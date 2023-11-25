Here's What You Need To Know About Streaky Bacon

Iconic British streaky bacon can be tough to track down in the U.S. – maybe because the USDA only recognizes the traditional American iteration in its technical "bacon" definition: "The cured belly of a swine." Any other cut of meat, like streaky bacon, must be explicitly labeled as "pork loin bacon" or a similar descriptive title referring to where on the pig the cut of meat comes from. Indeed, the difference between the types has less to do with preparation than with the actual cut of meat itself.

Streaky bacon could be described as the midpoint between American and Canadian bacon. American bacon is cut from the pork belly, and Canadian bacon is cut from the pork loin. Traditional British bacon is cut from the back with part of the belly attached and combines both the crave-able leanness and fattiness into one cut. This best-of-both-worlds composition is the result of a highly specialized cut, encompassing both loin and belly.

The "streaky" part of the name comes from the long, layered ripples of fat that run parallel to the rind. This high-fat content makes streaky bacon crispy when fried. It's cut into round slices (aka rasher), which are thicker and chewier than American bacon strips. Some U.K. foodies use the terms "streaky bacon" and "back bacon" interchangeably to refer to the same cut of meat. To others, these are two different things, with back bacon being slightly leaner and streaky bacon being slightly fattier.