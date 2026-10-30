Elevated Eggs Benedict Rolls Recipe

Making eggs Benedict for a crowd can be a real challenge, which often means they're a hard pass for group brunches. Unless, of course, they take the form of these elevated eggs Benedict rolls. These have all the same components of a traditional eggs Benedict, from the soft eggs to the smoky Canadian bacon, but everything is rolled into all-butter puff pastry and baked until golden and flaky. The rolls then get topped with a flavorful, piquant hollandaise sauce, which sinks into all the nooks and crannies for a perfectly satisfying bite.

What comes out of the oven looks like something from a fancy bakery case. Crisp and browned around the edges, with soft scrambled egg, meaty bacon, aged cheddar, and chives layered through every bite. Even the all-important hollandaise here is elevated, with a shallot white wine reduction that rounds up the rolls with a slight touch of acidity.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I love making these for weekend brunches when I want to impress my guests without relegating myself to hours of prep in the kitchen while everyone is out there drinking mimosas. These can be assembled ahead and baked to order, leaving you with plenty of time to socialize with your friends.