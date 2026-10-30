8 Dinner Staples From The '60s And '70s That Deserve A Comeback

Most of us can probably agree that some foods are best left in the past. Two words: Head cheese. That's a classic boomer food that is confined to memory for many, with little hope of a mainstream resurgence. Others, however, are far more palatable, and leave us asking the question: Why can't they have a comeback?

Here, we're taking a look at some popular dinner staples from the 1960s and 1970s that deserve their time on the table once again. In fact, we would argue that they're still just as nourishing, comforting, and flavorful as they have ever been.

Plus, of course, there's always the option of taking an old classic and adding your own spin to suit your current tastes and dietary requirements. Moroccan-flavored porcupine meatballs? Veggie a la king? Or just good old fashioned 1970s-style pasta primavera? We're on board with it all. When you've read through this whole list, we're confident you will be, too.