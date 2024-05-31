Give Your Ranch Dressing A Spicy Twist With One Mix-In
You may think that ranch dressing is a perfect food all on its own, and it's true that it can make vegetables seem crave-worthy and turn a slice of pizza into an even tastier treat — two feats that can generally be difficult to achieve. But as delicious as ranch is, you don't have to only consume it on its own for it to be enjoyable. If you want to add flavor and texture to spruce it up even more, mix it with salsa. This combo isn't new, as Kraft once sold bottled Salsa Ranch in the '90s, but it's been lost in the sauce (er, zeitgeist) for a while now.
These two condiments are the definition of opposites attract. Ranch is typically made with creamy ingredients like buttermilk, mayo, and sour cream, which contrast beautifully with the more watery consistency of salsa, producing a dressing that's neither too thick nor too thin. Plus, the richness of the former can balance out the heat and acidity of the latter, but the slight tang from any buttermilk or vinegar in your ranch means the two won't clash. Basically, you're left with the best of both worlds — and a versatile condiment that can work as salad and burrito bowl dressing, a dip for chips and veggies, or a topping for tacos and nachos.
Mix and match textures and flavors to make the perfect salsa ranch
Making salsa ranch couldn't be any easier. Simply use twice as much ranch as salsa. After you've stirred the two together, feel free to add in a dash of lime juice or sprinkle of Tajin to finish off your dressing. The best part about this creamy salsa-infused dressing? The prep time is minimal, and the ingredients are incredibly easy to gather. Store-bought ranch — check out our top-ranked ranch dressings — and salsa will make for a tasty condiment, and with all the varieties out there, you can easily find the combo that works best for your palette (and your meal). Choose from ranch flavors like classic, garlic, avocado, herb-filled, and chili-infused — but note that if you pick a spicy bottle, you may want to balance it out with a milder salsa.
When it comes to the salsa, keep texture in mind. A restaurant-style salsa will generate a smoother dressing, while a true pico de gallo will give you a chunkier result. You can also, of course, make fresh salsa. Or, if you like your dip extra creamy, blend avocados into a tomatillo-based salsa. Fruit-based salsas, such as mango salsa, are also delicious, but they may not mix the best with ranch here — and in general, you'll want a spicy or acidic element to balance out the creaminess. Ultimately, have fun with this tip because nearly any combo will be scrumptious.