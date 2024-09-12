The Difference Between American Vs Canadian Bacon

You don't need us to rave about bacon's salty and savory greatness. One of the most versatile cuts of meat, seemingly countless bacon recipes exist highlighting its deliciously crispy texture and umami-rich profile. While most of us are intimately familiar with the American style of this salted pork product, there are numerous types of bacon among the world's myriad cuisines — including the equally delicious yet distinct variety known as Canadian bacon.

There are a number of features that set Canadian bacon apart from American bacon. For starters, Canadian bacon is visually different from its American counterpart, so it's highly unlikely you'll ever get the two mixed up. Each type is also taken from separate parts of the pig, which influences the texture and fat content. Furthermore, bacon is typically processed differently north of the border, which affects the flavors of each bacon variety, as well as the way you need to prepare them for a recipe.

Of course, if you understand what differentiates these two popular types of bacon, you'll have even more ways to boost your culinary repertoire with bacony goodness. Let's take a closer look at the difference between American bacon and Canadian bacon.