, but winter hikers and snowshoers will always be welcome around a cozy fireplace.
What's more, 90% of the vegetables on Farm Club's menu are grown onsite, and all the granola, crackers, bread, cookies, and pastries are freshly baked daily. Drinkers will also get their fill with the house-made cider, lagers, farmhouse ales, and India pale ales. All in all, satisfied customers can't rave enough about the flavor balance, organic ingredients, country aesthetic, and friendly staff.
Right Brain Brewery
Located in the trendy South Forks District, this family-owned, award-winning pub-restaurant offers more than 30 beers on tap to its 150,000 annual visitors and distributes its drafts and cans all over Michigan. It produces classic pales, ambers, stouts, and IPAs, but Right Brain Brewery is also known for unusual brews made with cucumber, asparagus, and mint. It's no wonder locals call Right Brain the hub for beer lovers. And, to make that place even more convivial and entertaining, there are over 30 vintage pinball machines and arcade games onsite for nostalgic visitors and kids alike, as well as comedy shows and weekly events like pool and pinball league.
As for the food menu, it mainly consists of Neapolitan-style pizzas that come with various toppings, such as pesto, BBQ chicken, and Greek. The place also offers several dishes and snacks that make ideal beer partners like cheese and garlic bread, hot dogs, nachos, and jumbo soft pretzels. There is also gluten-free crust and bread.
Boathouse Restaurant
The oldest settlement in the Grand Traverse Area is Old Mission, a place that boasts several historical landmarks and beautiful beaches. This is also where you can find the Boathouse, an upscale seafood restaurant on Bowers Harbor featuring a cozy fireplace and large window panels overlooking the bay. Though both casual and formal attire are welcome, reservations there are required before you can sample the house-made, farm-to-table dishes and extensive wine and cocktail selection.
There's also a brunch menu on Sunday, as well as special events, such as Champagne tastings and the five-course chef's table dinner experience. Guests enjoy elegant atmosphere and the patio view, but most praise the menu, especially highlighting the fresh oysters, lobster and steak for two, crème brûlée with cherry compote, and flawless service.
Amical
Established in 1994, Amical — which translates to "friendly" in French — is a cozy bistro on East Front Street that features a fireplace, an open kitchen, a street-side patio, and scenic bay views. It offers a rather diverse European dinner fare, not to mention seasonal menus, a kids' menu, simple but delicious house-made desserts, and craft cocktails.
Some popular dishes and desserts even have a gluten-free variation, such as the French onion soup, grilled chicken, Alaskan halibut, oyster mushroom Stroganoff, gourmet caramel apple, and raspberry crème brûlée. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that takeout might be a little challenging during peak times. Besides the elegant setting, relaxed atmosphere, creative menu, and well-executed dishes, you can expect an attentive and knowledgeable staff, a decent craft beer selection, and refreshing mocktails at this Traverse City institution.
Loco Boys Brewing Company
The "loco" in Loco Boys is a play on "local" and the Spanish "loco." At least that's how the owner, Mike Mohrhardt, wanted to pay homage to Michigan-based food scene and his Mexican heritage. At the same time, he wanted the name to reflect his and the restaurant's spirited vibe. Indeed, this laid-back family-owned venue offers hearty Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, but also craft stouts, Mexican lagers, blonde ales, and IPAs.
For their part, the cervezas are certainly locas. They feature distinct flavors and aromas as they're brewed with special ingredients like coffee, coriander, pickle juice, raspberry, fresh lavender, Mexican vanilla beans, chamomile tea, and habanero peppers. Chow-wise, you can always play it safe with a classic enchilada, taco, burrito, or tres leches cake, or you could try bolder items like the house-made chorizo with bison, heirloom frijoles, and the fried plantains with pineapple salsa and citrus chimichurri.
Methodology
This article aims to showcase why Traverse City has become an excellent foodie destination known for its diverse cuisines and concepts that cater to different dietary preferences and budgets. The restaurants included on this list offer local, regional, and/or international items and have a rating of at least 4.5 stars on most reviewing platforms. Also, we only included locations that have received enthusiastic praise from locals and visitors alike and we focused on essential features such as location, decor, vibe, plating, knowledgeable and accommodating staff, and portion size.
We've also taken into consideration the availability of menu specials, unique and creative signature items, and fresh, locally or regionally sourced ingredients. As such, we highly recommend these venues the next time you visit the Cherry Capital of the World.