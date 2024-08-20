What's The Difference Between Ham And Canadian Bacon?

Which side are you on: Canadian bacon or ham? "But Tasting Table!" non-discerning carnivorous foodies cry, "Why pick just one? Can't we enjoy both?" To meat or not to meat, that is the question — and the answer depends on who you're asking.

Taylor Swift named buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan, and a fried egg on top as her "go-to breakfast." In one of his many sprawling, heralded innocuous witticisms, The Great Frank Zappa penned the modern parable, "You is what you am. A cow don't make a ham." On the flip side, zoom over to Camp Bacon, and big screen personality Nick Offerman says "It's hard to beat bacon at any time of day." Tom Waits calls the sound of bacon frying in a pan musical, "[I]t sounds like the pops and cracks on an old 33 1/3 recording." But, what about when it comes to Canadian bacon?

At the end of the day, the real question here might not be "which side are you on?" but rather, "What's the actual difference between ham and Canadian bacon, anyway?" Look no further. For starters, these two cuts are from different parts of the hog, and they're prepared using different curing methods, which massively affects the flavor. But, that's just the beginning of this succulent, salty deep-dive.