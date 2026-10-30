Elevated Eggs Benedict Rolls Recipe
Making eggs Benedict for a crowd can be a real challenge, which often means they're a hard pass for group brunches. Unless, of course, they take the form of these elevated eggs Benedict rolls. These have all the same components of a traditional eggs Benedict, from the soft eggs to the smoky Canadian bacon, but everything is rolled into all-butter puff pastry and baked until golden and flaky. The rolls then get topped with a flavorful, piquant hollandaise sauce, which sinks into all the nooks and crannies for a perfectly satisfying bite.
What comes out of the oven looks like something from a fancy bakery case. Crisp and browned around the edges, with soft scrambled egg, meaty bacon, aged cheddar, and chives layered through every bite. Even the all-important hollandaise here is elevated, with a shallot white wine reduction that rounds up the rolls with a slight touch of acidity.
As a recipe developer and blogger, I love making these for weekend brunches when I want to impress my guests without relegating myself to hours of prep in the kitchen while everyone is out there drinking mimosas. These can be assembled ahead and baked to order, leaving you with plenty of time to socialize with your friends.
Gather the ingredients for these elevated eggs benedict rolls
For the elevated eggs Benedict rolls themselves, you'll need unsalted butter, Canadian bacon, large eggs, kosher salt, black pepper, crème fraîche, all-purpose flour, for dusting, all-butter puff pastry, Dijon mustard, aged cheddar cheese, and fresh chives. If you are unfamiliar with Canadian bacon, it's a cut that is much different than American bacon as it's taken from the loin of the pig, and is also known as back bacon.
For the shallot reduction hollandaise that goes on top of these egg benedict rolls, gather a shallot, dry white wine, white wine vinegar, egg yolks, fresh lemon juice, unsalted butter, chives, cayenne pepper, and kosher salt. And for garnish, save some more chives.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Preheat a pan
Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Cook the bacon
Sear the Canadian bacon until the edges crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Step 5: Whisk the eggs
Whisk 6 eggs with the ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 6: Melt the butter
Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the skillet over low heat.
Step 7: Scramble the eggs
Add the eggs and stir slowly with a spatula until barely set and still very soft, about 2 minutes.
Step 8: Add the crème fraîche
Remove from the heat, stir in the crème fraîche, and spread onto a plate to cool completely. The eggs finish cooking in the oven, so they should look underdone.
Step 9: Roll out the puff pastry
Dust a work surface with the 1 tablespoon of flour. Roll the puff pastry into a 10-by-14-inch rectangle.
Step 10: Spread the mustard
Spread with the Dijon mustard, leaving a ½-inch border.
Step 11: Layer with eggs, bacon, and cheese
Scatter the cooled eggs over the pastry, then top with the Canadian bacon, aged cheddar, and the 2 tablespoons of chives.
Step 12: Roll the pastry
Starting from a long edge, roll the pastry tightly into a log.
Step 13: Chill and slice into rounds
Chill the log for 10 minutes so it slices cleanly, then cut it into 6 equal rounds with a sharp knife.
Step 14: Arrange on baking sheets
Arrange the rounds cut-side up on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them at least 2 inches apart.
Step 15: Brush with egg wash
Beat the remaining egg and brush the tops and sides of the rolls.
Step 16: Bake the rolls
Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, until deep golden brown and puffed.
Step 17: Start on the hollandaise
For the hollandaise, combine the shallot, white wine, and white wine vinegar in a small saucepan.
Step 18: Simmer to reduce
Simmer over medium heat until reduced to about 1 tablespoon, about 3 minutes.
Step 19: Strain
Strain, discarding the shallot, and let cool slightly.
Step 20: Whisk the hollandaise
Whisk the egg yolks, lemon juice, and the shallot reduction in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water until pale and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 21: Emulsify the hollandaise
Slowly drizzle in the warm melted butter, whisking constantly, until thick and glossy.
Step 22: Flavor the hollandaise
Whisk in the 1 tablespoon chives, cayenne, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Keep warm, loosely covered, for up to 20 minutes, whisking in a teaspoon of warm water if it tightens.
Step 23: Spoon the hollandaise over the rolls
Spoon the hollandaise over the warm rolls.
