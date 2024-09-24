Turn Ranch Dressing Into The Ultimate Party Dip With One Easy Addition

From marinating chicken to seasoning burgers, ranch dressing and ranch seasoning packets have a wide array of applications. It's hard to deny the allure of tangy buttermilk and sour cream, savory garlic and onion, and flavorful herbs like chives, parsley, and dill. Whether you're using a store-bought ranch dressing or making our favorite buttermilk ranch dressing recipe, ranch is a classic go-to dip for any type of gathering. Ranch tends to be less polarizing than blue cheese dip, and it's already perfectly seasoned and ready to serve by just pouring it into a bowl and setting it next to some crudités. However, depending on the recipe or the manufacturer, plain old ranch dressing can have a consistency that's too thin and not ideal for dipping. Luckily, there's an easy addition to turn ranch dressing into the ultimate thick party dip: avocado.

Avocado thickens a dip in a way that few other ingredients can without having a noticeable or detrimental impact on either taste or texture. With its fairly neutral flavor, avocado is a perfect pairing for creamy ranch dressing. You can choose your own textural adventure by keeping the avocado chunky by mashing it lightly with a fork, or working it into a smoother paste and folding it into ranch dressing for a more homogenous dip. A similar alternative to adding plain avocado as a dip thickener would be to add guacamole, be it homemade or store-bought.