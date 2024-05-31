Give Your Ranch Dressing A Spicy Twist With One Mix-In

You may think that ranch dressing is a perfect food all on its own, and it's true that it can make vegetables seem crave-worthy and turn a slice of pizza into an even tastier treat — two feats that can generally be difficult to achieve. But as delicious as ranch is, you don't have to only consume it on its own for it to be enjoyable. If you want to add flavor and texture to spruce it up even more, mix it with salsa. This combo isn't new, as Kraft once sold bottled Salsa Ranch in the '90s, but it's been lost in the sauce (er, zeitgeist) for a while now.

These two condiments are the definition of opposites attract. Ranch is typically made with creamy ingredients like buttermilk, mayo, and sour cream, which contrast beautifully with the more watery consistency of salsa, producing a dressing that's neither too thick nor too thin. Plus, the richness of the former can balance out the heat and acidity of the latter, but the slight tang from any buttermilk or vinegar in your ranch means the two won't clash. Basically, you're left with the best of both worlds — and a versatile condiment that can work as salad and burrito bowl dressing, a dip for chips and veggies, or a topping for tacos and nachos.