Step 24: Garnish with chives and serve
Finish with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives and serve immediately.
What pairs well with eggs Benedict?
Elevated Eggs Benedict Rolls Recipe
These brunch-worthy eggs Benedict rolls have soft eggs, cheddar, and smoky Canadian bacon, all rolled into puff pastry and baked until golden and flaky.
Ingredients
- For the rolls
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 6 ounces Canadian bacon, cut into ¼-inch dice
- 7 large eggs, divided
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 (14-ounce) sheet all-butter puff pastry, thawed
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ¾ cup shredded aged cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
- For the shallot reduction hollandaise
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 3 tablespoons dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and warm
- 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- For garnish
- 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sear the Canadian bacon until the edges crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Whisk 6 eggs with the ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the skillet over low heat.
- Add the eggs and stir slowly with a spatula until barely set and still very soft, about 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, stir in the crème fraîche, and spread onto a plate to cool completely. The eggs finish cooking in the oven, so they should look underdone.
- Dust a work surface with the 1 tablespoon of flour. Roll the puff pastry into a 10-by-14-inch rectangle.
- Spread with the Dijon mustard, leaving a ½-inch border.
- Scatter the cooled eggs over the pastry, then top with the Canadian bacon, aged cheddar, and the 2 tablespoons of chives.
- Starting from a long edge, roll the pastry tightly into a log.
- Chill the log for 10 minutes so it slices cleanly, then cut it into 6 equal rounds with a sharp knife.
- Arrange the rounds cut-side up on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them at least 2 inches apart.
- Beat the remaining egg and brush the tops and sides of the rolls.
- Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, until deep golden brown and puffed.
- For the hollandaise, combine the shallot, white wine, and white wine vinegar in a small saucepan.
- Simmer over medium heat until reduced to about 1 tablespoon, about 3 minutes.
- Strain, discarding the shallot, and let cool slightly.
- Whisk the egg yolks, lemon juice, and the shallot reduction in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water until pale and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Slowly drizzle in the warm melted butter, whisking constantly, until thick and glossy.
- Whisk in the 1 tablespoon chives, cayenne, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Keep warm, loosely covered, for up to 20 minutes, whisking in a teaspoon of warm water if it tightens.
- Spoon the hollandaise over the warm rolls.
- Finish with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives and serve immediately.
What adaptations can you make to this elevated eggs benedict rolls recipe?
If you're not a fan of some of the components of these eggs Benedict rolls, then there are a few swaps you can try to make them your own while still keeping their essence as intended. To begin with, swapping the protein is the easiest way to change your eggs Benedict.
To make these vegetarian, you can omit the Canadian bacon and substitute it with wilted spinach, which would turn these into an eggs Florentine. I also love adding mushrooms if I'm omitting the meat — a grilled or roasted portobello would be delicious here. For a pescatarian spin, change the bacon up for smoked salmon. If you want to make this recipe closer to the American classic, you can use regular American bacon.
For the cheese, try switching the cheddar for melty Gruyère, which also works really well in this recipe. Monterey Jack or pepper Jack will give the dish a more Tex-Mex feel. For the hollandaise, I also love adding a teaspoon of whole-grain mustard for a version with a sharper bite.
Can you make eggs Benedict rolls with something other than puff pastry?
I think that all-butter puff is truly the best dough for this dish, and it's worth seeking it out for the best results. The layers puff up and crisp during baking, providing a soft bed for the filling, but a crisp outer layer that shatters when you bite into it. It's the perfect combination of textures, and part of what makes this dish work. But if you want an alternative, there are a couple of things you can try that are simpler but still worthwhile.
Crescent roll dough is probably the easiest swap. It rolls out similarly, comes out fully formed, and bakes up golden, but the texture will be softer and more akin to bread. The rolls will also require more chilling to slice cleanly.
Tortillas will work in a pinch if you want to make these on a weeknight. The result will be closer to a breakfast pinwheel, which works for young kids or if you like a softer and simpler texture. If going this route, use large flour tortillas, warm them up slightly so they don't crack, fill them, and bake at 375 F for around 15 minutes. They won't puff up, but will still get crispy and hold the filling well.