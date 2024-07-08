Season Your Next Burger With A Packet Of Ranch And Thank Us Later

Although it is commonly sold in 1-ounce packets, using just 1½ teaspoons of ranch powder per 1¼ pounds of ground beef will pack plenty of flavor into your patties. All you have to worry about is not overworking the beef while mixing the ranch seasoning evenly into the meat. Once well-combined, form the meat into patties and proceed with cooking as you would any other burger. You could also use the same ratio with another type of meat, like this juicy turkey burger recipe.

As far as toppings go, the possibilities are endless. If you're in the mood for spice, top your burger with fresh or pickled jalapeños and use pepper jack cheese in place of the typical cheddar or provolone. Cool, crisp ingredients like tomatoes, red onions, and iceberg or butter lettuce are always a nice contrast to the hot, juicy burger. Dill pickle slices pair well with ranch seasoning, as the dill flavor of the pickles complements the herbs in the ranch while the tang from the pickles amplifies the slight sourness of the dried buttermilk.

For a richer and fattier burger experience, you can't go wrong with the classic combination of bacon and sliced avocados. Or, to really lean into the full ranch flavor, you can swap ketchup and mustard for either store-bought ranch dressing, or really commit and make your own buttermilk ranch dressing (always worth the extra effort). Ranch up your next burger and thank us later.