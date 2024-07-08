Season Your Next Burger With A Packet Of Ranch And Thank Us Later
There are so many creative ways to use ranch powder in cooking beyond dairy-based dips. From popcorn to potatoes, the possibilities are endless, but our favorite way is to use ranch packets to season burgers. Using packets takes the guesswork out of seasoning your burger meat, enabling you to maximize the ranch flavor by adding it directly into the burger itself. Our favorite ranch burger recipe uses a store-bought seasoning, but don't be afraid to make your own homemade ranch powder if you're feeling ambitious. Buttermilk, garlic, onion, dried herbs, and spices are the main ingredients in ranch seasoning, and it also typically includes dill, parsley, and chives.
Whether you use the well-known Hidden Valley or another brand of ranch seasoning, a store-bought ranch will likely include monosodium glutamate, which is more widely known as MSG. MSG is a commonly used ingredient surrounded by misconception, and contributes to the satisfying flavor element known as umami, translated from Japanese as "pleasant savory taste." MSG packs a huge punch, especially when combined with other herbs and spices — such as those found in ranch seasoning — and will take your burgers to the next level flavor-wise. Adding a packet of ranch seasoning to your burgers is an unexpected flavor twist that is sure to delight you and your guests at your next cookout.
How to add ranch powder to your burgers
Although it is commonly sold in 1-ounce packets, using just 1½ teaspoons of ranch powder per 1¼ pounds of ground beef will pack plenty of flavor into your patties. All you have to worry about is not overworking the beef while mixing the ranch seasoning evenly into the meat. Once well-combined, form the meat into patties and proceed with cooking as you would any other burger. You could also use the same ratio with another type of meat, like this juicy turkey burger recipe.
As far as toppings go, the possibilities are endless. If you're in the mood for spice, top your burger with fresh or pickled jalapeños and use pepper jack cheese in place of the typical cheddar or provolone. Cool, crisp ingredients like tomatoes, red onions, and iceberg or butter lettuce are always a nice contrast to the hot, juicy burger. Dill pickle slices pair well with ranch seasoning, as the dill flavor of the pickles complements the herbs in the ranch while the tang from the pickles amplifies the slight sourness of the dried buttermilk.
For a richer and fattier burger experience, you can't go wrong with the classic combination of bacon and sliced avocados. Or, to really lean into the full ranch flavor, you can swap ketchup and mustard for either store-bought ranch dressing, or really commit and make your own buttermilk ranch dressing (always worth the extra effort). Ranch up your next burger and thank us later.